First Cold Front of the Season Coming Halloween Weekend

October 28, 2021 8:00AM

A cold front is forecast to sweep through Miami this weekend.
A cold front is forecast to sweep through Miami this weekend.
Cue the Ugg boots, pumpkin spice lattes, and falling iguanas — the temperature in Miami is about to plummet below 70 degrees for the first time since early spring!

While the rest of the nation has been flinging itself into piles of colorful leaves and going apple-picking, Miami has been teetering just a degree shy of breaking the 125-year-old record-high temperature for this time of year: 90 degrees, which was set in the 19th Century.

But this Halloween weekend, South Florida is in for a real treat: Temps are expected to hover in the low 80s during the day and dip into the 60s at night.
The city broke records earlier this year when the heat index reached a whopping 108 degrees in June — the highest figure in more than five years. (The heat index accounts for the level of humidity as well as the actual temperature.)

Meteorologists warn that the colder weather could also trigger storms on Thursday and Friday, depending on when the front arrives.

Be sure to take advantage of the autumnal vibes with fresh-baked cinnamon rolls at Knaus Berry Farm, a sweater photoshoot at a pumpkin patch, and a leisurely stroll through a hay maze.

Come Tuesday it'll be time to crank up the AC again.
Alex DeLuca is a fellow at Miami New Times.
