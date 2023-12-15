 Miami Mexican Restaurant Casa Ya'ax Opens in Wynwood | Miami New Times
Openings & Closings

Casa Ya'ax Brings Coastal Mexican Flavors to Wynwood

Wynwood's newest Mexican restaurant has opened for those seeking authentic Mexican flavors in an earthy, bohemian atmosphere.
December 15, 2023
Casa Ya'ax brings Mexican coastal cuisine to Wynwood.
Casa Ya'ax brings Mexican coastal cuisine to Wynwood. Photo by Ricardo Mejia
Authentic flavors inspired by the coastline of Mexico and a moody atmosphere just as earthy as the dishes are what you can expect at Miami's newest Mexican restaurant, Casa Ya'ax, which opens today in Wynwood.

Helmed by Chef Omar Montero, the chef has pivoted to fine dining after the success of his first restaurant, La Santa Taqueria, in El Portal, which New Times named Best Mexican Restaurant in 2021.

While La Santa Taqueria focuses on classic Mexican street food, Casa Ya'ax features a sophisticated menu of authentic Mexican dishes using flavors from across Mexico, especially those inspired by Mexico's coastal cuisine.
click to enlarge An appetizer dish at Casa Ya'ax in Wynwood is colorful
Mexico's coastal cuisine inspires the food at Casa Ya'ax.
Photo by Ricardo Mejia
Montero began his culinary journey at a young age when he was inspired by his family's catering business growing up. After completing his professional training in Mexico City, he moved to Miami in 2010, where he worked in numerous kitchens across the country to gain invaluable experience. In 2017, he opened La Santa Taqueria as his tribute to street food. Now, it's his time to dive into the fine dining space.

"The idea for this restaurant has been with me for years," says Montero, who credits his rich Mexican heritage as his creative North Star. "If La Santa is my tribute to street food, then this will be a place where we can celebrate the rich, authentic flavors and dishes from across Mexico, highlighting our gorgeous coastal cuisine."

Highlights from the menu include beef short ribs with demi-glace and three chilies, tiger shrimp with garlic, aguachile arrachera, a crab tostada, veal milanesa, and an array of raw bar and grill items, including Takamori A5 Wagyu and OMI Wagyu.
click to enlarge A dish at Casa Ya'ax is served on the bone.
Highlights at Casa Ya'ax include Wagyu, veal milanesa, and beef short ribs.
Photo by Ricardo Mejia
As for the cocktails, expect more than margaritas. Casa Ya'ax has curated eight signature drinks ranging from refreshing to smoky.

If you prefer citrusy cocktails, try the "Sel Va Tik," which is made with gin, Bergamotto, Acqua Di Cedro, cucumber bitters, and tonic. For espresso martini lovers, the restaurant has created its own "Espresso Oaxaca," made with Bacanora Aguamiel, Giocondo Cabaret Cafe, Licor 43, coffee, and Oaxacan chocolate shavings. Another signature cocktail is the "Mexican Manhattan" made with El Tequileño tequila, sweet vermouth, and bitters.

The restaurant will also feature a bottle menu with a variety of wines, beers, and spirits from different regions of Mexico.

Casa Ya'ax has two dining areas with unique ambiance. The indoor dining room has a bohemian and earthy vibe, but as you journey out to the outdoor patio you are transported to a jungle-like patio with tropical flair.

Like many Wynwood restaurants, the patio turns into a lounge later in the evening with a live DJ set and a misting system to escape the Miami heat.

Casa Ya'ax. 51 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-877-3225; casayaax.com; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday from 6 to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 6 to 3 a.m. Reservations are available via resy.com.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa

