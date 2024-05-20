 Vicky Bakery Opens East Pembroke Pines Location | Miami New Times
Vicky Bakery Expands Pastelito Empire to East Pembroke Pines

Vicky Bakery is one of the fastest-growing franchises in Florida, and 'til this day, the Cuban bakery remains a family affair.
May 20, 2024
The guava-filled pastelitos are a staple of Vicky Bakery and are now available in East Pembroke Pines. Vicky Bakery photo
One of Miami's most well-known and family-owned Cuban bakeries, Vicky Bakery, now has 25 locations across South Florida, with two locations opening this year — and their story is just as sweet as their pastelitos.

The latest opening will be in East Pembroke Pines on Friday, May 31.

Vicky Bakery was founded by Antonio and Gelasia Cao who met in Cuba while working at Cuba’s most renowned bakery at the time, La Vencedora. They soon immigrated to Miami for the opportunity of a better life. By 1972, they saved enough money to open a small bakery in Hialeah — and the rest is history. Over the last 50 years, the small bakery has turned into one of Miami's beloved pastelito empires. Despite its success, it's important to note it all started as a family business, and even through franchising, the brand aims to remain a family business. This is why they selected family-oriented people like the Myers family to honor its legacy as franchisees.

“After ten years, the Myers family is adding an East Pines Vicky Bakery location to their West Pines one," says Alex Santiago, CEO of Vicky Bakery. "It’s an honor to witness the continuation of our family tradition of passing down the torch, so to speak, and expanding Vicky Bakery’s reach and goal of sharing authentic and traditional recipes in South Florida and beyond.”
click to enlarge Two people posing in front of glass case of pastries
Vicky Bakery franchisees Michele and Michael Myers.
Vicky Bakery photo
While growing up, siblings Michele and Michael Myer lived a block away from Vicky Bakery, and their grandmother would take them to get a pastelito every morning before school. Their uncle opened the family's first franchise in West Pembroke Pines, and during busy holidays, the entire family would help out, including the siblings. While Michele helped with customer service, Michael would be in the kitchen with his father baking the pastries.

With the success of the West Pines location, the siblings decided to open the family's second franchise in East Pines."Our uncle opened that location about ten years ago, more or less, and it just blew up," recalls Michele. "We noticed that there's nothing like Vicky Bakery in East Pembroke Pines and we want to continue growing in our community."

Michele and Michael say the brand's story aligned with their own family values so the decision to open the franchise and work around family was natural. "We are a really close-knit family, so what better way to be together than to work together," says Michael. "With the new store, when people come in, they can expect a warm family welcome, a smile, and good products."

Vicky Bakery continues to expand, and this year, the brand plans to open five additional stores, including in Miami's Little River area, the Health District, Sunrise, and Fort Myers.

Vicky Bakery East Pembroke Pines. 8509 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines; 954-589-1788; vickybakery.com. Open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
