 FPL Works to Restore Florida Residents' Power After Storm | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

FPL Works to Restore Power After Storm Batters South Florida

A senior meteorologist said it was "Miami's wettest day in over 11 years."
November 16, 2023
Pedestrians try to stay dry as rain inundates the area on November 15, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida.
Pedestrians try to stay dry as rain inundates the area on November 15, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Share this:
Florida Power & Light (FPL) was working to restore power to tens of thousands of residents Thursday morning after a wave of storms dumped double-digit rainfall on South Florida and brought blustery weather to the region.

As of 8:30 a.m., the power company's outage tracker showed more than 58,000 Miami-Dade residents and more than 25,000 Broward residents without electricity.

"We are currently working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to customers following severe weather that impacted parts of South Florida. Please be patient, stay safe, and away from FPL equipment," Florida Power and Light said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that severe wind will persist through the morning, with gusts up to 60 mph. A wind gust of more than 80 mph was reportedly recorded in the Florida Keys.

"Dangerous winds this morning along coastal Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach county," NWS wrote.

More than 7.5 inches of rain was recorded at NWS Miami's weather station on November 15, with additional rain falling in the early morning hours. Streets in several Miami-area neighborhoods were flooded during the morning commute. Video posted by hurricane expert Eric Blake showed downed trees and smashed cars in an upscale neighborhood near Flamingo Park, scenes that appeared to rival tropical storm-level damage.

Veteran Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel called it "Miami's wettest day in over 11 years."

The unceasing rainfall yesterday put Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities on edge, as residents have fresh memories of historic April 2023 flooding caused by a deluge of more than twenty inches of rain in six hours. During the April storm, Fort Lauderdale received rainfall equal to roughly a third of its annual average, contributing to the city being crowned as the wettest major municipality in the U.S. so far for 2023.

The November 15 deluge reportedly pushed Fort Lauderdale's annual rainfall total to 102 inches, 40 inches above average and just shy of the city's annual precipitation record.

Broward County schools and courts were shuttered Thursday.
As the strong low-pressure system that moved eastward through South Florida lumbered offshore, the rain largely subsided Thursday morning. Radar estimates from the South Florida Water Management District indicate that the northern Florida Keys and areas around the southern Everglades received more than 12 inches of rain.

As of 9:30 a.m., PowerOutage's tracker showed more than 100,000 Florida residents without electricity.

The City of Miami had pumps in place Thursday from Morningside Park to Brickell to Northwest 40th Court at 4th Terrace. Meteorologists warned that standing water on streets would potentially recede more slowly because the storms coincided with the king tide.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Izzy Kapnick
Izzy Kapnick is the news editor at Miami New Times. He has worked as a legal news reporter in South Florida since 2008, covering environmental law, white-collar crime, and the healthcare industry.
Contact: Izzy Kapnick

Trending

VIDEO: Florida Keys Deputy Repeatedly Tases Panicking Teenage Crash Victim

Police

VIDEO: Florida Keys Deputy Repeatedly Tases Panicking Teenage Crash Victim

By Alex DeLuca
Updated List: Every Known Florida School District Book Ban, July 2021 Through June 2023

Education

Updated List: Every Known Florida School District Book Ban, July 2021 Through June 2023

By Alex DeLuca and Tom Finkel
VIDEO: Miami Cop "Uncle Fester" Unlawfully Detained Police-Filming Duo

Police

VIDEO: Miami Cop "Uncle Fester" Unlawfully Detained Police-Filming Duo

By Naomi Feinstein
Moms for Liberty-Backed Candidate Elected Vice Chair of Miami-Dade School Board

Education

Moms for Liberty-Backed Candidate Elected Vice Chair of Miami-Dade School Board

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation