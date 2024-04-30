Young Miko Set to Take Over Hard Rock Live for XOXO Tour

Puerto Rican rapper-singer Young Miko is going on tour beginning in July, wrapping up her trek in South Florida at Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, September 11.
It's been quite a career for the 25-year-old musician who went from a tattoo artist to a global phenomenon in a few short years. Ever since she linked up with superstar producer Caleb Calloway, Miko has seen an unprecedented amount of success with tracks like "Wiggy," "Lisa," and "Riri."
Miko has also proven to be one of the must-have features in Latin music right now, collaborating on countless hits with Feid, Nicki Nicole, Bad Gyal, Karol G, Tainy, and of course, "Fina," her hit with Bad Bunny.
It's also worth noting that she has a session with Argentenian mega-producer Bizarrap, which currently has 200 million streams on Spotify and 96 million on YouTube. This was a massive moment for the artist and one of the most anticipated collaborations when it was announced.
All of her music and work for the LGBTQ community has gotten her a massive fanbase and much support from major publications such as Rolling Stone, who named her one of the 25 artists who will define "the future of music," and Billboard who not only gave her the "Rookie of the Year Award," but also the "Impact Award" at its Women in Music Awards ceremony. Her most recent accolades include the "New Artist of the Year" and "Best Collaboration" for "Classy 101," her song with Colombian reggaeton star Feid, at this year's Latin American Music Awards.
Miko's show at Hard Rock Live will also be the second time she performs in South Florida this year, following her performance at Vibra Urbana in January.
Her XOXO Tour is in support of her debut album, Att., which was released on April 5 and topped Billboard's Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts.
Presale for the tour begins on Wednesday, May 1, at 10 a.m., while the sale to the general public starts Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.
Below is the full run of North American dates for the XOXO Tour.
7/31 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
8/3 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento
8/6 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic
8/9 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
8/10 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas
8/12 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
8/15 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater
8/19 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
8/20 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre
8/21 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
8/24 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre
8/27 New York, NY The Theater at Madison Square Garden
8/30 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
8/31 Philadelphia, PA The Met
9/1 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
9/4 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor
9/6 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
9/7 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
9/11 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Young Miko. 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.