Popular New York-Based Cookie Company Plans Miami Takeover

For those in Miami looking to try its viral treats, Chip City Cookies is officially celebrating the grand opening of its MiMo District location on Friday, May 31, where it will be offering a free signature cookie to the first 100 customers in attendance.
Beginning Monday, May 27, until the grand opening weekend in MiMo, the menu will include classic chocolate chip, s’mores, confetti, cookies and cream, dark chocolate peanut butter, banana cream pie, white chocolate macadamia, and the "Brookie" as a dairy-free option. Plus, two specialty cookies will be released over the grand opening weekend, each for one day only: the chocolate cupcake on Friday, May 31, and the cinnamon roll on Saturday, June 1.
Last year, Chip City Cookies made its South Florida debut by opening a shop in Miami Beach, and just last week, it opened its second South Florida location in Delray Beach. The new location at 7285 Biscayne Blvd. will be the company's third SoFlo spot. "We're beyond excited to announce the opening of our third Florida location!" says Gailas. "We're bringing even more delicious cookies and smiles to the Sunshine State.”
The brand, which usually goes viral on social media with every post it publishes, offers a wide selection of cookies. It rotates more than 40 unique flavors every year, including fan favorites like peanut butter and jelly, "Everything Cookie," oatmeal apple pie, blueberry cheesecake, s’mores, lemon berry, and the cannoli cookie. Every week, the menu changes to offer classic flavors and seasonal varieties, and the shop makes a point to always have dairy-free options available.
Some of this year's highlights include the chocolate cupcake cookie, the "Frootie Crunch," and most recently, Chip City Cookies introduced the "Thin Chips and Chip Cookies," its own take on the viral cookie-croissant hybrid from Paris bakeries.
The fast-growing cookie chain is set to open two more stores in South Florida by the end of the year, including Chip City Fort Lauderdale and Chip City Aventura.
Chip City Cookies. 7285 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; chipcitycookies.com. Grand Opening Friday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.