Florida Bar Disciplines Attorney Accused of Pulling Gun in Road Rage Incident

A longtime attorney has been reprimanded by the Florida Bar over a road rage incident in which he was accused of pulling a gun and threatening to kill another driver.
Back in November 2019, Coral Springs attorney Lee Neil Feinberg was driving near the Fort Lauderdale airport when, according to police records, he cut a stranger off before pulling up next to him, pointing a black handgun at him, and threatening to kill him.
"[The victim] was in fear for his life," reads a heavily redacted police report.
Feinberg was arrested by Fort Lauderdale police and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In 2022, he pleaded no contest to the first-degree misdemeanor of improper exhibition of a weapon and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, subject to early termination upon completion of a firearm safety course.
While Feinberg immediately took the firearm course and was released from probation within weeks of his sentencing, it appears he's not off the hook with the Florida Bar just yet.
On April 18, the Florida Bar announced that Feinberg would be publicly reprimanded by publication in the Southern Reporter, which features a compilation of U.S. state court rulings and opinions, and was ordered to pay $1,250 in disciplinary costs.
Records show that he remains eligible to practice law in Florida.
A South Florida family law attorney since the early 1990s, Feinberg says he's handled hundreds of cases involving divorce, paternity, and child support. Since 2017, he has been a Supreme Court certified family law mediator, according to his professional profile.
During the 2019 incident, Feinberg was arrested by Fort Lauderdale police after the victim called 911, according to an arrest report (attached below). Upon searching Feinberg's car, police reportedly found a Glock 9mm handgun, a hunting knife, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.
Feinberg has not responded to New Times' request for comment.