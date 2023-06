Best of Miami® 2023: Six Winning Bars to Get Your Drink On

click to enlarge When it comes to "Best Cocktails," you can't go wrong at the Gibson Room. Gibson Room photo

Best Beer Selection Dream State Brewing

115 NE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale

305-444-0244



Best Cocktails The Gibson Room

2224 SW 22nd St., Miami

305-570-4311



Best Dive Bar Ted's Hideaway

124 Second St., Miami Beach

305-532-9869



click to enlarge Not your run-of-the-mill hotel bar: Freddy's at the InterContinental Freddy's photo Best Hotel Bar Freddy's (in the InterContinental Miami)

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

305-577-1000



Best Outdoor Bar Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar (in the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden)

3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove

305-441-0000



Best Wine Bar Vinya Wine & Market

328 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne

305-361-7007



In Miami, imbibing has become our unofficial pastime. Whether it's five o'clock on a workday, 11 a.m. on Sunday, or last call in the random wee hours, Miamians feel comfortable bellying up to the bar.Lucky for us, the Magic City is home to countless alcoholic-beverage options. We've taken ownership of tropical drinks. Our growing craft beer scene is considered one of the best in the nation. And whether you find yourself in Key Biscayne or Fort Lauderdale, you're sure to stumble into a bar (or a bartender) ready and willing to satisfy your thirst.To whet your whistle, we offer a six-pack of our top picks for the best bars for sipping adult beverages.William Rivera and Paul Lombardozzi are friends with a craft beer habit that inspired them to add one more title to their résumés: entrepreneurs. The pair joined forces earlier this year to bring their hoppy aspirations to life with the 6,000-square-foot Dream State Brewery.At the Gibson Room, chef and restaurateur Michael Beltran ensures that the same level of care and intricacy that earned him a Michelin star is applied to every item on the food and cocktail menus.There are enough $20 cocktails in Miami Beach. Ted's Hideaway is the refreshing foil to South of Fifth's glitz.Freddy's isn't your average hotel bar — it's a bona fide speakeasy nestled away in the InterContinental Miami. Accessible by reservation only, this secret hideaway offers guests the rare opportunity to step back in time to the Prohibition Era and immerse themselves in the intimate atmosphere of a hidden cocktail club.Playing tourist in Miami is almost as fun as playing hooky. Sipsip, a rum bar on the rooftop of Coconut Grove's newly renovated Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, has created the kind of paradisiacal vibe that locals often remember to experience only when hosting out-of-town guests.Some people think a good wine bar is one where there's a great selection of vino. That's Vinya. But we also appreciate wine bars encouraging their clientele to try new pours via tastings, workshops, seminars, food pairings, and festivals. That's Vinya, too.