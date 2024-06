Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed May 2024

click to enlarge Incorporating an eclectic array of textures, hues, and architectural elements, every detail reflects a commitment to curating an environment that transcends conventional luxury, offering guests a journey through time and culture. Photo by Craig Denis

Ten restaurants and bars opened in Miami this past May, from a high-end steakhouse in Brickell to a Peruvian-Japanese omakase spot in Midtown.In May, Miami foodies were ecstatic about the opening of Itamae AO , a Peruvian omakase restaurant led by award-winning chef Nando Chang. Then, news got out about two hot new restaurants: Lafayette Steakhouse , a glamorous, high-end steakhouse in Brickell owned by the group that owns Queen, as well as Catch Miami Beach , a New York transplant with locations across the country, which opened in South Beach. Also exciting in May was the opening of two new sweet spots: New York's famous Chip City Cookies in the MiMo District and a brand new Vicky Bakery in East Pembroke Pines.Here's a look at what opened and closed this past month in the Magic City and what's coming next to Miami's booming culinary scene.: 200 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; catchrestaurants.com 7285 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; chipcitycookies.com 100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; theb100m.com : at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1926; biltmorehotel.com : 3255 NE First Ave., Miami; itamaeao.com : 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-552-3262; mrhospitality.com : 16 Fisher Island Dr., Miami Beach; puravidamiami.com : 227 S. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach; 954-295-6662; revelryfla.com

100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; theb100m.com : 8509 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-589-1788; vickybakery.com : Beloved Miami restaurant Perricone’s Marketplace & Café closed after nearly 30 years in Brickell and the Roads. “We are tremendously sad to say goodbye to our loyal customers after nearly three decades, but we are also very proud that our restaurant was the setting for so many of their special memories. It was a privilege that we never took lightly,” says owner and founder Steven Perricone.: After 11 years of serving the Brickell community with authentic, Neapolitan pizzas, Stanzione 87 closed down . Although the news has broken the hearts of Miami pizza connoisseurs everywhere, there may be a glimmer of hope. The post concluded, "Don’t worry, our pizza will still be available we will keep you posted on our happenings...": Iconic Wynwood bar Wood Tavern has closed down again — this time, it's permanent. After many trials and tribulations, Wood Tavern, the watering hole beloved by those hanging out in Wynwood since 2011, has closed down permanently.Mexican restaurant and bar will open in mid-June in the heart of WynwoodChicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'NealNew York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centredual concept coming to Miami WorldcenterPalm Beach's popular modern American bistro will make its Miami debut in Coral Gables in 2025Miami Beach date night spot is opening a location inside of Aventura MallComing to Miami Worldcenter in 2024: Viral Japanese soufflé pancake café to open in Wynwood serving its fluffy, cloud-like pancakesDowntown Dadeland Indian restaurant is opening a Wynwood location this fallMiami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2025Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant reopening in the futureVendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar locationChicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in early 2025Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami WorldcenterThe Mediterranean restaurant is opening in South Beach where Prime Fish used to be in fall 2024Award-winning chef Evan Funke is opening his highly acclaimed Italian restaurant in Miami in fall 2024Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami locationWaterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment buildingOpening in Miami Beach this fall 2024Expanding with several new locationsNYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami WorldcenterMiami Beach hot spot is coming back in 2024New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality GroupVineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami WorldcenterDoral food hall opening a second locationMichelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurantPlant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South FloridaRestaurant and bar from Jaguar Sun and Sunny’s Someday Steakhouse residency at Lot 6 opening fall 2024NYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo WynwoodThird South Florida location coming to Miami WorldcenterNew restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort LauderdaleThe master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm BeachMountain-themed "breastaurant" sports bar opening in DoralMassimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry'sNew locations planned for Edgewater and Sunset Harbour