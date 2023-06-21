New Times' Best of Miami: Six Restaurant Winners to Whet Your Appetite

Navigation
June 21, 2023 8:00AM

The bar at Pastis Miami
The bar at Pastis Miami Photo by Joshua Perez
New Times' Best of Miami® 2023 is here.

This year, the "Superheroes" theme offers the city's most delicious restaurants, the liveliest clubs, the most interesting things to do, and the best places to shop.

We're sharing six restaurants that won top honors in their neighborhood to whet your appetite.

See all the Best of Miami® 2023 winners here.
click to enlarge
Bites at Midorie
Midorie Miami photo

Best Restaurant (Coconut Grove)

Midorie Miami
3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grobes
305-775-2233
midoriemiami.com
Midorie Miami is hard to find. The tiny Japanese eatery is tucked behind a courtyard, and friendly folks at neighboring establishments often instruct the lost and hungry to "walk past the bike store, take a right at the trash bin, and if you find yourself on the street, you've gone too far." Once inside, you'll encounter a sushi counter and not much else. Clay pots and a driftwood arrangement decorate the mint-green walls. There are six tables for al fresco dining. There's no music whatsoever. But you're here for the fish, flown in daily from Tokyo's Toyosu fish market. With a simple one-page menu, art dealer turned restaurateur Alvaro Perez (Hiakawa, Wabi Sabi) has made Midorie a haven for sushi purists. A 12-piece chef's choice sushi meal is a reasonable $90, but the restaurant also offers bowls of reasonably priced fresh fish and a choice of rice, salad, or noodles, along with a good selection of hand rolls.
click to enlarge
Lion & the Rambler is a sleek, eclectic neighborhood spot in Coral Gables.
Photo by RMStudioCorp

Best Restaurant (Coral Gables)

Lion & the Rambler
804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
305-603-7612
lionandtherambler.com
Chef Michael Bolen moved to Miami from San Diego and opened Lion & the Rambler, a modern California restaurant highlighting offerings from some of the best farmers and purveyors in the country with an ever-evolving seasonal menu. What started as a tasting-menu-only concept was modified soon after opening by customers' demand: They wanted a neighborhood joint with plenty of a la carte and small plates that could keep them returning for more. As a rule of thumb, if it isn't seasonal, it's probably made from scratch, like the finishing salts extracted from Miami's waters, the housemade bread, and the flavored butters.
click to enlarge
Salad at Tablé by Bachour
Tablé by Bachour photo

Best Restaurant (Design District/Midtown)

Tablé by Bachour
180 NE 40th St., Miami
786-842-0551
tablebachour.com
At his upscale Design District restaurant Tablé by Bachour, chef Antonio Bachour offers light fare perfect for quenching all cravings after a long day perusing Dior and Gucci. Everything on the Lebanese- and French-influenced menu is satisfying, but you know you're here for the dessert. The chef, who owns Bachour in Coral Gables and Doral, stayed true to his reputation at Tablé, pulling out all the stops for sweet treats. There's a Camembert cheesecake with cherries and raspberry jam that toes the line between sweet and savory, a millefeuille with its seemingly thousands of layers of buttery puff pastry lovingly layered with vanilla bean creme in between each one, and a chocolate financier called "100 Percent Chocolate" that's true to its name: Basically, it's chocolate, filled with chocolate, topped with chocolate. Add a full bar to the mix, and you've covered all the decadent bases. So go ahead and get dessert for dinner. You've earned it.
click to enlarge
A colorful dish at Stubborn Seed
Photo courtesy of Stubborn Seed

Best Restaurant (Miami Beach)

Stubborn Seed
101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-372-6596
stubbornseed.com
Ever since Jeremy Ford enchanted us with his culinary prowess as executive chef at Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Matador Room, the young chef became the one to watch in the Miami dining scene. The city was energized when he won Top Chef season 13 and brought the title home to Miami. When Ford opened Stubborn Seed in 2017, it offered an unapologetically ambitious tasting menu when Miami's fine dining reputation was still nascent. But diners didn't blink at the foams, truffle, or Wagyu and appreciated Ford's passion and precision with dishes that used local ingredients to tell a story. The risk paid off when Stubborn Seed earned a Michelin star last year for its food and drink. If you want to dip your toes in the culinary waters, the bar at Stubborn Seed offers an a la carte menu that ranges from a platter of snacks with warm olives, smoked duck, a heavenly chicken liver pate with Zak the Baker sourdough bread to truffle chicken and Waygu steak.
click to enlarge
Pla-Tu Sushi Thai Tapas photo

Best Restaurant (South Miami-Dade)

Pla-Tu Sushi Thai Tapas
6101 Sunset Dr., South Miami
786-359-4678
platumiami.com
Pla-Tu Sushi Thai Tapas doesn't believe fast food necessarily means good food. That's why each dish at the 40-seat South Miami restaurant is made to order and uses the freshest ingredients possible. "We don't precook food," restaurant partner Oui Pholasamee previously told New Times. "You may have to wait a bit, but the food will come out tasting good." The Thai-Japanese fusion spot, voted number one on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida this year, prides itself on its top-notch ingredients. Aside from preparing a selection of top-grade, melt-in-your-mouth sushi and a surprisingly affordable omakase dinner at just $40, the restaurant also serves up an array of authentic Thai dishes like moo nam tok (grilled pork salad) and chicken khao soi (coconut curry noodle soup). The staff is kind and attentive, the food is Instagram-worthy, and the spicy tuna crispy rice is immaculately crisp.
click to enlarge
Photo by Joshua Perez

Best Restaurant (Wynwood)

Pastis Miami
380 NW 26th St., Miami
305-686-3050
pastismiami.com
Pastis, with its Parisian food and ambiance, has been one of New York City's most beloved restaurants for years — and restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr have brought the French bistro to Wynwood by way of the Big Apple. Step inside and be welcomed by its warm, golden lighting, patina mirrors, and white-tiled walls. The menu offers classic French dishes, including French onion soup, croque madames, and steak frites. Whether you order a burger and a beer at the bar or celebrate a birthday with friends, Pastis, both comfortable and stylish, is the little black dress of restaurants that goes with everything.

If you want to experience the Best of Miami in person, join New Times on Wednesday, June 28, at LoanDepot Park (501 Marlins Way, Miami) for a super celebration with food and drink.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Best of Miami® 2023

