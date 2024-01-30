 Cold Front Brings Chilly Weather to Miami, Fort Lauderdale | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Weather

Cold Front Reminds South Florida That Winter Exists

How long will South Florida's chilly weather hang around?
January 30, 2024
Winter weather is not over yet in Miami.
Winter weather is not over yet in Miami. Photo by Dan Cederholm / Flickr
Share this:
Envious of the endless winter vacation pics on your Instagram? Lusting for snow instead of stinky sargassum?

Behold, the (sorta) next best thing: Miami Winter™.

Nippy weather has circled back to South Florida, ushering in temperatures that plunged into the 50s early this week, just a notch above iguana-freezing status. According to CBS meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez, Miamians can expect to wake up to blue skies and crisp temperatures in the 50s through Thursday morning.

"Tons of winter sunshine," Gonzalez says. "Enjoy it!"
The winds, even at 5 mph or less over the next three days, could make the low temperatures feel a few degrees cooler, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Although it might be time to break out the additional clothing layers, you'll probably wind up peeling them away as the week goes on. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm up across South Florida by the weekend.

On Friday, the day America's beloved rodent, Punxsutawney Phil, is set to emerge from his burrow and predict either six more weeks of winter weather or an early spring, local temps are slated to climb back into the mid-70s, with lows in the 60s.

Meteorologists predict a dry few days until Sunday, when a round of thunderstorms might roll in and return Miami to its eternal state of sogginess. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending

Department of Anti-TRANSportation? Florida Bans Driver's License Gender Changes

Government

Department of Anti-TRANSportation? Florida Bans Driver's License Gender Changes

By Naomi Feinstein
Summer of James: Why the Miami Heat Must Risk It All to Land LeBron and Bronny Jr.

Sports

Summer of James: Why the Miami Heat Must Risk It All to Land LeBron and Bronny Jr.

By Ryan Yousefi
College in Prison? In Florida, Not So Much

Criminal Justice

College in Prison? In Florida, Not So Much

By Ryan Moser
Icon of the Feces: Where Does the Poo Go on World's Largest Cruise Ship?

Environment

Icon of the Feces: Where Does the Poo Go on World's Largest Cruise Ship?

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation