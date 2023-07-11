Best of Miami® 2023: Best Miami Steakhouses Through the Years

From iconic national chains like Texas de Brazil or Smith & Wollensky to local favorites like Red South Beach or David Grutman's Papi Steak, there's plenty of meaty goodness to satisfy even the most discerning carnivore.
If you're searching for a deal on a giant tomahawk, a specialty aging program that offers all the prime cuts, or a wine list that pairs perfectly with that bone-in rib eye, look no further than our top picks for the Magic City's best steakhouse restaurants.
Here are New Times' favorite steakhouses chosen for our "Best Of Miami" issue over the past five years:
Best Steakhouse 2023Platea Prime Steakhouse and Ceviche Bar
12175 S. Dixie Highway, Pinecrest
305-964-5108
plateamiami.com
Is Pinecrest "too far" to travel for a meal at a good steak? Not if you're headed for this Peruvian steakhouse, best known for dishes like fried ceviche, an aji amarillo-kissed "foie mosaic," and a "Tomahawk Tuesday" deal that can't be beat.
Best Steakhouse 2022Red South Beach
801 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach
305-534-3688
redsobe.com
When it opened in 2008, Red became one of Miami's top spots to score a piece of high-end meat with impeccable service. Today, it's still a favorite for its mix of both classics and eclectic dishes. Foie gras-stuffed veal chop with Florida cream corn, anyone?
Best Steakhouse 2021Cote
3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
cotemiami.com
This New York import marries the interactive energy of Korean barbecue with the ambiance of a traditional steakhouse while serving up A5 Japanese Wagyu and American cuts dry-aged for a minimum of 45 days in the restaurant's red-light dry-aging room.
Best Steakhouse 2020Fiorito
5555 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-754-2899
fioritomiami.com
Roasted sweetbreads smothered in a fragrant leek chimichurri. Housemade sausages that are tender and plump. Steak Milanese that's perfectly seasoned and seared and large enough to satiate even the most aggressive carnivore. You'll find it all at this Argentinian steakhouse.
Best Steakhouse 2019Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina
19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura
786-279-6600
bourbonsteakmia.com
Visit this long-standing restaurant at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort for its meats and lobster pot pie, the chef's signature dish presented tableside.