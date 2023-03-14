Miami Music Week Acts on What Keeps Them Coming Back to the Magic City

click to enlarge HoneyLuv Photo by Niki Cram

HoneyLuv

Wednesday, March 22, at Black Brother, Black Sister at Floyd

Thursday, March 23, at Deep Root Tribe at the W South Beach and Defected Pool Party at the Sagamore

Friday, March 24, at MK & Friends at the National Hotel and Black Book at Oasis Wynwood

Saturday, March 25, at A Trak & Friends at Oasis Wynwood

Sunday, March 26, at He.She.They at Toejam Backlot

click to enlarge Francis Mercier Photo by Karim Chater

Francis Mercier

Thursday, March 23, at Deep Root Tribe at the W South Beach and Nyjah Huston & Friends at Freehold Miami

Saturday, March 25, at Deep Root Tribe Showcase at Bâoli Miami

click to enlarge Heidi Lawden Infamous PR photo

Heidi Lawden

Wednesday, March 22, at the DJ Mag Pool Party at the Sagamore

Pool Party at the Sagamore Thursday, March 23, at Chloé Caillet's Party at location TBA

Friday, March 24, with TEED and Amtrac at Medium Cool Cocktail Lounge

Saturday, March 25, at Hard Times at 1-800-Lucky and Get Lost at Factory Town

click to enlarge Mathame Photo by Giovanni A. Mocchetti

Mathame

Wednesday, March 22, at Afterlife at Factory Town

Sunday, March 26, at Ultra Music Festival

click to enlarge Yulia Niko Infamous PR photo

Yulia Niko

Tuesday, March 21, at Rüfüs Du Sol Presents Rose Avenue Records Showcase at Club Space

Friday, March 24, at Guy Gerber Presents Rumors at Hyde Beach

Saturday, March 25, at Get Lost at Factory Town

Sunday, March 26, at Gorgon City Presents Realm at Factory Town

Miami Music Week is upon us again. And sure, that means lots of traffic, lots of music, and lots of parties. But it means so much more for the people putting on the show. It means traveling — sometimes across the world to have their music experienced — and exploring the Magic City and all it has to offer.checked in with five of the hottest producers and DJs to see where they're headed for this year's festivities, their favorite things about Miami, and what makes them — and their music — stand out.This will be my second time playing at Miami music week. I played my first one last year.Miami is the Ibiza of America. Good weather and good vibes are always happening in Miami.My favorite food spot is Cvi.che 105. It's a must that I go when I'm in town.The blue water and the yacht parties.I would say the funky hip-hop influences and the groove are undeniable.I knew the Navy would be a part of a small portion of my life. I had way bigger dreams and aspirations. Unexpectedly, DJing found me, and I've loved it ever since.I'm melding worldly and ethnic music with modern dance genres. I am collaborating with musicians using real instrumentation and vocalists of internationally and culturally rich appeal. My focus is to bring together sounds and artists from all corners of the world and materialize dance music from that melting pot.It's great being back for my second time performing at MMW. Last year my brand, Deep Root, did its MMW debut at Surfcomber for two days of an international lineup.I love the crowds and their understanding of ethnic, worldly, and underground music. Not many cities in the U.S. have such an open-minded and internationally refined taste in house music.I love South Beach, as it is bustling with amazing restaurants, scenic beaches, and all walks of life.Over the past seven years, Deep Root has released music with more than 350 artists around the globe generating 50 million streams and more than 500 events supporting over 1,000 artists.I do like to play all over the place musically — cohesively, I should add. Ultimately, I listen to music at home, and if it gives me the right feelings and makes me want to dance, it makes the cut. I like to bring joy first and foremost, genre be damned.This is only my third time DJing for Music Week. I used to come as a partygoer. I've always loved this week in Miami.It's no secret I absolutely love Miami. I'm a South Beach gal. It's a city I'm happy to be in solo and wander around. The second you leave the hotel room, you're surrounded by so much life. When I was landlocked in the U.S. and unable to leave, I loved to visit South Beach just to feel different. The clubs here are great. I've seen many DJs and shows here over the years, from wild hip-hop live shows to the best DJs in the world. I've seen many of my heroes play in Miami, so to be in their orbit and DJing alongside them now, I feel so lucky.I love Porto Sagua. I go there every single time I visit Miami. I love Cuban coffee, and I've never had a bad one in Miami. Stay-wise, I'm happy as long as I'm at the beach. I've tried downtown — it's just not for me. I love to walk everywhere. Living in LA, we're so car reliant. If I get to peep the ocean from my room, there's nothing better.It's calledon Dublab, and it's been on hiatus while the new studio is built. It's almost ready, and I can't wait to get back to it. I named itafter a French children's TV show I would watch nightly as a kid — every character has a unique trait, shall we say.Musically, I listen to and play everything from Holgar Czukay to Planetary Assault Systems. I do like to play really varied; there's so much good music being made — how could I not? I'm not a one-genre-all-night kind of gal. Not saying that I can't be 'cause sometimes I want to bang it out in four hours.We research and develop magic with the least amount of elements possible.We have played Music Week lots of times. Our last show was an incredible day last year.The vibe of Miami is something unique and special. There is nothing compared to it in the whole world. The energy, the sun, the air, is something you'll find only here.Leggenda in South Beach — it's the best pizza you can have in the U.S. and one of the best pizzas in your whole life.Science fiction and anime are part of our memory database. AI is the tool that helps us to use them in the way we like. Artificial intelligence is something that still needs to be understood. From a philosophical point of view, there is nothing different from the invention of print to the rise of AI. Both are memory support/memory tools that lead us to gain and develop human media aesthetics and communication.I think it's a combination of my music, my energy, my personality, and the experience I've gained after 18 years of playing. The first thing I do when I make music or look for tracks from my colleagues is search for positive, happy tunes because I'm always trying to project "Only Good Vibes." I am not chasing trends; I am just being myself and playing my favorite tracks.My first time was in 2013, and it took me two years to get my first show there. I was living in New York, and some friends were doing a label showcase at the InterContinental hotel lobby. It was mostly random people and guests from the hotel, and I don't even remember if anyone was dancing.Miami Music Week is one of my favorite weeks of the year. I think it's the only place where artists are coming, and you can meet and reconnect with everyone. All the tourists who know the music are coming, and it's such a pleasure to play for them.I usually prefer to stay in South Beach. I am a beach lover, especially after a party when I'm hungover or tired. It's so nice to walk for five minutes and crash on a sunbed. Second, I try to stay close to my favorite breakfast place, Pura Vida. In Miami, I eat there at least once daily or order delivery if I am too tired to walk even two blocks.This year I have a lot of new cities and countries I'm playing for the first time. Keep an eye on my schedule because some of the most amazing festivals are happening near Florida around Mexico. If you like good house music, join me.