Iconic Fort Lauderdale Basketball Courts Along Beach to Be Bulldozed

In January 2024, Fort Lauderdale officials approved a 100-year lease for a new development on taxpayer-owned land at 801 Seabreeze Blvd., across the street from Bahia Mar, with North Miami-based real estate developer Jimmy Tate, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The deal will create the St. Regis Resort & Residences Bahia Mar, including 160 condos starting at $2 million. But it also calls for the city to convert its iconic beachside basketball courts into pickleball courts by January 2027, a move that appears to be heartbreaking to many, including about 8,100 people who signed a Change.org petition to preserve the courts.
"Any visit to the court on a sunny afternoon echoes with laughter, cheers, and the vigorous spirits of players from all walks of life," the petition reads. "It's not just about basketball, but about community, unity, and tradition.
"We urge the city officials to reconsider their decision and preserve this unique basketball court, and with it, our cultural sports heritage."
In response to months of uproar about the issue, developers have agreed to build a new set of basketball courts at a different spot on the beach, but many argue they don't want the spot touched at all. Critics argue that the upheaval of popular basketball courts in favor of pickleball courts is a clear sign of gentrification.
"This basketball court holds such a special place in our community's heart," wrote one commenter on the petition's page. "My son and I have enjoyed playing there for the past several years, especially when my wife takes us to the beach. It's not just a court, it's a space for locals and tourists alike to come together and foster a love for the game."
"This is just another way to gentrify the beach that’s already been gentrified heavily," wrote another.
Developers did not respond to New Times' request for comment.
Fort Lauderdale Beach Ballers, the petition's organizers, say they have been active on the court for the past 20 years. The city's agreement to move the courts isn't final, Shaun Hall, a member of Fort Lauderdale Beach Ballers told New Times in a written statement, and the city has changed its stance on another decision after community outcry.
"The Fort Lauderdale Commission and Mayor recently reversed course on removing LGBTQ street murals after public pressure, yet they refuse to return to the negotiation table regarding the beach park giveaway," Hall said. "This selective responsiveness raises questions about whose interests the city truly serves."
The City of Fort Lauderdale has not responded to New Times' request for comment.