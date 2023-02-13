Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Shaquille O'Neal, Kiki Barth, Shane Battier, and Others

February 13, 2023 9:00AM

World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Shaq, AKA DJ Diesel
World Red Eye

Shaquille O'Neal at E11even Saturdays

It was a thrilling Saturday night as Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, gave an outstanding performance at E11even. The neon lights were shining on the crowd as they ordered endless bottle parades and danced until sunrise.
Kiki Barth
World Red Eye

Neiman Marcus: Wine, Women, and Shoes Kick-Off

Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour, along with vice president/general manager Steven Kravit, hosted the kick-off to the famed Wine, Women, and Shoes Luncheon presented by Bal Harbour Shops Access membership and rewards program to benefit Breakthrough Miami.
click to enlarge
Alan Ket, Layer Cake, and Allison Freidin
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of "The Versus Project" at the Museum of Graffiti, Presented by Rip It

The Museum of Graffiti unveiled its latest international exhibition by the German artist duo Layer Cake. Layer Cake is the creative team of Patrick Hartl and Christian Hundertmark, two graffiti veterans from Munich who invited artists around the world to collaborate in a rather unusual way.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Cabernet with Battier

Heidi and Shane Battier were pleased to announce the return of Cabernet with Battier taking place at Byblos Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Locust Projects' Innovators Launch Party

Locust Projects launched the Innovators, a new social network of art patrons, with an exclusive private look into Miami-based multimedia artists Antonia Wright and Ruben Millares' studios on the Miami River.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Wigwood at Arlo Wynwood

Wynwood's first hotel, Arlo Wynwood, hosted a daytime party at Higher Ground in collaboration with Wigwood, South Florida's annual queer performance festival.
click to enlarge
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
World Red Eye

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano at LIV

Dutch DJ duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano headed over to LIV on Saturday night as they shut down the club and performed an insane set that had partygoers dancing until early morning.
click to enlarge
Ty Dolla $ign
World Red Eye

Ty Dolla $ign at Story Saturdays

The weekend started with all the best vibes at Story as rapper Ty Dolla $ign took over the stage and gave an epic performance that had the crowd going wild. Partygoers enjoyed bottle parades and danced all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Hyde Beach made a splash on Saturday afternoon as partygoers ordered endless bottles and sipped on Champagne by the pool.
World Red Eye

The Key Club

On Thursday evening, partygoers gathered at the Key Club. Guests enjoyed steaks, seafood, salads, and more as they took in the Brazilian decor and Americana grill feel, all while mingling with friends.
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

It's always a good time at Villa Azur's dinner parties on Thursday night, where guests enjoyed delicious cuisine alongside colorful dancers, incredible live music, and handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Bottled Blonde Sundays

It was another Sunday Funday at Bottled Blonde, with guests gathering around the bar to enjoy draft beer, football, and great beats.
