Eyes on Miami: Shaquille O'Neal, Kiki Barth, Shane Battier, and Others

New TimesIt was a thrilling Saturday night as Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, gave an outstanding performance at E11even. The neon lights were shining on the crowd as they ordered endless bottle parades and danced until sunrise.Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour, along with vice president/general manager Steven Kravit, hosted the kick-off to the famed Wine, Women, and Shoes Luncheon presented by Bal Harbour Shops Access membership and rewards program to benefit Breakthrough Miami.The Museum of Graffiti unveiled its latest international exhibition by the German artist duo Layer Cake. Layer Cake is the creative team of Patrick Hartl and Christian Hundertmark, two graffiti veterans from Munich who invited artists around the world to collaborate in a rather unusual way.Heidi and Shane Battier were pleased to announce the return of Cabernet with Battier taking place at Byblos Miami.Locust Projects launched the Innovators, a new social network of art patrons, with an exclusive private look into Miami-based multimedia artists Antonia Wright and Ruben Millares' studios on the Miami River.Wynwood's first hotel, Arlo Wynwood, hosted a daytime party at Higher Ground in collaboration with Wigwood, South Florida's annual queer performance festival.Dutch DJ duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano headed over to LIV on Saturday night as they shut down the club and performed an insane set that had partygoers dancing until early morning.The weekend started with all the best vibes at Story as rapper Ty Dolla $ign took over the stage and gave an epic performance that had the crowd going wild. Partygoers enjoyed bottle parades and danced all night.Hyde Beach made a splash on Saturday afternoon as partygoers ordered endless bottles and sipped on Champagne by the pool.On Thursday evening, partygoers gathered at the Key Club. Guests enjoyed steaks, seafood, salads, and more as they took in the Brazilian decor and Americana grill feel, all while mingling with friends.It's always a good time at Villa Azur's dinner parties on Thursday night, where guests enjoyed delicious cuisine alongside colorful dancers, incredible live music, and handcrafted cocktails.It was another Sunday Funday at Bottled Blonde, with guests gathering around the bar to enjoy draft beer, football, and great beats.