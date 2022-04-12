Miami Is Getting a Spicy Taco Pop-Up Airbnb

It's 2022, and many of us haven't taken a trip in two years. If you've been dreaming of a spicy getaway, get ready to book the perfect weekend — and you don't even need to get on a plane. You just need to check into the Spicy Shack, courtesy of Moe's Southwest Grill.
The Spicy Shack is an Airbnb located in an undisclosed location somewhere in Miami's Upper Eastside that's been tricked out to fulfill all of your spicy taco-loving fantasies.
Tory Bartlett, chief brand officer at Moe's Southwest Grill, describes the Spicy Shack as a one-of-a-kind pop-up experience that's available only in Miami for the month of May to commemorate the fast-casual chain's launch of its new spicy chicken tacos. "Moe's Southwest Grill decided to bring the party to Miami- one of the hottest cities around," she says. "With a few Moe's locations nearby and the hot, vibrant atmosphere, we thought: What better place than Miami?"
The colorful suite features a plethora of Instagrammable moments, including neon signs, colorful wallpaper, and a round bed where you can make yourself into a human burrito by wrapping yourself in the tortilla-printed comforter.
There's also an outdoor patio complete with pepper-shaped lights where you can sip margaritas in style.
Of course, no taco-themed weekend is complete without tacos, so Moe's Southwest Grill is outfitting the suite with a weekend's supply of chips and salsa and taco meal kits featuring its new spicy chicken tacos.
A stay at the Spicy Shack is priced at only $10 a night, and reservations open at noon today, April 12, on a first-come, first-served basis. Only four reservations are available, one for each weekend in May.
Here's how to snag your spicy weekend: Starting at noon today, visit moes.com/spicy shack and choose your weekend (Thursday, May 5, through Sunday, May 8; Friday, May 13, through Sunday, May 15; Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 22; or Friday, May 27, through Sunday, May 29). If Airbnb approves your reservation, you'll be notified via email.
The lucky winners of this ultimate "spicy" getaway will surely have a lot of memories to "taco" 'bout for years to come.