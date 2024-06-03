Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed May 2024

In May, Miami foodies were ecstatic about the opening of Itamae AO, a Peruvian omakase restaurant led by award-winning chef Nando Chang. Then, news got out about two hot new restaurants: Lafayette Steakhouse, a glamorous, high-end steakhouse in Brickell owned by the group that owns Queen, as well as Catch Miami Beach, a New York transplant with locations across the country, which opened in South Beach. Also exciting in May was the opening of two new sweet spots: New York's famous Chip City Cookies in the MiMo District and a brand new Vicky Bakery in East Pembroke Pines.
Here's a look at what opened and closed this past month in the Magic City and what's coming next to Miami's booming culinary scene.
OpeningsCatch Miami Beach: 200 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; catchrestaurants.com
Chip City Cookies: 7285 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; chipcitycookies.com
Cotoa By Chef Alejandra Espinoza at B100M: 100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; theb100m.com
Fairways at the Biltmore: at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1926; biltmorehotel.com
Itamae AO: 3255 NE First Ave., Miami; itamaeao.com
Lafayette Steakhouse: 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-552-3262; mrhospitality.com
Pura Vida Fisher Island: 16 Fisher Island Dr., Miami Beach; puravidamiami.com
Revelry Bar: 227 S. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach; 954-295-6662; revelryfla.com
Sushi Yasu Tanaka at B100M: 100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; theb100m.com
Vicky Bakery East Pembroke Pines: 8509 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-589-1788; vickybakery.com
ClosingsPerricone's Marketplace & Café: Beloved Miami restaurant Perricone’s Marketplace & Café closed after nearly 30 years in Brickell and the Roads. “We are tremendously sad to say goodbye to our loyal customers after nearly three decades, but we are also very proud that our restaurant was the setting for so many of their special memories. It was a privilege that we never took lightly,” says owner and founder Steven Perricone.
Stanzione 87: After 11 years of serving the Brickell community with authentic, Neapolitan pizzas, Stanzione 87 closed down. Although the news has broken the hearts of Miami pizza connoisseurs everywhere, there may be a glimmer of hope. The post concluded, "Don’t worry, our pizza will still be available we will keep you posted on our happenings..."
Wood Tavern: Iconic Wynwood bar Wood Tavern has closed down again — this time, it's permanent. After many trials and tribulations, Wood Tavern, the watering hole beloved by those hanging out in Wynwood since 2011, has closed down permanently.
Coming SoonBar Tulio Mexican restaurant and bar will open in mid-June in the heart of Wynwood
Big Chicken Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre
BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza dual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter
Buccan Palm Beach's popular modern American bistro will make its Miami debut in Coral Gables in 2025
Call Me Gaby Miami Beach date night spot is opening a location inside of Aventura Mall
Earl's Kitchen & Bar Coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Fluffy Fluffy: Viral Japanese soufflé pancake café to open in Wynwood serving its fluffy, cloud-like pancakes
Ghee Indian Kitchen Downtown Dadeland Indian restaurant is opening a Wynwood location this fall
Juvia Miami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2025
Mai-Kai Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant reopening in the future
Marina Village Vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location
Maple & Ash Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in early 2025
Miami Dumpling Shop Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami Worldcenter
Motek The Mediterranean restaurant is opening in South Beach where Prime Fish used to be in fall 2024
Mother Wolf Award-winning chef Evan Funke is opening his highly acclaimed Italian restaurant in Miami in fall 2024
No Man's Land Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami location
Pamplemousse Miami Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
Prince Street Pizza Opening in Miami Beach this fall 2024
Pubbelly Sushi Expanding with several new locations
Serafina NYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter
Serendipity3 Miami Beach hot spot is coming back in 2024
Shiso New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
Sixty Vines Vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter
Shoma Bazaar Hialeah Doral food hall opening a second location
Sra. Martinez Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
Stalk & Spade Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
Sunny's Restaurant and bar from Jaguar Sun and Sunny’s Someday Steakhouse residency at Lot 6 opening fall 2024
Sushi by Boū NYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo Wynwood
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Third South Florida location coming to Miami Worldcenter
Sweetwaters New restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale
Thomas Keller The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
Twin Peaks Mountain-themed "breastaurant" sports bar opening in Doral
Torno Subito Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's
Whole Foods Market New locations planned for Edgewater and Sunset Harbour