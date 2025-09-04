 Iconic Fort Lauderdale Basketball Courts Along Beach to Be Bulldozed | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Iconic Fort Lauderdale Basketball Courts Along Beach to Be Bulldozed

They're paving basketball paradise to put up a pickleball court.
September 4, 2025
Image: Depicted are men playing basketball at a popular beachside court in Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale basketball fans are heartbroken about a city decision to move iconic beachside courts in favor of a $2-billion development's plans for pickleball courts. Photo by Chuck LaChance via Flickr
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The South Florida basketball community is mourning the impending loss of an iconic set of beachside courts at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, which will soon be the site of four pickleball courts adjacent to a $2 billion development.

In January 2024, Fort Lauderdale officials approved a 100-year lease for a new development on taxpayer-owned land at 801 Seabreeze Blvd., across the street from Bahia Mar, with North Miami-based real estate developer Jimmy Tate, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The deal will create the St. Regis Resort & Residences Bahia Mar, including 160 condos starting at $2 million. But it also calls for the city to convert its iconic beachside basketball courts into pickleball courts by January 2027, a move that appears to be heartbreaking to many, including about 8,100 people who signed a Change.org petition to preserve the courts.

"Any visit to the court on a sunny afternoon echoes with laughter, cheers, and the vigorous spirits of players from all walks of life," the petition reads. "It's not just about basketball, but about community, unity, and tradition.

"We urge the city officials to reconsider their decision and preserve this unique basketball court, and with it, our cultural sports heritage."
In response to months of uproar about the issue, developers have agreed to build a new set of basketball courts at a different spot on the beach, but many argue they don't want the spot touched at all. Critics argue that the upheaval of popular basketball courts in favor of pickleball courts is a clear sign of gentrification.

"This basketball court holds such a special place in our community's heart," wrote one commenter on the petition's page. "My son and I have enjoyed playing there for the past several years, especially when my wife takes us to the beach. It's not just a court, it's a space for locals and tourists alike to come together and foster a love for the game."
"This is just another way to gentrify the beach that’s already been gentrified heavily," wrote another.

Developers did not respond to New Times' request for comment.

Fort Lauderdale Beach Ballers, the petition's organizers, say they have been active on the court for the past 20 years. The city's agreement to move the courts isn't final, Shaun Hall, a member of Fort Lauderdale Beach Ballers told New Times in a written statement, and the city has changed its stance on another decision after community outcry.

"The Fort Lauderdale Commission and Mayor recently reversed course on removing LGBTQ street murals after public pressure, yet they refuse to return to the negotiation table regarding the beach park giveaway," Hall said. "This selective responsiveness raises questions about whose interests the city truly serves."

The City of Fort Lauderdale has not responded to New Times' request for comment.
Image: B. Scott McLendon
B. Scott McLendon joined New Times staff in 2025. A national award-winning journalist, he previously covered education, crime, courts, and local government for daily newspapers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. He holds a bachelor's in journalism from Troy University.
A message from News Editor Natasha Yee: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: WSVN Reporter Arrested, Accused of Stealing Neighbor's $16K Rolex

Crime

WSVN Reporter Arrested, Accused of Stealing Neighbor's $16K Rolex

By Alex DeLuca
Image: What to Know About South Florida's Migratory, Home-Invading Land Crabs

Animals

What to Know About South Florida's Migratory, Home-Invading Land Crabs

By B. Scott McLendon
Image: Check Out Ex-Real Housewives of Miami Star's New $34M Mansion

Real Estate

Check Out Ex-Real Housewives of Miami Star's New $34M Mansion

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: Ladapo and DeSantis Push to Eliminate All Vaccine Mandates in Florida

Health & Wellness

Ladapo and DeSantis Push to Eliminate All Vaccine Mandates in Florida

By Christine Sexton
Image: Florida Could Nix Children Vaccine Mandates. Officials Offer Dire Takes.

Government

Florida Could Nix Children Vaccine Mandates. Officials Offer Dire Takes.

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: Ladapo and DeSantis Push to Eliminate All Vaccine Mandates in Florida

Health & Wellness

Ladapo and DeSantis Push to Eliminate All Vaccine Mandates in Florida

By Christine Sexton
Image: Check Out Ex-Real Housewives of Miami Star's New $34M Mansion

Real Estate

Check Out Ex-Real Housewives of Miami Star's New $34M Mansion

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: What to Know About South Florida's Migratory, Home-Invading Land Crabs

Animals

What to Know About South Florida's Migratory, Home-Invading Land Crabs

By B. Scott McLendon
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation