Miami Music Week Acts on What Keeps Them Coming Back to the Magic City

New Times checked in with five of the hottest producers and DJs to see where they're headed for this year's festivities, their favorite things about Miami, and what makes them — and their music — stand out.
HoneyLuvHow many times have you performed at Miami Music Week?
This will be my second time playing at Miami music week. I played my first one last year.
What's your favorite thing about performing in Miami?
Miami is the Ibiza of America. Good weather and good vibes are always happening in Miami.
Do you have a favorite spot in Miami?
My favorite food spot is Cvi.che 105. It's a must that I go when I'm in town.
What's your favorite thing about Miami?
The blue water and the yacht parties.
What do you think makes your music stand out?
I would say the funky hip-hop influences and the groove are undeniable.
What made you change gears from Navy drone operator to house/techno producer and DJ?
I knew the Navy would be a part of a small portion of my life. I had way bigger dreams and aspirations. Unexpectedly, DJing found me, and I've loved it ever since.
Catch HoneyLuv at:
- Wednesday, March 22, at Black Brother, Black Sister at Floyd
- Thursday, March 23, at Deep Root Tribe at the W South Beach and Defected Pool Party at the Sagamore
- Friday, March 24, at MK & Friends at the National Hotel and Black Book at Oasis Wynwood
- Saturday, March 25, at A Trak & Friends at Oasis Wynwood
- Sunday, March 26, at He.She.They at Toejam Backlot
Francis MercierWhat do you think makes your music stand out?
I'm melding worldly and ethnic music with modern dance genres. I am collaborating with musicians using real instrumentation and vocalists of internationally and culturally rich appeal. My focus is to bring together sounds and artists from all corners of the world and materialize dance music from that melting pot.
How many times have you performed at Miami Music Week?
It's great being back for my second time performing at MMW. Last year my brand, Deep Root, did its MMW debut at Surfcomber for two days of an international lineup.
What's your favorite thing about Miami?
I love the crowds and their understanding of ethnic, worldly, and underground music. Not many cities in the U.S. have such an open-minded and internationally refined taste in house music.
Do you have a favorite spot in Miami?
I love South Beach, as it is bustling with amazing restaurants, scenic beaches, and all walks of life.
Can you tell us about Deep Root Records?
Over the past seven years, Deep Root has released music with more than 350 artists around the globe generating 50 million streams and more than 500 events supporting over 1,000 artists.
Catch Francis Mercier at:
- Thursday, March 23, at Deep Root Tribe at the W South Beach and Nyjah Huston & Friends at Freehold Miami
- Saturday, March 25, at Deep Root Tribe Showcase at Bâoli Miami
Heidi LawdenWhat do you think makes your music stand out?
I do like to play all over the place musically — cohesively, I should add. Ultimately, I listen to music at home, and if it gives me the right feelings and makes me want to dance, it makes the cut. I like to bring joy first and foremost, genre be damned.
How many times have you performed at Miami Music Week? When was your last time here?
This is only my third time DJing for Music Week. I used to come as a partygoer. I've always loved this week in Miami.
What's your favorite thing about Miami?
It's no secret I absolutely love Miami. I'm a South Beach gal. It's a city I'm happy to be in solo and wander around. The second you leave the hotel room, you're surrounded by so much life. When I was landlocked in the U.S. and unable to leave, I loved to visit South Beach just to feel different. The clubs here are great. I've seen many DJs and shows here over the years, from wild hip-hop live shows to the best DJs in the world. I've seen many of my heroes play in Miami, so to be in their orbit and DJing alongside them now, I feel so lucky.
Do you have a favorite spot in Miami?
I love Porto Sagua. I go there every single time I visit Miami. I love Cuban coffee, and I've never had a bad one in Miami. Stay-wise, I'm happy as long as I'm at the beach. I've tried downtown — it's just not for me. I love to walk everywhere. Living in LA, we're so car reliant. If I get to peep the ocean from my room, there's nothing better.
Can you tell us more about your radio show?
It's called Magic Roundabout on Dublab, and it's been on hiatus while the new studio is built. It's almost ready, and I can't wait to get back to it. I named it Magic Roundabout after a French children's TV show I would watch nightly as a kid — every character has a unique trait, shall we say.
Why are you called a true crossover DJ?
Musically, I listen to and play everything from Holgar Czukay to Planetary Assault Systems. I do like to play really varied; there's so much good music being made — how could I not? I'm not a one-genre-all-night kind of gal. Not saying that I can't be 'cause sometimes I want to bang it out in four hours.
Catch Heidi Lawden at:
- Wednesday, March 22, at the DJ Mag Pool Party at the Sagamore
- Thursday, March 23, at Chloé Caillet's Party at location TBA
- Friday, March 24, with TEED and Amtrac at Medium Cool Cocktail Lounge
- Saturday, March 25, at Hard Times at 1-800-Lucky and Get Lost at Factory Town
MathameWhat do you think makes your music stand out?
We research and develop magic with the least amount of elements possible.
How many times have you performed at Miami Music Week?
We have played Music Week lots of times. Our last show was an incredible day last year.
What's your favorite thing about Miami?
The vibe of Miami is something unique and special. There is nothing compared to it in the whole world. The energy, the sun, the air, is something you'll find only here.
Do you have a favorite spot in Miami?
Leggenda in South Beach — it's the best pizza you can have in the U.S. and one of the best pizzas in your whole life.
How do science fiction, anime, and artificial intelligence play a part in your music?
Science fiction and anime are part of our memory database. AI is the tool that helps us to use them in the way we like. Artificial intelligence is something that still needs to be understood. From a philosophical point of view, there is nothing different from the invention of print to the rise of AI. Both are memory support/memory tools that lead us to gain and develop human media aesthetics and communication.
Catch Mathame at:
- Wednesday, March 22, at Afterlife at Factory Town
- Sunday, March 26, at Ultra Music Festival
Yulia NikoWhat do you think makes your music stand out?
I think it's a combination of my music, my energy, my personality, and the experience I've gained after 18 years of playing. The first thing I do when I make music or look for tracks from my colleagues is search for positive, happy tunes because I'm always trying to project "Only Good Vibes." I am not chasing trends; I am just being myself and playing my favorite tracks.
How many times have you performed at Miami Music Week?
My first time was in 2013, and it took me two years to get my first show there. I was living in New York, and some friends were doing a label showcase at the InterContinental hotel lobby. It was mostly random people and guests from the hotel, and I don't even remember if anyone was dancing.
What's your favorite thing about Miami?
Miami Music Week is one of my favorite weeks of the year. I think it's the only place where artists are coming, and you can meet and reconnect with everyone. All the tourists who know the music are coming, and it's such a pleasure to play for them.
Do you have a favorite spot in Miami?
I usually prefer to stay in South Beach. I am a beach lover, especially after a party when I'm hungover or tired. It's so nice to walk for five minutes and crash on a sunbed. Second, I try to stay close to my favorite breakfast place, Pura Vida. In Miami, I eat there at least once daily or order delivery if I am too tired to walk even two blocks.
What's next for you?
This year I have a lot of new cities and countries I'm playing for the first time. Keep an eye on my schedule because some of the most amazing festivals are happening near Florida around Mexico. If you like good house music, join me.
Catch Yulia Niko at:
- Tuesday, March 21, at Rüfüs Du Sol Presents Rose Avenue Records Showcase at Club Space
- Friday, March 24, at Guy Gerber Presents Rumors at Hyde Beach
- Saturday, March 25, at Get Lost at Factory Town
- Sunday, March 26, at Gorgon City Presents Realm at Factory Town