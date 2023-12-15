 Winterfest Boat Parade, Outdoor Events Canceled Thanks to Windy Weather | Miami New Times
Weather

Outdoor Events Axed as Blustery Weather Swoops into South Florida

Gale-force wind gusts reaching nearly 50 mph have put the kibosh on weekend plans.
December 15, 2023
A windy day by the shore (stock photo)
A windy day by the shore (stock photo) Photo by Juan Monino/Getty Images
You are going to want to put your beachwear away and opt for ponchos or windbreakers this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Miami is predicting heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible flooding will persist in South Florida over the weekend thanks to a developing storm system in the Gulf of Mexico. The agency said scattered thunderstorms could produce three to six inches of rain in the Miami metro area through Sunday morning with consistently strong wind.

"Conditions could further deteriorate on Saturday as a surface low develops in the southern Gulf of Mexico," the weather service said. "This system will progress eastward towards the Florida peninsula throughout the day, and could bring periods of heavy rain across South Florida throughout the day."

The 52nd annual Winterfest Boat Parade has been canceled in Fort Lauderdale out of concern for spectators and the nearly 100 boats participating. Best-selling R&B group Boyz II Men were set to serve as the event's grand marshals. The Pompano Beach Boat Parade and Boca Raton's Holiday Boat Parade have been axed as well.

Santa's Enchanted Forest, the Nightgarden event at Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden, and Winter Festival at Berry Farms were among the outdoor events that were canceled because of the blustery weather.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, National Weather Service's South Florida branch had a flood watch in effect through Sunday in communities stretching from West Palm Beach to Homestead.

"An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well, especially for areas near Lake Okeechobee," an agency warning reads.

NBC6 Meteorologist Adam Berg said in his morning weather report that North Key Largo and Key Largo had  experienced three to four inches of rain in the previous 24 hours. A flood watch is currently in effect from North Key Largo down to Key West, where another two to five inches of rain could fall.

The weather service is expecting surf to exceed seven feet and reach as high as 12 feet across South Florida beaches.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday morning throughout South Florida from Palm Beach County down to Miami-Dade as winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour along the coast.
The stormy weather will usher in a wave of cold air on Monday with daily low temperatures ranging from 53 to 66 degrees.
