The New Times 2024 Best of Miami® Readers' Poll Is Live!

When it comes to the Best of Miami® Readers' Poll, vote early and vote often! (Well, once a day, anyway.)
April 15, 2024
The New Times 2024 Best of Miami® Readers' Poll is live online at miaminewtimes.com. Vote early! Vote often!
The New Times 2024 Best of Miami® Readers' Poll is live online at miaminewtimes.com. Vote early! Vote often!
The coming of spring at New Times brings the unveiling of our annual Best of Miami® Readers' Poll, wherein we invite you to weigh in on topics in Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Shopping & Services, and Sports & Recreation.

From pet stores to pawn shops, cocktails to cannabis dispensaries, and athletes to art museums, we want to know what you think.

And when it comes to voting in the Readers' Poll, we don't stop at urging you to vote early. We suggest you vote early and often. That's right: It's perfectly within the rules to vote once per day.

So click over to our Readers' Poll page and share your preferences. The poll will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on June 14. Results will be published in our Best of Miami issue, which hits newsboxes and the internet on Thursday, June 27.
