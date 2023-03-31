Miami Marlins Baseball Returns With New Food and Drink Options for 2023

The 2023 baseball season is officially underway, which means South Florida's Marlins fans will soon be packing into Miami's LoanDepot ballpark.
Whether you're a sports fan or simply love the live action, there's yet another reason to visit Miaim's baseball stadium: the food.
Year after year, the ballpark has become well-known for its lineup of creative concessions and foodie-focused vendors. Over the last five years, the stadium has come a long way from serving the stereotypical hot dogs and popcorn to various upmarket options to elevate its stadium dining experience.
According to Marlins' vice president of marketing, Tiago Pinto, the Miami ballpark experience is built around the flavors of the community.
"It's our goal to give fans a taste of Miami culture every time they see a Marlins game," Pinto tells New Times.
This year, several new vendors are peddling everything from gourmet tacos to authentic cheesesteak sandwiches, Marlins director of communications Jon Alvarez shares.
They include the addition of an outpost of Naked Taco, chef Ralph Pagano's Miami-based restaurant specializing in gourmet-style tacos.
For hot dishes, baseball enthusiasts can now use new app-based technology by Mashgin to order "Grab N' Go Portables," which offers meals and packaged beverages. The health-focused crowd can find new options via Beis-Bowl, which serves grain- and vegetable-based bowls.
Pardon My Cheesesteak is a virtual dining concept inspired by a popular podcast that offers everything from classic steak sandwiches to chicken-based takes with Buffalo or chipotle seasoning.
Longtime fans might also remember La Cocina, now a revamped concept peddling Cuban sandwiches and specialties from a massive three-foot "Cubano Gigante" and pan con bistec to a traditional frita burger. And when it comes to imbibing, a new tequila-centric bar, Cantina Agave, is shaking up some specialty margaritas and micheladas.
Of course, repeat visitors can still find favorites like the Latin-inspired Pincho burgers, smoked pork nachos from Magic City BBQ, ceviche by the locally based SuViche chain, and slices from Miami's Best Pizza.
Alvarez also urges park-goers to consider the stadium's more unique dining experience — seated spaces with table service, a place to sit and sip a draft brew, a ball's-eye view of the field, and premium dining lounges.
That means grabbing a beer at Biscayne Bay Brew Hall, where you can sit and sip the Miami-based brewery's draft picks. Or a stop at PNC Club, the premium dining lounge that serves elevated food and beverage offerings just steps from home plate. There are also the Dugout Clubs and specialty suites, which offer event-goers in-seat service.
"It's important that we continue to add to our "all-star" menu every year," sums up Pinto. "Our focus will always be local flavors and twists to make the ballpark a must-visit experience."
LoanDepot Park. 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; mlb.com/marlins/ballpark.