Executive Chef of Lucali Opens Bar Luca in Miami Beach

Bar Luca in Miami Beach has opened, offering Italian-American specialties, craft cocktails, and grilled cheese sandwiches.
April 19, 2024
Bar Luca serves a robust breakfast menu, with options like the "Eggs in Purgatory," made with two poached eggs served on a bed of spicy red sauce and creamy polenta and served with toast.
Bar Luca serves a robust breakfast menu, with options like the "Eggs in Purgatory," made with two poached eggs served on a bed of spicy red sauce and creamy polenta and served with toast. Bar Luca photo
Inside a classic art deco Miami Beach hotel with a faded pastel façade is the city's newest all-day restaurant, and the chef behind the eatery is familiar to local diners.

Santo Agnello, the executive chef of beloved Miami Beach pizza restaurant Lucali, has opened Bar Luca, a modern Italian-American restaurant at the historic Alden Hotel. Bar Luca's menu celebrates classic Italian-American cuisine while infusing it with a modern twist. Expect simple dishes that are elevated with rich, surprising flavors in a setting that's just as comforting.

The new restaurant is a partnership between Miami hospitality veteran Ken Ray and Boston-based Chapter One Hospitality.

"From the moment someone walks through the door at Bar Luca, the idea is that they'll feel like they're a regular," says Ray, whose experience includes serving as director of food and beverage at the Mayfair Hotel. "I wanted to drop all pretense and just offer good, honest food served with approachable hospitality. There are so many over-the-top restaurants in Miami, but we're not trying to compete with those. Bar Luca brings a refreshing, casual option to a neighborhood where so many people work and live."
click to enlarge A hotel facade
Bar Luca's spacious 55-seat patio is perfect for taking advantage of Miami Beach’s sunny weather.
Bar Luca photo
The all-day restaurant has breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus along with dessert, wine, and cocktail lists. Breakfast is available until 11:30 a.m., with select dishes available until 4:30 p.m., and includes sweeter options like ricotta pancakes with whipped lemon ricotta butter and honey maple syrup and savory options like "Eggs Purgatory" featuring two poached eggs served on a bed of spicy red sauce and creamy polenta, served with toast.

Lunch offers lighter fare, such as crisp calamari with lemon garlic aioli and a few salads. Lunch-only entrées include handhelds like the fish fillet with IPA-battered cod, pickled green tomato, lettuce, and red onion tartar sauce served on a brioche bun with fries, and an Italian-Cuban sandwich, a very Miami nod made with porchetta, ham, mozzarella, pickles, mustard, and garlic aioli served on Cuban bread with fries.
click to enlarge A sandwich and fries on a plate
The Italian-Cuban sandwich is made with porchetta, ham, mozzarella, pickles, mustard, and garlic aioli and served on Cuban bread with fries.
Bar Luca photo
For lunch and dinner, there's a bolognese grilled cheese, which is inspired by the classic Sloppy Joe but with short rib bolognese. It's layered with Gruyère and American cheese and sandwiched between two pieces of brioche. Plus, you can't go wrong with the gnocchi and basil pesto over San Marzano tomato sauce, topped with grated pecorino and Parmesan cheese.

Dinner-only entrees range from a 20-ounce prime bone-in ribeye cowboy steak with confit garlic to pastas like squid ink tonnarelli with mussels, calamari, shrimp, clams, and lobster tossed in a spicy San Marzano tomato seafood sauce.

To complement meals, guests can expect signature cocktails such as the "Bar Luca Fizz," which balances Irish whiskey with the sweetness of strawberry, nuttiness of pistachio, and tropical notes of coconut, and the "Start Your Day Off Right," which fuses mezcal with the freshness of cucumber, kiwi, basil, lemon, and a hint of jalapeño for a pop of spice. A selection of spritzes, wine by the glass, and bottles of wine are also available.
click to enlarge
The interior of Bar Luca
Bar Luca photo
Drawing from the building's historic art deco architecture, the restaurant's interior blends modern and minimalist vibes with classic Italian charm, creating a setting where guests can unwind and enjoy their dining experience to the fullest in a cozy atmosphere.

For those looking to eat outside, the spacious 55-seat patio with white seating overlooks Indian Creek and is dotted with white, wrought iron furniture and playful umbrellas. Inside, the 25-seat lobby provides small tables and soft seating, while the cozy 45-seat dining room welcomes guests with earthy wooden tones, terracotta tiling, textures of leather and rattan, and pops of green.

"Our goal with Bar Luca was to create a space where the design doesn't overwhelm the food as the focal point," says Nick Saber of Chapter One Hospitality. "We want our guests to come together to savor a delicious meal and cocktails in a relaxed environment, and we're excited to offer an eclectic menu that caters to all tastes, whether you're craving a hearty meal or a quick bite."

Bar Luca will have a daily happy hour running Monday through Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. with food specials, $10 cocktails and spritzes, $8 wines by the glass, and $5 beer deals.

Bar Luca. 2925 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-639-8829; barluca.com. Sunday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight.
