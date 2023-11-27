 Miami Events: Ol'Days Fort Lauderdale Opening and Bodega's Holiday Pop-up Bar | Miami New Times
Food and Drink Events This Week: Chef Series, Holiday Bar Pop-Up, and Ol'Days Grand Opening

Ol'Days' grand opening and giveaways, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's holiday bar pop-up, Ceez & Homies chef series, and the Wharf's riverfront holiday village kickoff are all happening this week.
November 27, 2023
Bodega has decked the halls for its holiday bar pop-up.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo
This week's Miami food and drink events include Ol'Days' grand opening and giveaways, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's holiday bar pop-up, Ceez & Homies chef series, and the Wharf's riverfront holiday village kickoff.

Know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
The family-owned restaurant and coffeehouse expands to Fort Lauderdale.
Ol’Days photo

Ol'Days Grand Opening

The Ol’Days Farm to Table is expanding to Las Olas and will offer 48 hours of giveaways to celebrate. On Monday, the first day of the grand opening, the first 50 guests will receive a complimentary signature vegan cinnamon roll with any purchase. On Tuesday, guests will receive a homemade cookie with any purchase. Menu highlights include vegan-friendly options like the lentil burger and a variety of drinks like the lychee rosé and the non-alcoholic "butterfly pea cloud." 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, November 27, and Tuesday, November 28, at 200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; oldayscoffee.com.
click to enlarge
Bodega is ready for a Patrón tequila Christmas.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo

Holiday Bar Pop-Up with Patrón Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila has decked the halls and its liquor shelves with Patrón tequila and Christmas ornaments for its holiday bar pop-up. The immersive holiday experience will serve themed cocktails along with signature Bodega cocktails. The bar has partnered with local nonprofit organizations to donate toys during the holiday season, and guests will be rewarded with a free drink upon donating a toy. Monday, November 27 through Monday, December 25, at all Bodega locations excluding Aventura; bodegataqueria.com.
click to enlarge
Inside Phuc Yea
Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Ceez & Homies Chef Series

Phuc Yea will share the kitchen with chefs Carlos Flores and Renata Ferraro from Flour & Weirdoughs for this month's chef collaboration. The dinner dishes are available à la carte or in a bundle and include a squid salad, steamed bao buns, and a Vietnamese tiramisu. Guests can choose to add cocktail pairings with the dinner, and those who RSVP get a free cocktail. 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, at 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
The Wharf will light up in holiday lights this week.
Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

Riverfront Holiday Village Kickoff

The Wharf's annual holiday village kicks off this week. The riverfront venue will be decorated with thousands of holiday lights, and oversized holiday ornaments, and feature a special holiday bar with themed cocktails. From 4 to 7 p.m., guests can get special $5 Tito's cocktails for happy hour. Thursday, November 30 through Sunday, December 24, at 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
