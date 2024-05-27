 Viral Chip City Cookies to Open in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura | Miami New Times
Popular New York-Based Cookie Company Plans Miami Takeover

Chip City Cookies is opening in Miami's MiMo District on Friday and will give its first 100 guests a free cookie to celebrate
May 27, 2024
Chip City takes its sweet treats to three more South Florida locations.
Chip City takes its sweet treats to three more South Florida locations. Chip City Cookies photo

If you haven't heard of Chip City Cookies in South Florida yet, get ready to hear the name more often. After opening its first Miami location in 2023, the popular New York City-based cookie company known for its "ooey-gooey cookies" is set to open across South Florida, with locations in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, MiMo District, Aventura, and Delray Beach.

For those in Miami looking to try its viral treats, Chip City Cookies is officially celebrating the grand opening of its MiMo District location on Friday, May 31, where it will be offering a free signature cookie to the first 100 customers in attendance.

Beginning Monday, May 27, until the grand opening weekend in MiMo, the menu will include classic chocolate chip, s’mores, confetti, cookies and cream, dark chocolate peanut butter, banana cream pie, white chocolate macadamia, and the "Brookie" as a dairy-free option. Plus, two specialty cookies will be released over the grand opening weekend, each for one day only: the chocolate cupcake on Friday, May 31, and the cinnamon roll on Saturday, June 1.
click to enlarge a chocolate chip cookies with marshmallow fluff in the middle being opened in half
The s'mores cookie from Chip City Cookies
Chip City Cookies photo
The popular New York City cookie brand started as a hobby between childhood friends Peter Phillips and Teddy Gailas who wanted to challenge themselves to see who could create the best cookie. Little did they know then that their passion project would soon turn into Chip City Cookies, a company that has now taken the country by storm with more than 35 locations. Today, fans can find Chip City Cookies across Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Florida.

Last year, Chip City Cookies made its South Florida debut by opening a shop in Miami Beach, and just last week, it opened its second South Florida location in Delray Beach. The new location at 7285 Biscayne Blvd. will be the company's third SoFlo spot. "We're beyond excited to announce the opening of our third Florida location!" says Gailas. "We're bringing even more delicious cookies and smiles to the Sunshine State.”
The brand, which usually goes viral on social media with every post it publishes, offers a wide selection of cookies. It rotates more than 40 unique flavors every year, including fan favorites like peanut butter and jelly, "Everything Cookie," oatmeal apple pie, blueberry cheesecake, s’mores, lemon berry, and the cannoli cookie. Every week, the menu changes to offer classic flavors and seasonal varieties, and the shop makes a point to always have dairy-free options available.

Some of this year's highlights include the chocolate cupcake cookie, the "Frootie Crunch," and most recently, Chip City Cookies introduced the "Thin Chips and Chip Cookies," its own take on the viral cookie-croissant hybrid from Paris bakeries.

The fast-growing cookie chain is set to open two more stores in South Florida by the end of the year, including Chip City Fort Lauderdale and Chip City Aventura.

Chip City Cookies. 7285 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; chipcitycookies.com. Grand Opening Friday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
