The Best St. Patrick's Day 2019 Parties in Miami

When people think of the Irish, Miami isn’t one of the first cities that comes to mind. Not even close. We’re better known for croquetas than corned beef. More people here are named Carlos than Conor. And you’re more likely to see someone sporting a shirt with a marijuana leaf than a four-leaf clover. But when St. Patrick’s Day comes around, none of that matters. As the saying goes, we’re all Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.

Miamians celebrate the holiday the same way everyone else does — by throwing on their greenest apparel and, in many cases, getting shit-faced. Here’s a look at some of the places where the 305 will be shamrock-ing out St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

EXPAND St. Paddys's Brickell. Photo by Julia Rose

1. St. Paddy's Brickell. Choose from four different parties in one location, each with its own Irish-related theme. There's the Forbidden Treasures party, the End of the Rainbow party and the not-to-be-taken-literally Get Lucky Room. For $20-$75, you can drink specialty cocktails, pick up green swag, and snap pics in the Instagrammable photo experience in the Irish Pub VIP area. Feel free to bring Rover to the Mary Brickell Village celebration Sunday, March 17, as there'll be specialty treats for dogs that day such as Puppy Brews and Puppychinos. 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village, 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; stpaddysbrickell.com. General admission is free and VIP is $20 to $75.