Casa Ya'ax Brings Coastal Mexican Flavors to Wynwood

Authentic flavors inspired by the coastline of Mexico and a moody atmosphere just as earthy as the dishes are what you can expect at Miami's newest Mexican restaurant, Casa Ya'ax, which opens today in Wynwood.
Helmed by Chef Omar Montero, the chef has pivoted to fine dining after the success of his first restaurant, La Santa Taqueria, in El Portal, which New Times named Best Mexican Restaurant in 2021.
While La Santa Taqueria focuses on classic Mexican street food, Casa Ya'ax features a sophisticated menu of authentic Mexican dishes using flavors from across Mexico, especially those inspired by Mexico's coastal cuisine.
"The idea for this restaurant has been with me for years," says Montero, who credits his rich Mexican heritage as his creative North Star. "If La Santa is my tribute to street food, then this will be a place where we can celebrate the rich, authentic flavors and dishes from across Mexico, highlighting our gorgeous coastal cuisine."
Highlights from the menu include beef short ribs with demi-glace and three chilies, tiger shrimp with garlic, aguachile arrachera, a crab tostada, veal milanesa, and an array of raw bar and grill items, including Takamori A5 Wagyu and OMI Wagyu.
If you prefer citrusy cocktails, try the "Sel Va Tik," which is made with gin, Bergamotto, Acqua Di Cedro, cucumber bitters, and tonic. For espresso martini lovers, the restaurant has created its own "Espresso Oaxaca," made with Bacanora Aguamiel, Giocondo Cabaret Cafe, Licor 43, coffee, and Oaxacan chocolate shavings. Another signature cocktail is the "Mexican Manhattan" made with El Tequileño tequila, sweet vermouth, and bitters.
The restaurant will also feature a bottle menu with a variety of wines, beers, and spirits from different regions of Mexico.
Casa Ya'ax has two dining areas with unique ambiance. The indoor dining room has a bohemian and earthy vibe, but as you journey out to the outdoor patio you are transported to a jungle-like patio with tropical flair.
Like many Wynwood restaurants, the patio turns into a lounge later in the evening with a live DJ set and a misting system to escape the Miami heat.
Casa Ya'ax. 51 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-877-3225; casayaax.com; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday from 6 to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 6 to 3 a.m. Reservations are available via resy.com.