Flan Doughnuts, Phuc Yea's Birthday, and Other Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, try Veza Sur's new hard seltzers and the Salty's revamped flan doughnut. Plus, help Pubbelly Sushi choose a beer label for its forthcoming flagship beer, join chef Jose Mendin for a virtual mofongo cooking class, peek into Michael Schwartz's home kitchen, and celebrate Phuc Yea's fourth anniversary.

Chef Jose Mendin Photo by Bill Wisser/ billwisserphoto.com

Mofongo and Swizzle Experience by Vecinos Market with Chef Jose Mendin and Bar Lab

On Friday, Vecinos Market Miami will host a live collaboration between chef Jose Mendin and Bar Lab. Chef Mendin will demonstrate how to prepare mofongo de carne guisada boricua (Puerto Rican beef stew), and Bar Lab bartenders will walk guests through their "Strawberry Fields Swizzle" cocktail. Attendees can sign up to follow along for free, then purchase the mofongo kit ($55) and add on Bar Lab's swizzle cocktail kit ($9.50). The mofongo serves four people. 7 p.m. on Friday, September 11. Sign up via eventbrite.com.

The Salty's flan doughnut is dipped in caramel glaze. Photo courtesy of the Salty

Flan Doughnut at the Salty

The Salty is behind an all-new flan doughnut, made with 24-hour brioche dough, filled with homemade flan custard, and dipped in a caramel glaze with edible gold sparkles. The doughnut is available at both Salty locations (Wynwood and South Miami) while supplies last. Available at the Salty, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.

Pubbelly Sushi's tacos Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Choose the Look of Pubbelly Sushi's New Flagship Beer

Pubbelly Sushi will launch its first-ever flagship beer, Yoshimoto blond ale, in October — but first, drop by a location near you this weekend to help choose the look of the signature brew. Through Sunday, enjoy a free taste of the ale and cast your vote for your favorite beer label. Each vote will also enter you for a chance to win Pubbelly Sushi prizes, including free "Butter Krab" rolls, gift cards, and DIY sushi kits. Various locations; pubbellyglobal.com.

EXPAND Caja Caliente's food truck will have a permanent location in Miami's Design District. Photo courtesy of Caja Caliente

Caja Caliente Opens in the Design District

The new Caja Caliente truck will reside in Miami's Design District, where it will serve as a delivery hub for neighboring areas including Wynwood, Edgewater, and the Upper Eastside. There's shaded outdoor seating for those who wish to grab their food to-go and eat on-site. The menu is based on the brand's classic Cuban tacos as well as a one-of-a-kind pop-up creations. That means everything from collaborations dishes with local chefs to breakfast specials on the weekends with new cinnamon-roll pancakes and arroz con pollo or "Cuban lasagna," with layers of picadillo, fried sweet plantains, and cheese ($3 to $20). 95 NE 40th St., Miami; caja-caliente.com.

EXPAND Hard seltzers are now available at Veza Sur. Photo courtesy of Veza Sur

Mango and Passionfruit Hard Seltzers at Veza Sur

Veza Sur Brewing Co. is keeping cool with the release of hard seltzers, available in two flavors: mango and passionfruit. Full of flavor and low on carbs and calories, Veza Sur’s new hard seltzers are 5.6 percent alcohol by volume and are available for takeout from the brewery in Wynwood in Veza Sur’s 32-ounce crowlers, priced at $12 apiece. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

EXPAND Fireman Derek's invites you to create your own cake sampler. Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's

Birthday Cake Sampler at Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Do you really need a birthday as an excuse to try Fireman Derek's new cake sampler ($72)? No, you don't. The special invites customers to create a custom cake from ten slices of their choosing. The bakeshop offers eight flavors, including traditional birthday cake, Nutella red velvet, chocolate, and guava coconut rum. Available at Fireman Derek’s Wynwood, 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-703-3623; and Fireman Derek’s Coconut Grove, 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-502-2396; firemandereks.com.

This weekend, celebrate four years of Phuc Yea. Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea's Fourth Anniversary

Phuc Yea celebrates its fourth anniversary at its MiMo location with a Sunday seafood boil and whole hog cookout. From 4 to 9 p.m., celebrate at the restaurant's outdoor patio with a socially distanced afternoon of food and drink specials that include a seafood boil with potatoes, corn, and lemongrass butter ($24); a pulled pork DIY taco plate from a whole roasted Caja China hog ($17); one-dollar East Coast oysters and two-dollar West Coast oysters; a croqueta preparada bahn mi ($15); Havana Club rum-spiked cake balls from Bang Bang Bakehouse ($12); and Aperol spritzes ($9). 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, at 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.

Chef Michael Schwartz Photo courtesy of Genuine Hospitality

Virtual Cooking Class with Chef Michael Schwartz

James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz is taking you into his home kitchen this Sunday evening for a live-streamed cooking class. The chef teamed up with Chefstreams for this event to virtually demonstrate two of his favorite dishes. Learn how to make crispy pan-roasted chicken thighs with carrots, tahini sauce, seeds, and herbs; and a lentil salad. Tickets are $30, which includes access to the live class, a recipe-book PDF with step-by-step cooking instructions for each dish, and a full recording of the class after its completion, so the chef can guide you any time you like. 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 13. Tickets cost $30 via chefstreams.com.