Get Lost 2023 Lineup: DJ Harvey, Chloé Caillet, Carl Craig, and Others

Major Lazer Sound System, Detroit techno legend Carl Craig, BBC Radio One host Pete Tong, dubstep don Skream, turntablist extraordinaire A-Trak, British house head Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, tech-house queen Chloé Caillet, amapiano god Amémé, second-generation DJ Layla Benitez, and Miami's own Danny Daze are just a few of the names that will play this year's edition. There are so many incredible, major-league DJs that — hey, they got Major League DJz, too!
Now in its 16th year, the circus-themed 24-hour party taking over Hialeah's Factory Town has become the marquee event for Miami Music Week (MMW), with multiple stages across the vast former warehouse property, amusements such as carnival games and vendors, and wild visuals. Lazarus himself will open the fest with a four-hour set alongside DJ Tennis and DJ Three, then join a Crosstown Rebels All-Stars set that includes Seth Troxler and Art Department. Another four-hour set will close the party, this one helmed by DJ Harvey.
Every big-name DJ in town for MMW is playing this thing. So get your tickets and get your ass to Hialeah on Saturday, March 25.
Here's the full announced lineup in alphabetical order:
- A-Trak
- Adam Ten
- Airrica
- Ali Love (Live)
- Amalgamation Sound System
- Amémé
- Anotr
- Anthony Middleton
- Art Department
- Bartolomeo
- Bedouin
- Capoon
- Carl Craig
- Carla Durisch
- Carlita
- Cassy
- Catz 'N Dogz
- Chloé Caillet
- Cristina Lazic
- Crosstown Rebels Allstars
- D-Nice
- Damian Lazarus
- Dan Ghenacia
- Dani Ramos
- Danny Daze
- Danny Tenaglia
- Daví (Live)
- Deer Jade
- Dennis Cruz
- Desert Hearts
- DJ Harvey
- DJ Holographic
- DJ Tennis
- DJ Three
- Doc Martin
- Elif
- Francesca Lombardo
- Goldcap
- Guti (Live)
- Harry Romero
- Heidi Lawden
- Ida Engberg
- Jaden Thompson
- Joeski
- Jonny Rock
- Joplyn (Live)
- Josh Wink
- Kenny Glasgow
- Kölsch
- Lauren Lane
- Layla Benitez
- Lee Reynolds
- LP Giobbbi
- Lum
- Maga
- Major Lazer Sound System
- Major League DJz
- Marbs
- Mathew Jonson (Live)
- Métrica (Live)
- Michelle Leshem
- Mikey Lion
- Mita Gami
- Mustafa Ismaeel
- Natasha Diggs
- O.Bee
- Oceanvs Orientalis (Live)
- Pale Blue (Live)
- Parrallelle
- Pete Tong
- Pier Bucci (Live)
- Porky
- Rebolledo
- Sabo
- Salomé Le Chat
- Serge Devant
- Seth Troxler
- Skream
- Sona
- Soul Clap
- Tibi Dabo
- Tomas Station
- Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- Wizardry
- Yulia Niko