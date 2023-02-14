Ralph Pagano Opens Naked Taco at the Falls With Plans For More Restaurants to Come

Ralph Pagano has just added another place in which to "get naked."
No, the charismatic chef isn't inviting you to Haulover Beach. That's the slogan of his popular and ever-growing family of Naked Taco restaurants.
Pagano opened his latest Naked Taco in South Miami-Dade at the Falls shopping center. The chef explains his foray into the neighborhood. "The fact of the matter is that Pinecrest, as a town, is phenomenal. The people have great palates, and there aren't enough restaurants for the people that are hungry for good food. It's a home-run place to be."
Pagano says that his new neighbors have already embraced the 8,000 square-foot restaurant that's decorated with neon signage and Day of the Dead Catrina — all with their individual personalities. "One is Buffy (named after his wife), the Catrina with the gun is the "Smoking Gun," and the one with a tattoo with "Dada" on her forearm has "Daddy Issues." Besides the colorful and intriguing murals, the restaurant is equipped with one indoor bar and an outdoor bar, perfect for happy hours and a post-spending spree margarita or two.
The first Naked Taco opened in South Beach in 2014 at the Dream Hotel and celebrates its ninth anniversary on February 21. Pagano notes that the proximity to national margarita day (February 22) wasn't by accident. "Naked Taco is all about my love affair with margaritas," he tells New Times.
Pagano also owns and operates Naked Tacos in Boca Raton and Coconut Creek, and plans to open additional locations in Wellington and Naples. Pagano says that the flagship South Beach location is his favorite. "Even though I live in Boca, I say it all the time. I love Miami."
Miami also loves Pagano. In June 2017, Pagano was set to open a restaurant in Bimini when an explosion occurred during a training session. Pagano pushed an employee out of harm's way and sustained life-threatening injuries that would ultimately lead him to spend 59 days at Miami's Ryder Trauma Center. At the time, the entire city was rooting for the chef's recovery.
Nearly six years after the accident, Pagano embraces his journey, branding himself "fireproof."
The chef, however, becomes humble when talking about the professionals at the Ryder Trauma Center who helped save his life and rehabilitate him. "The people from the burn unit all came down to the opening of Naked Taco. I'm having a hard time not becoming emotional. I know what care and effort they put into putting me back together."
Pagano also credits his staff with his success. "The people I have working with me are the best. I have a great team that allows me to open these restaurants."
The chef is also planning to open a new restaurant this fall named Shabibi. Pagano explains that he's half Italian and half Lebanese and the restaurant will explore his Lebanese roots with recipes inspired by his mother's family. "My mother just visited for the weekend, and in her suitcase, there was one outfit and tons of grape leaves and tabouli. I kid you not," he says, adding that the restaurant will offer wood-fired meats in an open kitchen concept dining room. "Sumac and pomegranate — they're in my blood. The passion for the cuisine will be evident in the dishes," he says.
Pagano's passion for food may be evident in his dishes, but there's another passion that's undeniable: his passion for life. "My kids are awesome. My wife is awesome. There are a lot of people who do better than me, but nobody's happier."
"I have a fortune cookie taped to my phone that reads: 'Soon you will have the gift of time.' At the end of the day, there's nothing more important."
Naked Taco. 8888 SW 136 St., Miami; 786-250-3399; ilovenakedtaco.com.