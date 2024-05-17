 MaryGold’s by Brad Kilgore to Close in Wynwood | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

MaryGold’s by Brad Kilgore to Close in Wynwood

Wynwood restaurant MaryGold's by Brad Kilgore will be closing this summer to make way for a new restaurant by the chef.
May 17, 2024
MaryGold's fennel pollen Caesar salad.
MaryGold's fennel pollen Caesar salad. MaryGold's by Brad Kilgore photo
Share this:
Less than two years after opening, MaryGold's by Brad Kilgore will close in Wynwood.

The Wynwood restaurant, which opened in November of 2022 by award-winning Chef Kilgore, will hold its final dinner service on June 1.

However, fans of the popular chef need not fear, as he has plans to open a brand new concept in the same location at the Arlo Wynwood in the fall of 2024.
click to enlarge A man wearing an apron
Chef Brad Kilgore, multiple James Beard Award semifinalist
Arlo Hotel photo
MaryGold's, which opened in partnership with Bar Lab, was his welcome return home to Wynwood, where Kilgore opened his first restaurant, Alter, to wide acclaim back in 2015. At the time, he truly was one of the first chefs to see the promise of Wynwood and helped put the neighborhood on the culinary map.

Known for its signature dishes such as jerk oxtail beignets, the soft egg with scallop espuma and truffle, and the short rib "vaca frita,” MaryGold’s was a celebrated brasserie showcasing seasonal and local ingredients that earned Kilgore the distinction of Best Chef 2023 by New Times.

“The vibrancy of Miami has always inspired me to bring new, fresh, and creative ideas to my culinary creations in order to match the flare and excitement that you see every day in the Magic City,” explains Kilgore. “I have been chewing on a new restaurant concept for a while, and I am looking forward to exploring the time-honored culinary heritages, flavors, and experiences close to my heart. I’m excited to share my vision with the world this fall. Stay tuned for more details.”
click to enlarge Pastry puffs with toppings on white plate
Oxtail beignets at MaryGold's Florida Brasserie
MaryGold's Florida Brasserie / The Dana Agency photo
As an award-winning chef, recognized as Food & Wine's “Best New Chef” and a recipient of other prestigious accolades, Kilgore's new concept this fall will mark another significant milestone in the evolution of his culinary journey.

Arlo Wynwood will continue to serve food and drinks at Higher Ground, located on the third floor of the hotel. Its menu includes Chef Kilgore’s very own pizzas from his company, Pizza Freak Co.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Revelry Bar in Pompano Beach Opens With Live Bands, '90s Decor, and Burlesque

Openings & Closings

Revelry Bar in Pompano Beach Opens With Live Bands, '90s Decor, and Burlesque

By Jesse Scott
New Restaurant at the Biltmore in Coral Gables Is a Golfer's Dream

Openings & Closings

New Restaurant at the Biltmore in Coral Gables Is a Golfer's Dream

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
13 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Miami

Breakfast

13 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Chef Michael Schwartz Unveils All-Star Lineup for Amara &amp; Friends Dinner Series

Food & Drink News

Chef Michael Schwartz Unveils All-Star Lineup for Amara & Friends Dinner Series

By Michelle Muslera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation