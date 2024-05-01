 PartyNextDoor's Sorry I'm Outside Tour Coming to Miami Beach | Miami New Times
PartyNextDoor Announces Sorry I'm Outside Tour, Stopping in Miami Beach in July

After releasing his fourth album, PartyNextDoor 4 is stopping at the Fillmore Miami Beach on July 20.
May 1, 2024
PartyNextDoor will stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, July 20.
PartyNextDoor will stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, July 20. Photo by @love4rico
This week, Canadian R&B singer-songwriter PartyNextDoor announced he's hitting the road for his Sorry I'm Outside Tour, his first tour since 2018. The 20-city trek will make its way to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, July 20.

Last week, the 30-year-old released his fourth album, PartyNextDoor 4 (AKA P4), his long-awaited follow-up to 2020's Partymobile. The project was teased with singles like "Resentment" and "For Certain."

Beyond his own work, PartyNextDoor is more famously known for penning and producing hits for other artists, including Rihanna's "Work," DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," and Drake's "Elevate."

The presale for the Sorry I'm Outside Tour is currently underway, while the general sale starts Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.

Below is the full list of dates:

Wednesday, June 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Friday, June 21 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Sunday, June 23 - Las Vegas, NV - LIV Nightclub Las Vegas
Thursday, June 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Monday, July 1 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater
Wednesday, July 3 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
Friday, July 5 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
Sunday, July 7 - Calgary, AB - Cowboys Music Festival
Tuesday, July 9 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
Friday, July 12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Sunday, July 14 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Monday, July 15 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Thursday, July 18 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Saturday, July 20 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach
Tuesday, July 23 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Thursday, July 25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Saturday, July 27 - Washington, DC - Broccoli City Festival
Tuesday, July 30 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Tuesday, August 6 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Thursday, August 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Sunday, August 11 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Tuesday, August 13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Thursday, August 15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Sunday, August 18 - Detroit, MI - Afro Nation Detroit

PartyNextDoor. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami; 786-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.
Jose D. Duran is associate editor of Miami New Times where he primarily oversees the arts and culture and music beats.
Contact: Jose D. Duran
