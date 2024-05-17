MaryGold’s by Brad Kilgore to Close in Wynwood

Less than two years after opening, MaryGold's by Brad Kilgore will close in Wynwood.
The Wynwood restaurant, which opened in November of 2022 by award-winning Chef Kilgore, will hold its final dinner service on June 1.
However, fans of the popular chef need not fear, as he has plans to open a brand new concept in the same location at the Arlo Wynwood in the fall of 2024.
opened in partnership with Bar Lab, was his welcome return home to Wynwood, where Kilgore opened his first restaurant, Alter, to wide acclaim back in 2015. At the time, he truly was one of the first chefs to see the promise of Wynwood and helped put the neighborhood on the culinary map.
Known for its signature dishes such as jerk oxtail beignets, the soft egg with scallop espuma and truffle, and the short rib "vaca frita,” MaryGold’s was a celebrated brasserie showcasing seasonal and local ingredients that earned Kilgore the distinction of Best Chef 2023 by New Times.
“The vibrancy of Miami has always inspired me to bring new, fresh, and creative ideas to my culinary creations in order to match the flare and excitement that you see every day in the Magic City,” explains Kilgore. “I have been chewing on a new restaurant concept for a while, and I am looking forward to exploring the time-honored culinary heritages, flavors, and experiences close to my heart. I’m excited to share my vision with the world this fall. Stay tuned for more details.”
Arlo Wynwood will continue to serve food and drinks at Higher Ground, located on the third floor of the hotel. Its menu includes Chef Kilgore’s very own pizzas from his company, Pizza Freak Co.