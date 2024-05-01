 Live Nation Concert Week Includes Miami, West Palm Beach Shows for $25 | Miami New Times
Live Nation Offering $25 Tickets During Its Concert Week Promotion

Live Nation's Concert Week returns, offering shows for $25 all in — yes, that includes those pesky fees.
May 1, 2024
Upcoming shows at the FPL Solar Amphitheater are included in Live Nation's Concert Week promotion.
Upcoming shows at the FPL Solar Amphitheater are included in Live Nation's Concert Week promotion. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill
Concert promoter Live Nation has announced that its annual Concert Week, now in its tenth year, will return May 8-14. During this time, would-be concertgoers can purchase tickets for $25, inclusive of fees, to more than 5,000 shows this year.

In South Florida, some of the participating concerts include shows at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, like 21 Savage (June 13), Janet Jackson (July 18), and Limp Bizkit (August 6), as well as Maggie Rogers (June 22), Two Door Cinema Club (July 16), and the Marley Brothers (October 5) at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

The press release did not mention shows at other Live Nation-operated venues in South Florida, such as the Fillmore Miami Beach and Revolution Live, or arena shows organized by Live Nation at the Kaseya Center or Amerant Bank Arena.

However, once the promotion gets underway, you can browse through all the available shows at livenation.com/concertweek.

If you're a T-Mobile and Rakuten customer, you're in luck. You can get early access starting on May 7 at 10 a.m.

Below are some of the South Florida shows participating in the $25 Concert Week promotion.

iThink Financial Amphitheatre
  • 21 Savage (June 13)
  • Bert Kreischer (June 15)
  • Janet Jackson (July 18)
  • New Kids on the Block (July 20)
  • Limp Bizkit (August 6)
  • Train and REO Speedwagon (August 21)
  • Dan + Shay (August 22)
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars (August 23)
  • Luke Bryan (September 12)
  • Kidz Bop Kids (October 4)
FPL Solar Amphitheater
  • Maggie Rogers (June 22)
  • Two Door Cinema Club (July 16)
  • The Marley Brothers (October 5)
