Rapture's Suit Against Ultra Gets a Court Date Just One Week Before Miami Music Week

After a judge dismissed its prior lawsuit against Ultra Music Festival for lack of grounds earlier this month, Rapture Festival vowed to try again.

Now a new suit to determine which electronic music festival will take over Virginia Key Beach Park during Miami Music Week is scheduled for an initial federal court date of March 22 — just one week before both events are set to open.

The March 22 court date is a "planning and scheduling meeting," according to the Miami Herald. In the meantime, both festivals are allowed to continue to promote their respective events, including selling tickets. But the outcome of the case is uncertain, and some fans could be left without plans — and without the hundreds of dollars they spent on tickets and travel costs — during Miami's biggest music weekend.

Rapture's new lawsuit adds details to support its argument that Ultra conspired with the City of Miami to violate antitrust laws. Rapture claims Ultra privately met with city officials in October to shut the smaller festival out of the competition. Rapture also says that in March 2018, it filed its application to return to Virginia Key and followed up with a $3,000 deposit in October, two weeks before Ultra's alleged meeting with the city.

All of this, the suit claims, is proof that "Rapture’s application for its festival was ignored, skipped, and otherwise disregarded” in violation of federal law.

Ultra has not yet commented on the new lawsuit and did not immediately respond to New Times' requests for comment. Rapture, on the other hand, is positioning itself as the David to Ultra's Goliath.

"This is definitely the fight of the growing festival versus the machine and those only caring about money," Rapture lawyer Paul K. Silverberg said in a statement. "We ask you to stand by us and take on all those that oppose your right to choose and have options in music, environment, and overall atmosphere. A loss for Rapture is just another step toward 'them' limiting your choices and your experiences."