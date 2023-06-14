New Times' Best of Miami Party: Get Two Tickets for $45

Miami is a beautiful city filled with wonderful places to go, places to see, and people to meet.Each year,highlights our city with our Best of Miami issue, which lists nearly 300 places to eat, drink, party, and play. This year, the supersized issue has a superhero theme.The much-anticipated issue hits newsstands (and the internet) on Thursday, June 22, and we're throwing a party to mark the occasion.On Wednesday, June 28, join us at LoanDepot Park for a super celebration with food and drink from some of Miami's most loved restaurants, including 2 Korean Girls, Amsterdam Falafelshop, Barsecco, Bartaco, Big Cheese Miami, Bulla Gastrobar, Ernie's Acai, the Fish House, the Florida Marlins, Goya, Havana Harry's, Honey Uninhibited, La Birra Bar, La Bottega Miami, La Cafetera, La Catrina, Mana Poke, Matador Room, Mau Miami, Mayami, Miami N' Ice, Pisco y Nazca, Playa Miami, Pubbelly Sushi, Puttshack, Quore Gelato, Rima Mediterranean Grill and Bar, Sala'o Cuban Bar and Restaurant, Sufrat Mediterranean Grill, Taco Genius, Tinez Farms, Vicky Bakery, and Yip.If you haven't purchased your tickets for this amazing evening, you're in luck becauseis having a special sale.Starting Wednesday, June 14, at 7 a.m., use code MNT CHEERS and you'll get two general admission tickets for only $45.General admission tickets include entry to the party at 8:30 p.m. and enjoy unlimited drinks and bites. But hurry — this deal expires Friday, June 16, at 11:59 p.m. (GA tickets are regularly $35 each).If you're a Miami baller, the VIP ticket option ($55) is for you. VIP ticket holders receive entry at 8 p.m. for an extra half hour of fun. In addition, you'll have access to a special VIP lounge with exclusive drinks and food, including a private VIP bar.We can't wait to celebrate the Best of Miami with you!