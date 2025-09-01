The Most Pivotal Season in Miami Dolphins History Has Arrived

Tua Tagovailoa Last 5 Seasons 🔥 pic.twitter.com/skBAJzPJCK — *WADDLEVILLE* (@WADDLEVILLE1682) August 24, 2025

Tua's Last Stand

"They are under the most pressure."@ChrisCanty99 feels Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa are in the hot seat going into this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/zPk8gZOaJO — First Take (@FirstTake) August 1, 2025

Mike McDaniel: Goofy, Guru, or Goofy Guru?

🗣️ Chris Grier on Tyreek Hill 🐆



"Tyreek has been unbelievable since his wrist surgery. He's been around every day, worked tirelessly. I think he's closer to a lot of his teammates than ever.



He's 100% invested. Him and Tua are closer than I've ever seen them" #PhinsUp 🐬 pic.twitter.com/w6r12pYev3 — The List - Dolphins Podcast (@TheListFinsPod) August 27, 2025

The Tyreek Hill Divorce

Stephen Ross is reportedly selling a 13% stake in his sports portfolio at a $8.1 billion valuation.



The Dolphins owner is one of the few NFL owners who own their team's stadium, enabling him to profit from concerts, soccer games, and F1's Miami Grand Prix.



Here's a breakdown: pic.twitter.com/mhJrQSILAe — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 11, 2024

The Loss of Stephen Ross

Life as a dolphins fan



- Tua can’t stay healthy.

- McDaniel is a fucking moron

- Grier has the iq of a rodent

- Owner won’t make changes

- No playoff wins in two decades

- Stadium cursed

- Retirement home for the NFL#GoFins



pic.twitter.com/uQTyrMoDc1 — SELL THE TEAM (FRAUDS) (@DevonEnjoyer) September 22, 2024

The Fanbase Breaking Point