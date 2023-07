Best of Miami® 2023: Best Miami Steakhouses Through the Years

Best Steakhouse 2023 Platea Prime Steakhouse and Ceviche Bar

12175 S. Dixie Highway, Pinecrest

305-964-5108

plateamiami.com



Best Steakhouse 2022 Red South Beach

801 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach

305-534-3688



Best Steakhouse 2021 Cote

3900 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-434-4668

cotemiami.com



Best Steakhouse 2020 Fiorito

5555 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-754-2899

fioritomiami.com



Best Steakhouse 2019 Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

786-279-6600

bourbonsteakmia.com



Miami might not be known for its plethora of steakhouses, but when it comes to dishing out prime cuts of meat, our restaurants do not disappoint.From iconic national chains like Texas de Brazil or Smith & Wollensky to local favorites like Red South Beach or David Grutman's Papi Steak, there's plenty of meaty goodness to satisfy even the most discerning carnivore.If you're searching for a deal on a giant tomahawk, a specialty aging program that offers all the prime cuts, or a wine list that pairs perfectly with that bone-in rib eye, look no further than our top picks for the Magic City's best steakhouse restaurants.Here are' favorite steakhouses chosen for our "Best Of Miami" issue over the past five years:Is Pinecrest "too far" to travel for a meal at a good steak? Not if you're headed for this Peruvian steakhouse, best known for dishes like fried ceviche, an aji amarillo-kissed "foie mosaic," and a "Tomahawk Tuesday" deal that can't be beat. redsobe.com

When it opened in 2008, Red became one of Miami's top spots to score a piece of high-end meat with impeccable service. Today, it's still a favorite for its mix of both classics and eclectic dishes. Foie gras-stuffed veal chop with Florida cream corn, anyone?This New York import marries the interactive energy of Korean barbecue with the ambiance of a traditional steakhouse while serving up A5 Japanese Wagyu and American cuts dry-aged for a minimum of 45 days in the restaurant's red-light dry-aging room.Roasted sweetbreads smothered in a fragrant leek chimichurri. Housemade sausages that are tender and plump. Steak Milanese that's perfectly seasoned and seared and large enough to satiate even the most aggressive carnivore. You'll find it all at this Argentinian steakhouse.Visit this long-standing restaurant at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort for its meats and lobster pot pie, the chef's signature dish presented tableside.