Miami Music Week 2023 Party Guide

It's March, which means Miami Music Week 2023 is just around the corner. Every winter, spring breakers and DJs from across the globe descend on Miami for a bacchanal of dance music. This takes on the form of club parties, pool parties, warehouse raves, and open-air events. Everything culminates with Ultra Music Festival's three-day shindig at Bayfront Park.

Events are still being announced, but so far, a slew of parties have already made the week a worthwhile investment. Factory Town is hosting everything from the 24-hour Get Lost bash to Jamie Jones' Paradise party. Ultra is bringing its Resistance brand to M2 nightclub in South Beach, including a Drumcode takeover and a set by Sasha and John Digweed. Of course, for more underground offerings, spots like Domicile and Floyd have you covered.

Here are the Miami Music Week 2023 parties announced so far. Don't see your event listed? Email us at [email protected] with the details.

Tuesday, March 21

Deep Tech Miami Presents Miami Music Week Rooftop Party: Tue., March 21, 5 p.m.-midnight, $50-$75. Sky Yard, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach, 305-903-4076.

Doc Brown Presents Unlearn: Records Showcase: Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $10-$20. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

PIV Showcase: Tue., March 21, 11 p.m., $48.49. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Rüfüs Du Sol Presents Rose Avenue Showcase: Tue., March 21, 11 p.m., $82.11-$159.80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Sigala Land: Tue., March 21, 6 p.m., $30. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Stefano Noferini Presents Deeperfect: Tue., March 21, 4 p.m., $30-$50. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Wednesday, March 22

Afterlife: Wed., March 22, 7 p.m., $82.20-$225. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Ants Miami: with ChaseWest, Chelina Manuhutu, Cloonee, Hugel, Solardo, and others. Wed., March 22, 7 p.m., Free-$25. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Cafe Mambo Ibiza Miami Takeover Pool Party: Wed., March 22, noon, $30-$70. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Claptone Presents the Masquerade: Wed., March 22, noon, $60-$85. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Club Bitbird: with San Holo. Wed., March 22, 9 p.m., $35-$50. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Derrick Carter: Wed., March 22, 6 p.m.-3 a.m., $30-$40. Copal, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, pezlocomiami.com/copal.

Descend Pool Party: Wed., March 22, noon, $24.25-$66.68. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

DJ Mag: Wed., March 22, 1-11 p.m., $50-$75. Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-8088, sagamoresouthbeach.com.

Frank Nitty & Friends: with Siwell, C-Fast, Agent Greg, Jose de Mara, and others. Wed., March 22, 7 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Hard Miiiami: with Skream, INVT, Mall Grab, Sel.6, Jonny From Space, and BB Lux. Wed., March 22, 11 p.m., $20.39-$48.49. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Hotl Miami 2023: with David Tort, Markem, and others. Wed., March 22, 8 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. The Dirty Rabbit Wynwood, 151 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-812-3308, thedirtyrabbitwynwood.com.

Incorrect Showcase: Wed., March 22, 10 p.m., $20. La Otra, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-908-9368, laotramiami.com.

Insomniac Records Presents Night Trip: with Dombresky, Hugel, Joshwa, Anabel Englund, and others. Wed., March 22, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $15-$30. Centro Wynwood, 299 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-584-2866, centrowynwood.com.

Jackies Miami Music Week: with DJ Sneak, Todd Terry, Wally Lopez, and others. Wed., March 22, 4 p.m., $30-$55. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Myth of NYX: Wed., March 22, 1-10 p.m., $40-$68. Kimpton Angler's Hotel, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-9600, anglershotelmiami.com.

Seth Troxler and HoneyLuv: Wed., March 22, 11 p.m., $26.45. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Spinnin' Sessions Pool Party: with Alan Walker, Acraze, Dubdogz, Kream, Lodato, Nitti, and others. Wed., March 22, noon, $35-$75. Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach.

Sudbeat Showcase: Wed., March 22, 4-11 p.m., $30-$80. Sky Yard, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach, 305-903-4076.

Twisted Funk: Wed., March 22, 5 p.m., $10-$20. 9beach Latin Restaurant & Bar, 1628 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-5353, southbeach9beach.com.

Thursday, March 23

4B & Friends: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $37.47. Centro Wynwood, 299 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-584-2866, centrowynwood.com.

Bear Who?, Collette & DJ Heather, Gettoblaster, and Junior Sanchez: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Black Coffee: Thu., March 23, 11 p.m., $60-$80. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Brownies & Lemonade Miami: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $45-$60. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.

Confession Miami: with Nitti, Curbi, Victor, Lou, Capozzi, and Damaged Goods. Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $40-$100. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Cosmic Gate: Thu., March 23, 10 p.m., $30. La Otra, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-908-9368, laotramiami.com.

Cristoph and Spencer Brown: Thu., March 23, 4-11 p.m., $30-$80. Sky Yard, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach, 305-903-4076.

Defected: Thu., March 23, 1-11 p.m., $50-$75. Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-8088, sagamoresouthbeach.com.

Diplo: with Idris Elba. Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., $75-$125. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

DJ Sama's Back in the Day Bash: with Felix Sama. Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., $30. Super Wheels Skating Center, 12265 SW 112th St., Miami, 305-270-9386, superwheelsmiami.com.

Drumcode Takeover: Thu., March 23, 11 p.m., $99.94. M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-771-0388, m2miami.com.

Elrow Miami: Thu., March 23, 6 p.m. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Eprom: with Brothel., Barnacle Boi, and Curra. Thu., March 23, 11 p.m., $20.39-$37.47. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Fisher B2B Paco Osuna: with Mason Collective, Rossi., and Thunderpony. Thu., March 23, 11 p.m., $26.45-$93.68. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Future House Music: Thu., March 23, 1-10 p.m., $40-$68. Kimpton Angler's Hotel, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-9600, anglershotelmiami.com.

Galantis: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $45-$60. MAPS Backlot, 342 NW 24th St., Miami.

Groove Cruise Artist Showcase: with Gene Farris, Anthony Attalla, Maxinne, Scotty Boy, and Lavelle Dupree. Thu., March 23, 8 p.m.-3 a.m., $20. Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-571-0439, shotsbar.com.

Heartfeldt Pool Party: Thu., March 23, 12-9 p.m., $40-$60. SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-239-1300, slshotels.com.

Heldeep Pool Party: Thu., March 23, noon, $60-$90. Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach.

Iñigo Vontier, Mita Gami, and Trikk: Thu., March 23, 11 p.m., $20.39. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Loud Luxury One Day Only Pool Party: with Autograf, Bijou B2B Marten Hørger, Cheyenne Giles B2B Twinsick, Deerock, Disco Werk, Leondis, and others. Thu., March 23, noon, $60-$80. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Love Is Dope: with Jask, Jojo Flores, Jellybean Benitez, David Harness, Tony Touch, Mr. V, and others. Thu., March 23, 5 p.m., $20-$40. 8Street Brickell, 88 SW Eighth St., Miami, 8streetbrickell.com.

Mau5trap and Hau5trap Presents We Are Friends: Thu., March 23, 8 p.m.-3 a.m., $35-$100. Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami, 305-759-9954, toejambacklot.com.

Music On: with Marco Carola. Thu., March 23, 6 p.m. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Stereo Productions: with Chus, Joeski, Oscar L, Steve Lawler, and others. Thu., March 23, 5 p.m., $30-$55. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Sunrise Miami: Thu., March 23, 8 p.m.; Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $70. 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami, 305-264-2143, 94thmiami.com.

Termenl Records Label Party: Thu., March 23, 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. C-Level Rooftop Terrace, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-3485, clevelander.com/c-level.htm.

Wet Sets Pool Party: with Ben Welham & Milkshake, Dirt Moll, Aza, Dn8ure, and others. Thu., March 23, 12-10 p.m., Free. Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-532-4006, clevelander.com.

When Stars Align Pool Party: Thu., March 23, noon, $24.25-$66.68. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

Friday, March 24

808 Life Presents The Get Down!: Fri., March 24, 6 p.m.-3 a.m., $30. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

All Gone Pete Tong Pool Party: Fri., March 24, noon, $55-$90. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Black Book Records Showcase: with Chris Lake, HoneyLuv, Harry Romero, Sosa, and others. Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $60-$80. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Black Coffee & Friends: Fri., March 24, 7 p.m., $50-$120. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Boogie Beach: with Bear Who?, Colette & DJ Heather, David Harness, Jason Hodges, Julius "The Mad Thinker," and others. Fri., March 24, 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Free, [email protected]. Soho Beach House, 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-507-7900, sohobeachhouse.com.

Cloonee Presents Hellbent: Fri., March 24, 11 p.m., $93.68. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Deadbeats vs. Cyclops Recordings Miami: with Zeds Dead, He$h, Versa, Chee, Kumarion, Smoakland, and others. Fri., March 24, 9:30 p.m., $55-$60. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.

Dim Mak Miami: with Steve Aoki. Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $55-$75. MAPS Backlot, 342 NW 24th St., Miami.

Domicile x 6AM: with Ø [Phase], Jia, Hyperaktivist, and Volvox. Fri., March 24, 11 p.m., $30. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

From Amsterdam to Miami: with Mau P. Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $30-$50. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Get Wet Pool Party: with Boris. Fri., March 24, 12-9 p.m., $30-$60. SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-239-1300, slshotels.com.

Insomniac Records x D4 D4nce Pool Party: with Alex Mills, Born Dirty, Buitano, Camden Cox, Cid, Deeper Purpose, Disco Lines, Hannah Wants, and others. Fri., March 24, noon, $40-$70. Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach.

Luciano: Fri., March 24, noon, $40. Strawberry Moon, 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-506-2112, strawberrymoonmiami.com.

MK Presents Pool Party: Fri., March 24, noon, $24.25-$84.86. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

Paradise Miami: with Jamie Jones. Fri., March 24, 7 p.m. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Rumors Miami: with Guy Gerber. Fri., March 24, noon, $85-$125. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Sasha _ John Digweed: Fri., March 24, 10 p.m., $79.95. M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-771-0388, m2miami.com.

Solid Grooves: Fri., March 24, 11 p.m., $71.09-$137.77. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

The Soundgarden: with Nick Warren. Fri., March 24, 1-11 p.m., $35-$50. Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-8088, sagamoresouthbeach.com.

Zamna Miami: with Green Velvet, Gordo, Eran Hersh, Calussa, and Bora Uzer. Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $48.49-$181.85. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.

Saturday, March 25

Altered States: with Zeds Dead, Ayybo, Mary Droppinz, Noises, and others. Sat., March 25, 11 p.m., $37.47-$71.09. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Anjunadeep Open Air Miami: with Cri, Eli & Fur, Joddy Wisternoff, Luttrell, Marsh, Nils Hoffmann, and Sinca. Sat., March 25, 5 p.m., $65. MAPS Backlot, 342 NW 24th St., Miami.

Cuttin' Headz: with the Martinez Brothers, Derrick Carter, Loco Dice, Kerri Chandler, Classmatic, and others. Sat., March 25, 11 p.m., $37.47-$93.68. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Day Walkers Pool Party: with Alexander Technique, Bear Who?, Brittles, Charlie Soul Clap, Colette & DJ Heather, Doorly, Gettoblaster, and others. Sat., March 25, 2-10 p.m., Free, [email protected]. Greystone Miami Beach, 1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-847-4000, greystonemiamibeach.com.

Domicile MMW: with Julia Govor, Holden Federico, Zei, Winter Wrong, and Sdrv. Sat., March 25, 11 p.m., $25. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Fisher's Catch & Release Pool Party: Sat., March 25, noon, $100. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Get Lost: Sat., March 25, noon. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Giuseppe Ottaviani: with Paul Thomas, Kristina, Luccio, and Kiko. Sat., March 25, 4-11 p.m., $20-430. Sky Yard, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach, 305-903-4076.

Green Velvet Presents LaLaLand Pool Party: with DJ E-Clyps, Eats Everything, Green Velvet, John Summit, Miss Dre, and others. Sat., March 25, noon, $80-$90. Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach.

Made in Miami Pool Party: with Oscar G, Chus, Cocodrills, Gettoblaster, Lazaro Casanova, and Saliva Commandos. Sat., March 25, noon, $40-$60. SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-239-1300, slshotels.com.

Meduza: Sat., March 25, noon, $85-$125. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Nitti & Friends: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $35-$50. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Sonny Fodera Presents Solotoko Pool Party: Sat., March 25, noon, $24.25-$78.81. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

Ultra Naté B2B DJ Tracy Young: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Copal, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, pezlocomiami.com/copal.

Walker & Royce Presents Rules Don't Apply: Sat., March 25, 11 p.m., $26.45. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Zamna Miami: with Kalkbrenner, Artbat, Agents of Time, Argy, and Henri Bergmann. Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $48.49-$181.85. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.

Sunday, March 26

Alan Walker: Sun., March 26, 9 p.m., $40-$100. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Anjunabeats Pool Party: with Alex Sonata & TheRio, Alpha 9, Amy Wiles, Anamé, Andrew Bayer, Genix, Laura van Dam, Mat Zo, and others. Sun., March 26, noon, $55-$80. Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach.

Audien Presents Progressive House Never Died: with Dubvision, Forester, Codeko, and Danny Quest. Sun., March 26, 9 p.m., $40-$55. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

DNBNL Miami: Worship & Friends: Sun., March 26, 11 p.m., $37.47-$48.49. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

DogEatDog Records Pool Party: Sun., March 26, 12-11 p.m., $20. Highbar at Dream South Beach Hotel, 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-8455, dreamhotels.com.

Dosem, Marsh, and Simon Doty: Sun., March 26, 10 p.m., $30. La Otra, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-908-9368, laotramiami.com.

Fisher: Sun., March 26, 8 p.m., $60-$100. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Galantis Pool Party: Sun., March 26, noon, $60-$80. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Glitterbox: Sun., March 26, 1-11 p.m., $50. Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-8088, sagamoresouthbeach.com.

James Hype: Sun., March 26, noon, $50. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Matroda & Friends: Sun., March 26, 11 p.m., $71.09. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

MMW Closing Party: with John Summit, Gorgon City, Lee Foss, and others. Sun., March 26, 8 p.m., $40-$100. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Official MMW Closing Party: Sun., March 26, 10 p.m., $79.95. M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-771-0388, m2miami.com.

Outro: Sun., March 26, 10 p.m., $40-$55. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.

Sebastien Leger and Guy Mantzur: Sun., March 26, 4-11 p.m., $20-$75. Sky Yard, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach, 305-903-4076.

Shyft: with Differ, Elio Riso, Matias Sundblad, Tobias DL, Sergio Saffe, and others. Sun., March 26, 8 p.m., $20-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Toolroom Miami Pool Party: Sun., March 26, noon, $24.25-$84.86. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.