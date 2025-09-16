 Café at Books & Books Coconut Grove Reopens With New Menu | Miami New Times
Café at Books & Books Coconut Grove Reopens With New Menu

After years of locals longing for lattes while digging through books, the Café at Books & Books in Coconut Grove has reopened.
September 16, 2025
Image: Expect boba teas and espresso drinks for now
Books & Books photo
Books & Books has quietly revived its café inside the Coconut Grove store, marking the first time in years that visitors can sip something stronger than just literary inspiration. The café reopened two weeks ago and is once again serving coffee alongside boba tea, beer, wine, and spirits.

The return follows a long break. The café had originally opened after the pandemic and stayed active for about a year before shutting down for a revamp. Now it's back, operating out of its charming, two-story bookstore at 3409 Main Hwy.
It's been a cozy Grove staple since 2018
Books & Books photo

A Grove Staple Since 2018

The Coconut Grove shop opened in June 2018 as part of the independent chain founded by Mitchell Kaplan in Coral Gables in 1982. That first 500-square-foot location helped establish Books & Books as a cultural anchor in the city, one that has since grown to multiple locations across South Florida, Key West, and even Grand Cayman. The Grove location is one of the newer additions, known for its high ceilings, big windows, and shelves that carry history from the original Coral Gables store.

Books & Books has long been more than a place to buy, well, books. Kaplan co-founded the Miami Book Fair, now the country’s largest literary festival, and the stores continue to host more than 60 author events a month across their locations. The Grove shop was designed as a community hub, with its café meant to be part of the draw.
Expect boba teas and espresso drinks for now
Books & Books photo

What's on the Menu

For now, the Grove café is keeping things simple. Guests can expect espresso drinks, teas (including boba), and a lineup of beer, wine, and spirits. In the coming weeks, the team plans to add bánh mì–style sandwiches, though details are still being worked out.

It's a scaled-back setup compared with the Coral Gables flagship location, which operates a full-fledged restaurant (which was named one of New Times' Most Romantic Restaurants) serving salads, sandwiches, and hot entrées inside its book-lined space and courtyard. The Grove version is more about quick bites and beverages to pair with browsing.

This isn't the first time the café has had a presence in the store. When the location first opened, Kaplan hinted at plans for a wine and beer bar, though it never fully took hold. The recent reopening puts those early ideas into practice while keeping the focus on building a place where books and drinks meet.

For now, the café is easing back in, but with its drinks menu and the promise of food soon, it's once again part of the Grove's bookstore experience.

Café at Books & Books Coconut Grove. 3409 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-477-0866; booksandbooks.com.
