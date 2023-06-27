Celebrate the City's "Superheroes" at New Times' Best of Miami 2023 Party

Navigation
June 27, 2023 12:10PM

Miami New Times photo
Every year, New Times' Best of Miami® issue honors hundreds of the region's top movers and shakers — the public figures, business owners, chefs, musicians, artists, and creative minds that put the word "magic" in our Magic City.

This year, our superheroes-themed issue put the spotlight on everything from the tastiest restaurants and hottest clubs to the top parks and the trendiest places to shop.

Now New Times is set to toast the winners of the best this city has to offer, and you can get in on the action. On Wednesday, June 28, help us celebrate our biggest issue of the year at our Best of Miami party.

On Wednesday, June 28, guests will be able to enjoy unlimited food sampling and sip on specially crafted cocktails at LoanDepot Park. The event features 20-plus vendors offering savory bites and drinks, a gaming zone where you can show your competitive moves via giant cornhole, Jenga, and life-size beer pong, a live art showing, and a 360-degree selfie station. And it wouldn't be a Miami party without a cigar lounge and cafecito station.

General admission tickets are still available and include entry into the event at 8:30 p.m. for unlimited bites and drinks from Miami’s best. For the VIP crowd, early entry at 8 p.m. allows you to skip the lines and enjoy the festivities and a fully-stocked bar plus exclusive bites at the VIP private bar before the general public tromps in.

New Times Best of Miami 2023 Party. Marlins LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28; tickets are $45-$65 via newtimesbestofmiami.com.
