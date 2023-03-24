Anfisa Letyago Shows Every Part of Herself Through Her Music

A few years ago, you would have to be at a festival or nightclub early to catch a set from the Napoli-raised DJ and producer Anfisa Letyago.
Fast-forward to today, Letyago has proven that her effusive blend of DJing and producing has spoken for itself — putting her on the headliners' bill for both Ultra Music Festival and its inaugural M2 club residency. This weekend, she takes to the Resistance Megastructure at Ultra on Saturday, March 25, and the closing party at M2 on Sunday, March 26.
"It's always such a pleasure for me to come back to Miami, and it's very nice to be here again and have the chance to play at Ultra Miami," she tells New Times via email. "It's the third year in a row after the pandemic that I get back here to be part of this amazing festival, and it's like being at home now."
An early footprint in Letyago's career was "Stop Talking," released via Spinnin' Records in 2016. The track was in the vein of big-room house music — not precisely the darker techno melodies she's best known for now, but the start of Letyago's transformation.
"'Stop Talking' represents the very beginning of my career as a producer," she explains. "I have experienced deep development from a personal and professional point of view starting from that, and my creative process is constantly evolving. I am very happy with what I've done so far, but I keep my mind very open to let every inspiration coming from the outside involve me. That's what allows me to make steps forward in my career and reinvent myself."
The true cornerstone of her career was the seminal track "Gravity," a dub-ridden, heady track with the horsepower to captivate any listener. The transition, both sonically and personally, was apparent and caught the attention of Carl Cox and Adam Beyer.
"There were more stereotypes and stricter guidelines in the past. Now it's easier to expand and try something new," Letyago says. "I follow my instincts, and I have confrontations with other artists, but I'm not afraid to experiment and think outside the box. On the contrary, it's something I do continuously both during my DJ sets and while I produce my music."
Letyago did not get bogged down by the critics and went with the elements she wanted to play — like hard-hitting bass and incorporating her voice.
"The voice is an artist's greatest identifying tool. It is the most personal sound you can produce, and it cannot be reproduced by others," she says. "Including my voice in my tracks helps me get a very personal imprint in my songs. This way, I feel totally represented."
What crowds have come to expect from Letyago these days is spinning good music loudly for hours. She can maneuver from fast techno, euphoria-dripping house, and anything that pleases the masses during a standard set.
"I hope that the listener or attendee feels enthusiastic, can perceive my evolution and fall in love with my sounds and enter my world through me," she says.
Letyago's production is usually by way of her label, N:S:DA, a place for her and like-minded artists to release state-of-the-art electronic music.
"Many new releases will come out in the next months, not only by me but also by other upcoming artists I am going to push and support," Letyago adds. "I am also collaborating with some international electronic music artists, and this will allow me to expand my influence even more. Keep an eye out for a big project I am working on, and I am going to announce very soon."
The city, time, or day is less of a concern for Letyago. What matters is what the crowd takes away from her sets and the music she wants to play. With almost a decade in the scene, Letyago shows there is no limit to an artist's endless transformations.
"The music I produced many years ago does not represent me anymore, but it's still part of me somehow," she says. "Time passes quickly, but I try to stay focused on what I'm doing, always looking forward to the future. I hope to reach a point of total satisfaction that will allow me to stop one day."
Ultra Music Festival 2023. Friday, March 24, through Sunday, March 26, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $399.95 to $1,499.95.
Anfisa Letyago. With Carl Cox, Enrico Sangiuliano, Julia Govor, and others. Sunday, March 26, at M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; resistancemiami.com. Tickets cost $124.95.