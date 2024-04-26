EXPOSED: Big Nude Cruise Ship Is Coming to Miami

How about frolicking around a cruise ship nude alongside 2,000 other butt-ass naked passengers?
In February 2025, the Big Nude Boat will set sail from Miami — taking bare-bummed voyagers on an 11-day cruise across the Caribbean to destinations such as the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, and St. Lucia. The cruise, a partnership between nude cruise company Bare Necessities and Norwegian Cruise Line, will depart on February 3 and return February 14.
The cruise is not a public sex experience (AKA no knocking boots on the pool deck) and is in many ways a normal ship.
Except, of course, the majority of passengers are au naturel.
As one would expect, there are a few rules aboard.
For instance, passengers aren't allowed to walk around nude when the ship is docked in port, are required to wear clothing for all meals in the ship's dining rooms, and must always sit on a towel or another article of clothing when bare-bottomed (which is standard nudist etiquette). Lingerie and fetish-wear are also a no-no, and photos or videos are not permitted to be taken of passengers without their consent.
The ship, the 965-foot-long Norwegian Pearl, will have "No Photo Zones" signs posted around the pool and in dance venues.
However, passengers are free to be naked when the ship is at sea or anchored in a port, including at the ship's self-serve buffet on the pool deck. There will also be certain clothing-optional excursions available for purchase.
The cruise line notes that failure to comply with its decorum rules will be grounds for dismissal from the ship, without refunds or transportation from the port of dismissal.
Pricing for the cruise ranges from $2,000 for interior rooms to more than $30,000 for the most upscale accommodation on the ship, a three-bedroom garden villa.
The 2,300-passenger ship will offer 16 dining options, including French, Italian, Brazilian, and Asian cuisine, 14 bars and lounges, a casino, and a spa, and a duty-free designer boutique.
Bare Necessities, which has been in business since 1990, has several upcoming cruises across the globe, including one across the Greek Isles in May 2024 and another in October 2025 that sails across Australia to the Great Barrier Reef and New Caledonia.
The company says it works "to break down the barriers against social nudity and make clothing-optional vacationing a viable and acceptable option for all."
"Social nudity is not a sexual activity, and we strive to dispel the misconception that it is anything but natural and beautiful, the company says on its website. "We have made strides in the acceptance of nude vacationing and our wide range of cruise charters are a testament to our success."