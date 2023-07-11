Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Miami

Best of Miami® 2023: Best Miami Steakhouses Through the Years

July 11, 2023 9:17AM

The 2023 New Times' "Best Steakhouse" honor goes to this Pinecrest Peruvian steakhouse.
The 2023 New Times' "Best Steakhouse" honor goes to this Pinecrest Peruvian steakhouse. Platea Prime Steakhouse and Ceviche Bar photo
Miami might not be known for its plethora of steakhouses, but when it comes to dishing out prime cuts of meat, our restaurants do not disappoint.

From iconic national chains like Texas de Brazil or Smith & Wollensky to local favorites like Red South Beach or David Grutman's Papi Steak, there's plenty of meaty goodness to satisfy even the most discerning carnivore.

If you're searching for a deal on a giant tomahawk, a specialty aging program that offers all the prime cuts, or a wine list that pairs perfectly with that bone-in rib eye, look no further than our top picks for the Magic City's best steakhouse restaurants.

Here are New Times' favorite steakhouses chosen for our "Best Of Miami" issue over the past five years:

Best Steakhouse 2023

Platea Prime Steakhouse and Ceviche Bar
12175 S. Dixie Highway, Pinecrest
305-964-5108
plateamiami.com
Is Pinecrest "too far" to travel for a meal at a good steak? Not if you're headed for this Peruvian steakhouse, best known for dishes like fried ceviche, an aji amarillo-kissed "foie mosaic," and a "Tomahawk Tuesday" deal that can't be beat.

Best Steakhouse 2022

Red South Beach
801 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach
305-534-3688
redsobe.com
When it opened in 2008, Red became one of Miami's top spots to score a piece of high-end meat with impeccable service. Today, it's still a favorite for its mix of both classics and eclectic dishes. Foie gras-stuffed veal chop with Florida cream corn, anyone?
click to enlarge
In 2021, Cote Miami was named New Times' "Best Steakhouse."
Cote photo

Best Steakhouse 2021

Cote
3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
cotemiami.com
This New York import marries the interactive energy of Korean barbecue with the ambiance of a traditional steakhouse while serving up A5 Japanese Wagyu and American cuts dry-aged for a minimum of 45 days in the restaurant's red-light dry-aging room.

Best Steakhouse 2020

Fiorito
5555 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-754-2899
fioritomiami.com
Roasted sweetbreads smothered in a fragrant leek chimichurri. Housemade sausages that are tender and plump. Steak Milanese that's perfectly seasoned and seared and large enough to satiate even the most aggressive carnivore. You'll find it all at this Argentinian steakhouse.

Best Steakhouse 2019

Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina
19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
786-279-6600
bourbonsteakmia.com
Visit this long-standing restaurant at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort for its meats and lobster pot pie, the chef's signature dish presented tableside.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
South Beach Shark Club

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation