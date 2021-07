New Restaurants To Try This Week: G.L.O.W, Night Owl Cookies, and Square Pie City

click to enlarge G..L.O.W. has reopened, serving up its menu of organic superfood and fro-yo. Photo courtesy of G.L.O.W.

click to enlarge Frozen yogurt at G.L.O.W. Photo courtesy of G.L.O.W.

G.L.O.W. 97 NW 25th St., Miami

glowforgood.com

click to enlarge Food at Le Chick Photo courtesy of Le Chick

Le Chick Lounge 310 NW 24th St., Miami

786-216-7086

lechickmiami.com

click to enlarge Night Owl's new flagship location in Wynwood. Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Night Owl Cookies 163 NW 25th St., Miami

786-953-6076

nightowlcookieco.com

click to enlarge A square pie from Square Pie City Photo courtesy of Square Pie City

Square Pie City 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami

786-753-5388

squarepiecitymiami.com

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a late-night lounge from Le Chick, a flagship Wynwood location for Night Owl Cookies, a pizza company from a beloved chef, and the reopening of a fro-yo shop that serves healthy eats.G.L.O.W., the fast-casual restaurant and frozen yogurt shop, has reopened with a new summer menu of organic, locally inspired frozen yogurt flavors and a variety of new dishes. An acronym for "girls leading our world," G.L.O.W. has a unique business model with a simple but bold idea: 100 percent of net profits are donated to charities that support girls’ empowerment, specifically in underserved communities. The shop opened in summer 2019 but closed for several months during the pandemic. Now, the frozen yogurt is pouring again with new flavors from chef Todd Erickson — including watermelon, piña colada, and strawberry daiquiri — alongside familiar favorites like guava cheese, Earl Grey white peach, and black sesame charcoal. If you're craving more than fro-yo, Erickson’s menu features chef-driven dishes with several plant-based options like kung pao cauliflower with chilies and cashews; Impossible meatball sliders with almond "ricotta" and basil; and a falafel cone with herbed chickpea fritters, kale, cucumber, tomato, and red onion with spicy garlic tahini. All dishes pair well with "super spritzers" or house-made sodas.If you already love Wynwood's Le Chick restaurant, then you'll love the fact that the new Le Chick Lounge is offering an extended late-night experience in an expanded nightclub-themed space. Bottle service is available, served alongside the aptly named "Le Coqtail" drink menu. A menu of late-night bites, available until 2:30 a.m., offers revelers options from truffled deviled eggs and buttermilk fried chicken to tuna tartare and a Maine lobster roll. Open Thursday through Saturday from midnight to 3 a.m.Andrew Gonzalez will celebrate his birthday a few days after the grand opening of Night Owl Cookies' new flagship location. It's a fitting tribute to the young entrepreneur's growing business, which he founded after dropping out of college to pursue his dream of creating a delivery-only cookie business, even making it onto Forbes "30 Under 30" list . The new location has more seating than any other Night Owl Cookies shop (and phase two will include an outdoor patio). The walls are bedecked with hundreds of posters against a black backdrop that glows under nine neon signs, offering the perfect Wynwood vibe for your late-night cookie run. More than a dozen cookies are available, including the Ave Maria guava cookie, chocolate chip, and birthday cake.Time Out Market has added Square Pie City, a Detroit-style-inspired pizza spot from Miami chef Jeremiah Bullfrog, to its list of vendors. Square Pie City's short-and-sweet menu offers several salads and Bullfrog's house-made focaccia served with ricotta and chili oil ($7), as well as several oven-roasted mains and sides, priced from $7 to $13, including meatballs, broccoli rabe, and a half-chicken. The star of the show is, of course, the pizza. Priced between $14 and $23, it's available in the form of half- or whole-pan pies prepared with the chef's 72-hour, double-fermented dough, which bakes up crisp. Like most Detroit square pies, it's topped with cheese before being smothered in a layer of sauce. Red pies include the "Classix," a combination of mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan; and the "Red in the Head, Fire in the Bed," made with spicy Calabrian chilies, chili-infused oil, mozzarella, and provolone.