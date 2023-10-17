 Florida Cold Front Brings Chilly Weather After Record-Breaking Hot Summer | Miami New Times
Chill Time: Cold Front Brings Reprieve From Punishing Florida Heat

The cool weather is offering some relief from the record-breaking brutal heat that melted Florida over the summer.
October 17, 2023
The swampy summer air has retreated from South Florida for now.
The world might be falling apart (gestures broadly at everything), but hey, at least it finally feels like fall!

On Monday, the coldest temperatures since mid-March arrived in South Florida, bringing crisp 60-degree weather that plunged into the high 50s overnight. While Miami residents awoke to a brisk 62 degrees today, others in cities across Broward and Miami-Dade counties — such as Opa Locka, Pembroke Pines, and Kendall — began their mornings at an even chillier 58 degrees. 

"You'll need the sweater as you're heading out and about," CBS Miami meteorologist KC Sherman says. "At least to start."
The refreshing weather — a reprieve from the historically brutal heat that melted Florida over the summer — arrives courtesy of a cold front sweeping across the state. This past summer was notably the hottest on record around the globe in what climate scientists say is a harbinger of what's to come as a result of global warming. In July, Miami set records for the highest daily temperature for seven dates and the highest heat index for 19 dates.

Just a few days ago, before the cold front crept in, Miami set two daily temperature records for October 12 and 13 when the gauge hit 93 degrees.

Although today is forecast to be the coldest day of the week, temperatures are expected to climb back up into the low 70s and mid-80s by Wednesday and warm up to the upper 80s by Thursday afternoon.

But don't ditch the pumpkin spice or Ugg boots just yet — the autumn breeze might be sticking around. Meteorologists are eyeing potential for another cold front this weekend, Sherman says.

"Something we're still nailing down," she says. "But that would just provide for a reinforcing shot of some cooler air."
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

