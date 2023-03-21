The Five Best Free Miami Music Week 2023 Parties

Thicc Beats Pool Party at Clevelander

Rvdiovctive at 1-800-Lucky

click to enlarge Jubilee Photo by Squid Stills

Magic City Showcase at Higher Ground

Brobot x Soup at Coyo Taco

A-Trak & Friends and Metalheadz at Oasis Wynwood

They say the best things in life are free, and that goes double for Miami Music Week. If you're looking for a cheap, good time during one of the busiest nightlife weeks of the year, you've come to the right place.has compiled the five absolute best free parties during Miami Music Week 2023, including a Miami bass bash, a junglist jamboree, and a house music showcase in the back of a taco shop. Most of these events are in Wynwood, so be prepared to brave the crowds on NW Second Ave if you want to party on the cheap. (Hey, nothing free comes easy!)Care for a complimentary dip in the pool alongside your party? The Clevelander's hosting free events all week, and the cream of the crop is this epic pool party on Wednesday afternoon. Donna Love, Liquid Todd, Doc Brown, Placebo EFX, and many more creatively named DJs will be on the decks from noon until midnight. Sure, you may have to brave Ocean Drive — but, hey, is anything in life really free?Typically it's best to pace yourself during Miami Music Week. There are some nights, like Wednesday, when you may want to stay home. Then again, some lineups are just too good to be missed, no matter the day. Case in point: New York City-based collective Rvdiovctive is bringing in Soul Clap, DJ Holographic, and more to play alongside some heavy hitters from the local scene, including Danny Daze and Coffintexts. Eh, who needs sleep anyway?Few DJs have associated themselves more closely with Miami than Jubilee. The New York City-based, 305-raised Miami bass booster comes home plenty often, but this Music Week, she's teamed up with super-promoters Poplife for an epic free party at Higher Ground at Arlo Wynwood. She's bringing some New York souvenirs in the form of Eli Escobar and NigelThreeTimes, two house music heroes in the Brooklyn club scene.NW Second Avenue in Wynwood is always the epicenter of the Miami Music Week madness, and Coyo Taco has always played a big part in hosting some of the week's best parties. This year, New York City labels Brobot and Soup land at Coyo's backroom speakeasy with a tight lineup that includes Junior Sanchez, Doc Martin, DJ Ruckus, Gettoblaster, and more. Make sure to get there early — Wynwood gets packed, which goes double for Coyo's tiny backroom.If you missed drum 'n' bass royalty Goldie's massive performance at 1-800-Lucky last October, you're in luck: the "Timeless" legend is returning to Miami, and he's not alone. A squadron of iconic DJs from the Metalheadz label family is heading to Oasis Wynwood for a showcase to end them all. There's Photek, famous for sparse and dark drum 'n' bass hits like "Ni Ten Ichi Ryu" and his soundtrack work, including Wipeout 2097 on the original PlayStation, along with Doc Scott, Gremlinz, and more. Meanwhile, in Oasis' outdoor space, A-Trak and Friends will put it down as usual at their annual Fool's Gold Takeover. This year Trizzy's going back-to-back with the Magician and bringing in Junior Sanchez, Dombresky, and more to hit the decks.