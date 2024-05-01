PartyNextDoor Announces Sorry I'm Outside Tour, Stopping in Miami Beach in July

This week, Canadian R&B singer-songwriter PartyNextDoor announced he's hitting the road for his Sorry I'm Outside Tour, his first tour since 2018. The 20-city trek will make its way to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, July 20.Last week, the 30-year-old released his fourth album,(AKA), his long-awaited follow-up to 2020's. The project was teased with singles like "Resentment" and "For Certain."Beyond his own work, PartyNextDoor is more famously known for penning and producing hits for other artists, including Rihanna's "Work," DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," and Drake's "Elevate."The presale for the Sorry I'm Outside Tour is currently underway, while the general sale starts Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.Below is the full list of dates:Wednesday, June 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van BurenFriday, June 21 - San Diego, CA - SOMASunday, June 23 - Las Vegas, NV - LIV Nightclub Las VegasThursday, June 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood PalladiumMonday, July 1 - Oakland, CA - The Fox TheaterWednesday, July 3 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount TheatreFriday, July 5 - Vancouver, BC - PNE ForumSunday, July 7 - Calgary, AB - Cowboys Music FestivalTuesday, July 9 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music HallFriday, July 12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore AuditoriumSunday, July 14 - Dallas, TX - South Side BallroomMonday, July 15 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music CenterThursday, July 18 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola RoxySaturday, July 20 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami BeachTuesday, July 23 - Orlando, FL - House of BluesThursday, July 25 - Charlotte, NC - The FillmoreSaturday, July 27 - Washington, DC - Broccoli City FestivalTuesday, July 30 - Boston, MA - House of BluesTuesday, August 6 - Montreal, QC - MTELUSThursday, August 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn ParamountSunday, August 11 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale TheatreTuesday, August 13 - Philadelphia, PA - The FillmoreThursday, August 15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt ShedSunday, August 18 - Detroit, MI - Afro Nation Detroit