Executive Chef of Lucali Opens Bar Luca in Miami Beach

Inside a classic art deco Miami Beach hotel with a faded pastel façade is the city's newest all-day restaurant, and the chef behind the eatery is familiar to local diners.
Santo Agnello, the executive chef of beloved Miami Beach pizza restaurant Lucali, has opened Bar Luca, a modern Italian-American restaurant at the historic Alden Hotel. Bar Luca's menu celebrates classic Italian-American cuisine while infusing it with a modern twist. Expect simple dishes that are elevated with rich, surprising flavors in a setting that's just as comforting.
The new restaurant is a partnership between Miami hospitality veteran Ken Ray and Boston-based Chapter One Hospitality.
"From the moment someone walks through the door at Bar Luca, the idea is that they'll feel like they're a regular," says Ray, whose experience includes serving as director of food and beverage at the Mayfair Hotel. "I wanted to drop all pretense and just offer good, honest food served with approachable hospitality. There are so many over-the-top restaurants in Miami, but we're not trying to compete with those. Bar Luca brings a refreshing, casual option to a neighborhood where so many people work and live."
Lunch offers lighter fare, such as crisp calamari with lemon garlic aioli and a few salads. Lunch-only entrées include handhelds like the fish fillet with IPA-battered cod, pickled green tomato, lettuce, and red onion tartar sauce served on a brioche bun with fries, and an Italian-Cuban sandwich, a very Miami nod made with porchetta, ham, mozzarella, pickles, mustard, and garlic aioli served on Cuban bread with fries.
Dinner-only entrees range from a 20-ounce prime bone-in ribeye cowboy steak with confit garlic to pastas like squid ink tonnarelli with mussels, calamari, shrimp, clams, and lobster tossed in a spicy San Marzano tomato seafood sauce.
To complement meals, guests can expect signature cocktails such as the "Bar Luca Fizz," which balances Irish whiskey with the sweetness of strawberry, nuttiness of pistachio, and tropical notes of coconut, and the "Start Your Day Off Right," which fuses mezcal with the freshness of cucumber, kiwi, basil, lemon, and a hint of jalapeño for a pop of spice. A selection of spritzes, wine by the glass, and bottles of wine are also available.
For those looking to eat outside, the spacious 55-seat patio with white seating overlooks Indian Creek and is dotted with white, wrought iron furniture and playful umbrellas. Inside, the 25-seat lobby provides small tables and soft seating, while the cozy 45-seat dining room welcomes guests with earthy wooden tones, terracotta tiling, textures of leather and rattan, and pops of green.
"Our goal with Bar Luca was to create a space where the design doesn't overwhelm the food as the focal point," says Nick Saber of Chapter One Hospitality. "We want our guests to come together to savor a delicious meal and cocktails in a relaxed environment, and we're excited to offer an eclectic menu that caters to all tastes, whether you're craving a hearty meal or a quick bite."
Bar Luca will have a daily happy hour running Monday through Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. with food specials, $10 cocktails and spritzes, $8 wines by the glass, and $5 beer deals.
Bar Luca. 2925 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-639-8829; barluca.com. Sunday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight.