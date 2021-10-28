First Cold Front of the Season Coming Halloween Weekend

While the rest of the nation has been flinging itself into piles of colorful leaves and going apple-picking, Miami has been teetering just a degree shy of breaking the 125-year-old record-high temperature for this time of year: 90 degrees, which was set in the 19th Century.
But this Halloween weekend, South Florida is in for a real treat: Temps are expected to hover in the low 80s during the day and dip into the 60s at night.
Meteorologists warn that the colder weather could also trigger storms on Thursday and Friday, depending on when the front arrives.
Be sure to take advantage of the autumnal vibes with fresh-baked cinnamon rolls at Knaus Berry Farm, a sweater photoshoot at a pumpkin patch, and a leisurely stroll through a hay maze.
Come Tuesday it'll be time to crank up the AC again.