Get Lost 2023 Lineup: DJ Harvey, Chloé Caillet, Carl Craig, and Others

A-Trak

Adam Ten

Airrica

Ali Love (Live)

Amalgamation Sound System

Amémé

Anotr

Anthony Middleton

Art Department

Bartolomeo

Bedouin

Capoon

Carl Craig

Carla Durisch

Carlita

Cassy

Catz 'N Dogz

Chloé Caillet

Cristina Lazic

Crosstown Rebels Allstars

D-Nice

Damian Lazarus

Dan Ghenacia

Dani Ramos

Danny Daze

Danny Tenaglia

Daví (Live)

Deer Jade

Dennis Cruz

Desert Hearts

DJ Harvey

DJ Holographic

DJ Tennis

DJ Three

Doc Martin

Elif

Francesca Lombardo

Goldcap

Guti (Live)

Harry Romero

Heidi Lawden

Ida Engberg

Jaden Thompson

Joeski

Jonny Rock

Joplyn (Live)

Josh Wink

Kenny Glasgow

Kölsch

Lauren Lane

Layla Benitez

Lee Reynolds

LP Giobbbi

Lum

Maga

Major Lazer Sound System

Major League DJz

Marbs

Mathew Jonson (Live)

Métrica (Live)

Michelle Leshem

Mikey Lion

Mita Gami

Mustafa Ismaeel

Natasha Diggs

O.Bee

Oceanvs Orientalis (Live)

Pale Blue (Live)

Parrallelle

Pete Tong

Pier Bucci (Live)

Porky

Rebolledo

Sabo

Salomé Le Chat

Serge Devant

Seth Troxler

Skream

Sona

Soul Clap

Tibi Dabo

Tomas Station

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Wizardry

Yulia Niko

It seems like Basel was only yesterday. But alas, it's February already, which means the next Miami mega-event is just around the corner. Super DJ Damian Lazarus and Crosstown Rebels have announced the full lineup for Get Lost 2023, and it's a doozy.Major Lazer Sound System, Detroit techno legend Carl Craig, BBC Radio One host Pete Tong, dubstep don Skream, turntablist extraordinaire A-Trak, British house head Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, tech-house queen Chloé Caillet, amapiano god Amémé, second-generation DJ Layla Benitez, and Miami's own Danny Daze are just a few of the names that will play this year's edition. There are so many incredible, major-league DJs that — hey, they got Major League DJz, too!Now in its 16th year, the circus-themed 24-hour party taking over Hialeah's Factory Town has become the marquee event for Miami Music Week (MMW), with multiple stages across the vast former warehouse property, amusements such as carnival games and vendors, and wild visuals. Lazarus himself will open the fest with a four-hour set alongside DJ Tennis and DJ Three, then join a Crosstown Rebels All-Stars set that includes Seth Troxler and Art Department. Another four-hour set will close the party, this one helmed by DJ Harvey.Every big-name DJ in town for MMW is playing this thing. So get your tickets and get your ass to Hialeah on Saturday, March 25.Here's the full announced lineup in alphabetical order: