Food and Drink Events This Week: Chef Series, Holiday Bar Pop-Up, and Ol'Days Grand Opening

click to enlarge The family-owned restaurant and coffeehouse expands to Fort Lauderdale. Ol’Days photo

Ol'Days Grand Opening



click to enlarge Bodega is ready for a Patrón tequila Christmas. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo

Holiday Bar Pop-Up with Patrón Tequila



click to enlarge Inside Phuc Yea Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Ceez & Homies Chef Series



click to enlarge The Wharf will light up in holiday lights this week. Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

Riverfront Holiday Village Kickoff



This week's Miami food and drink events include Ol'Days' grand opening and giveaways, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's holiday bar pop-up, Ceez & Homies chef series, and the Wharf's riverfront holiday village kickoff.The Ol’Days Farm to Table is expanding to Las Olas and will offer 48 hours of giveaways to celebrate. On Monday, the first day of the grand opening, the first 50 guests will receive a complimentary signature vegan cinnamon roll with any purchase. On Tuesday, guests will receive a homemade cookie with any purchase. Menu highlights include vegan-friendly options like the lentil burger and a variety of drinks like the lychee rosé and the non-alcoholic "butterfly pea cloud."Bodega Taqueria y Tequila has decked the halls and its liquor shelves with Patrón tequila and Christmas ornaments for its holiday bar pop-up. The immersive holiday experience will serve themed cocktails along with signature Bodega cocktails. The bar has partnered with local nonprofit organizations to donate toys during the holiday season, and guests will be rewarded with a free drink upon donating a toy.Phuc Yea will share the kitchen with chefs Carlos Flores and Renata Ferraro from Flour & Weirdoughs for this month's chef collaboration. The dinner dishes are available à la carte or in a bundle and include a squid salad, steamed bao buns, and a Vietnamese tiramisu. Guests can choose to add cocktail pairings with the dinner, and those who RSVP get a free cocktail.The Wharf's annual holiday village kicks off this week. The riverfront venue will be decorated with thousands of holiday lights, and oversized holiday ornaments, and feature a special holiday bar with themed cocktails. From 4 to 7 p.m., guests can get special $5 Tito's cocktails for happy hour.