New Restaurants To Try This Week: G.L.O.W, Night Owl Cookies, and Square Pie City

G.L.O.W.97 NW 25th St., Miami
glowforgood.com
G.L.O.W., the fast-casual restaurant and frozen yogurt shop, has reopened with a new summer menu of organic, locally inspired frozen yogurt flavors and a variety of new dishes. An acronym for "girls leading our world," G.L.O.W. has a unique business model with a simple but bold idea: 100 percent of net profits are donated to charities that support girls’ empowerment, specifically in underserved communities. The shop opened in summer 2019 but closed for several months during the pandemic. Now, the frozen yogurt is pouring again with new flavors from chef Todd Erickson — including watermelon, piña colada, and strawberry daiquiri — alongside familiar favorites like guava cheese, Earl Grey white peach, and black sesame charcoal. If you're craving more than fro-yo, Erickson’s menu features chef-driven dishes with several plant-based options like kung pao cauliflower with chilies and cashews; Impossible meatball sliders with almond "ricotta" and basil; and a falafel cone with herbed chickpea fritters, kale, cucumber, tomato, and red onion with spicy garlic tahini. All dishes pair well with "super spritzers" or house-made sodas. Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Le Chick Lounge310 NW 24th St., Miami
786-216-7086
lechickmiami.com
If you already love Wynwood's Le Chick restaurant, then you'll love the fact that the new Le Chick Lounge is offering an extended late-night experience in an expanded nightclub-themed space. Bottle service is available, served alongside the aptly named "Le Coqtail" drink menu. A menu of late-night bites, available until 2:30 a.m., offers revelers options from truffled deviled eggs and buttermilk fried chicken to tuna tartare and a Maine lobster roll. Open Thursday through Saturday from midnight to 3 a.m.
Night Owl Cookies163 NW 25th St., Miami
786-953-6076
nightowlcookieco.com
Andrew Gonzalez will celebrate his birthday a few days after the grand opening of Night Owl Cookies' new flagship location. It's a fitting tribute to the young entrepreneur's growing business, which he founded after dropping out of college to pursue his dream of creating a delivery-only cookie business, even making it onto Forbes "30 Under 30" list. The new location has more seating than any other Night Owl Cookies shop (and phase two will include an outdoor patio). The walls are bedecked with hundreds of posters against a black backdrop that glows under nine neon signs, offering the perfect Wynwood vibe for your late-night cookie run. More than a dozen cookies are available, including the Ave Maria guava cookie, chocolate chip, and birthday cake. Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Square Pie City1601 Drexel Ave., Miami
786-753-5388
squarepiecitymiami.com
Time Out Market has added Square Pie City, a Detroit-style-inspired pizza spot from Miami chef Jeremiah Bullfrog, to its list of vendors. Square Pie City's short-and-sweet menu offers several salads and Bullfrog's house-made focaccia served with ricotta and chili oil ($7), as well as several oven-roasted mains and sides, priced from $7 to $13, including meatballs, broccoli rabe, and a half-chicken. The star of the show is, of course, the pizza. Priced between $14 and $23, it's available in the form of half- or whole-pan pies prepared with the chef's 72-hour, double-fermented dough, which bakes up crisp. Like most Detroit square pies, it's topped with cheese before being smothered in a layer of sauce. Red pies include the "Classix," a combination of mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan; and the "Red in the Head, Fire in the Bed," made with spicy Calabrian chilies, chili-infused oil, mozzarella, and provolone. Open Wednesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.