 Most Expensive U.S. House for Sale Is in Miami with $70M Price Tag | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Most Expensive House for Sale in the U.S. Right Now Is in Miami

The very rich are different from you and me. They buy fancy houses on manmade islands and then sell them to other very rich people.
May 2, 2024
This fancy pile on Hibiscus Island can be yours — if you're very rich.
This fancy pile on Hibiscus Island can be yours — if you're very rich. Photo via Zillow
Share this:
Let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me. They buy fancy modern houses on tiny manmade islands, and then they get tired of them and sell them to other very rich people.

At least, that's how it works in Miami.

Today's example: 428 S. Hibiscus Dr. in Miami Beach — or, more precisely, just off Miami Beach proper, on Hibiscus Island. Like many fancy modern houses that go on the market in the Magic City, it has a name — Casa Ischia — meant to evoke someplace far, far away from Miami that in hardly any way resembles Miami.
click to enlarge view from the patio of 428 S. Hibiscus Dr., designed by Ralph Choeff and built in 2017 on Hibiscus Island, Miami Beach
What do you get for $70 million? Eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a dock for your yacht, to name just a few amenities.
Photo via Zillow
It has eight bedrooms, at least as many bathrooms, not to mention a dock for your yacht, and its 11,000 square feet are nestled (crammed?) into a wedge-shaped, 18,000-square-foot waterfront lot. It was designed by architect Robert Choeff of Choeff Levy Fischman. And it can now be yours for $70 million or thereabouts.

That's $6,374 per square foot if you're keeping score at home. And according to Realtor.com, it's the most expensive house on the U.S. market right now.
click to enlarge nighttime view from the terrace of 428 S. Hibiscus Dr., a contemporary manse designed by architect Ralph Choeff and built in 2017 on Hibiscus Island, Miami Beach
This is how to live in Miami but not live in Miami at the same time.
Photo via Zillow
Casa Ischia has a history — if, that is, any house that's only been around for seven years can be said to have a history.

It was commissioned by Formula 1 racecar driver-turned-spec-home-developer Edmund "Eddie" Irvine, who bought the lot for $5.2 million in 2012 and put his creation on the market before he'd even had it built. It finally sold in its completed form to an undisclosed buyer for $27.75 million in 2019, but not before the likes of Drake and Jay-Z slept there (paywalled). Now it's for sale again.
click to enlarge one of eight bedrooms in 428 S. Hibiscus Dr., designed by Ralph Choeff and built in 2017 on Hibiscus Island, Miami Beach
If you get tired of sleeping in this bedroom, there are seven others to choose from.
Photo via Zillow
A 2018 Sun Sentinel story (which you can read on the architect's website) described Casa Ischia as featuring "a chef's kitchen, butler's pantry, bar, movie theater, wine cellar, elevator, and a 783-square-foot rooftop terrace. Outside, there's a koi pond, pool, two spas, two outdoor kitchens, outdoor showers, and a beach area with fire pit."
click to enlarge one of eight bedrooms in 428 S. Hibiscus Dr., designed by Ralph Choeff and built in 2017 on Hibiscus Island, Miami Beach
Which bedroom do you like better?
Photo via Zillow
The listing agent is Lino Morejon of Mayfair Real Estate Advisors. His digits are 305-989-1667. We've invited him to share his thoughts about the property and will update this story if and when he does so.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tom Finkel is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times, where he guides the coverage of the print publication and online website. Tom worked at New Times from 1989–1997 before rejoining the paper in 2019. In between, he served as editor-in-chief of City Pages (Minneapolis), Riverfront Times (St. Louis), and the Village Voice in New York. His own writing has earned accolades including an NABJ Award of Excellence for Investigative Reporting and the Transatlantic Review Henfield Foundation Fiction Award. Tom holds a BA in philosophy from Washington University in St. Louis and an MA in creative writing from Brown University.
Contact: Tom Finkel
End of the Line: Brightline to Eliminate Most Discount Commuter Passes

Transportation

End of the Line: Brightline to Eliminate Most Discount Commuter Passes

By Alex DeLuca
Exposed! Norwegian Cruise Line's "Big Nude Boat" Is Bound for Miami

Travel

Exposed! Norwegian Cruise Line's "Big Nude Boat" Is Bound for Miami

By Alex DeLuca
More Causeway Chaos? Rickenbacker Ramp Scheduled for Westbound Closure

Government

More Causeway Chaos? Rickenbacker Ramp Scheduled for Westbound Closure

By Naomi Feinstein
Florida's New Abortion Restrictions Take Effect: What to Know

Government

Florida's New Abortion Restrictions Take Effect: What to Know

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation