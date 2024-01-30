Cold Front Reminds South Florida That Winter Exists

Behold, the (sorta) next best thing: Miami Winter™.
Nippy weather has circled back to South Florida, ushering in temperatures that plunged into the 50s early this week, just a notch above iguana-freezing status. According to CBS meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez, Miamians can expect to wake up to blue skies and crisp temperatures in the 50s through Thursday morning.
"Tons of winter sunshine," Gonzalez says. "Enjoy it!"
The winds, even at 5 mph or less over the next three days, could make the low temperatures feel a few degrees cooler, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.
Cooler air has brought down temps through the next couple of days with afternoon highs today in the mid to upper 60s. Morning lows will drop into the 40s inland and low 50s near the coast. pic.twitter.com/pVU3HZ6gk7— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 29, 2024
Although it might be time to break out the additional clothing layers, you'll probably wind up peeling them away as the week goes on. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm up across South Florida by the weekend.
On Friday, the day America's beloved rodent, Punxsutawney Phil, is set to emerge from his burrow and predict either six more weeks of winter weather or an early spring, local temps are slated to climb back into the mid-70s, with lows in the 60s.
Meteorologists predict a dry few days until Sunday, when a round of thunderstorms might roll in and return Miami to its eternal state of sogginess.