Miami Music Week

Check Out This Free Miami Music Week Panel on Equity in Dance Music

March 23, 2023 9:00AM

Femme House cofounder LP Giobbi
Femme House cofounder LP Giobbi W Hotels photo
Nowadays, it can be easy to forget that Miami Music Week used to be an industry thing. Way before Ultra and the party scene took over, a little event called Winter Music Conference (WMC) used to be the big game in town in March, with tons of talks, mixers, and other networking events for DJs, A&Rs, and other music people to network.

WMC isn't happening this year (it's slated to return in 2024, according to WMC), but you can get a little piece of the action at the W South Beach on Friday, March 24. Presented by gender-inclusivity nonprofit Femme House, the resort hotel is hosting "Allyship + Amplification: Creating Equity in Dance Music," a panel discussion on leveraging platforms to create equity in the music industry.

Moderated by Femme House cofounders LP Giobbi and Hermixalot, the discussion will feature a group of music industry heavy-hitters. Spotify head of dance and electronic development Ronny Ho, head of A&R at Diplo's Higher Ground Records Sam Sciarra, United Talent Agency's Shaq Millington, and music producer MJ Nebreda will be among the panelists. They'll also be joined by New Times contributor and dance music journalist Kat Bein.

"As a woman, the issue of equity in dance music —and any industry or space— hits close to home," Bein says. "I've been in the room when a publication is deciding a list of top performers, and it's all white dudes, but I've also seen incredible steps forward in the past five years or so, and I'm looking forward to representing the media perspective. Hopefully, we share some solid insight and inspire positive change!"

Attendees are invited to stick around after the panel for a networking mixer, which may be a great opportunity for local musicians, DJs, and producers to link up with some powerful players in the industry. The event is open to the public and free to attend with an RSVP via eventbrite.com.

"Allyship + Amplification: Creating Equity in Dance Music." With LP Giobbi and Hermixalot. 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3000; marriott.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Douglas Markowitz is a former music and arts editorial intern for Miami New Times. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before earning a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

