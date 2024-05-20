Vicky Bakery Expands Pastelito Empire to East Pembroke Pines

One of Miami's most well-known and family-owned Cuban bakeries, Vicky Bakery, now has 25 locations across South Florida, with two locations opening this year — and their story is just as sweet as their pastelitos.
The latest opening will be in East Pembroke Pines on Friday, May 31.
Vicky Bakery was founded by Antonio and Gelasia Cao who met in Cuba while working at Cuba’s most renowned bakery at the time, La Vencedora. They soon immigrated to Miami for the opportunity of a better life. By 1972, they saved enough money to open a small bakery in Hialeah — and the rest is history. Over the last 50 years, the small bakery has turned into one of Miami's beloved pastelito empires. Despite its success, it's important to note it all started as a family business, and even through franchising, the brand aims to remain a family business. This is why they selected family-oriented people like the Myers family to honor its legacy as franchisees.
“After ten years, the Myers family is adding an East Pines Vicky Bakery location to their West Pines one," says Alex Santiago, CEO of Vicky Bakery. "It’s an honor to witness the continuation of our family tradition of passing down the torch, so to speak, and expanding Vicky Bakery’s reach and goal of sharing authentic and traditional recipes in South Florida and beyond.”
With the success of the West Pines location, the siblings decided to open the family's second franchise in East Pines."Our uncle opened that location about ten years ago, more or less, and it just blew up," recalls Michele. "We noticed that there's nothing like Vicky Bakery in East Pembroke Pines and we want to continue growing in our community."
Michele and Michael say the brand's story aligned with their own family values so the decision to open the franchise and work around family was natural. "We are a really close-knit family, so what better way to be together than to work together," says Michael. "With the new store, when people come in, they can expect a warm family welcome, a smile, and good products."
Vicky Bakery continues to expand, and this year, the brand plans to open five additional stores, including in Miami's Little River area, the Health District, Sunrise, and Fort Myers.
Vicky Bakery East Pembroke Pines. 8509 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines; 954-589-1788; vickybakery.com. Open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.