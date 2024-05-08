 Brickell Pizza Place Stanzione 87 Closes Down | Miami New Times
Cherished Brickell Pizzeria Stanzione 87 Closes Down

Say farewell to delicious, wood-fired Neapolitan pizza in Brickell — Stanzione 87 has suddenly closed down.
May 8, 2024
Stanzione 87 was a Brickell staple known for its delicious pizzas. Photo by Katie June Burton
After 11 years of serving the Brickell community with authentic, Neapolitan pizzas, Stanzione 87 has suddenly closed down.

On Monday, May 6, the restaurant shared the news of its sudden closure on its Instagram account. The post read, in part, "We would like to inform our patrons that we will no longer be serving pizza out of our Brickell location. We never imagined we would be serving the Brickell community for over 11 years when we began our mission to bring Neapolitan pizza to Miami. Thank you for all of the years of support and your patronage."

Although the news has broken the hearts of Miami pizza connoisseurs everywhere, there may be a glimmer of hope. The post concluded, "Don’t worry, our pizza will still be available we will keep you posted on our happenings and will be serving the Miami community soon. Thank you to all who have supported us."
For more than a decade, Miami locals didn't have to travel all the way to Naples to eat Neapolitan pizza thanks to Stanzione 87, the Magic City's first authentic Neapolitan pizza shop that opened in 2013.

Owner Franco Stanzione's restaurant had been certified by the Italian government, which means it had adhered to guidelines set by Neapolitan pizza officials — and the process was decidedly more complex.

Stanzione orchestrated a carefully choreographed dance inside his mosaic-covered pizza oven, which can cook up to five 12-inch pies at a time. On a busy night, when dozens of orders for pies were buzzing into the kitchen, accidentally ripping a pie or spilling its toppings could cool one of the oven's five differentiated spots, making it unusable until it reheats.
Even as many fine-dining restaurants kept popping up in Brickell, Stanzione 87 managed to continue to deliver on its promise of a top-quality meal, in this case, pizza.

The wood-fired Neapolitan-style pies would arrive with their crusts perfectly blistered, their centers impossibly molten. The Margherita was a classic for those who were purists, as well as the classic with sausage and peppers. Those who were feeling more adventurous might opt for the decadent truffle white pizza. However, some of its most delicious pies were the carbonara, sausage, and bell pepper.

The motto at Stanzione 87 was, "Vide Napole e'po umore," which translates to, "See Naples and then die." Basically, it means, "If you've ever tried true Neapolitan pizza, you can die happy."

And New Times staffers can attest to this.

Arrivederci, Stanzione 87. 
