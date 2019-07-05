Eyes on Miami: Cardi B, French Montana, and the Democratic Candidates

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.



June 25

Tim Hardaway Jr and Romero Britto at Girls Don't Cry Wednesdays at Rockwell: DJ Irie celebrated his birthday at his favorite club, Rockwell. Tim Hardaway Jr and Romero Brittowere also spotted partying it up on Wednesday night.

Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, and John Delaney World Red Eye

June 26



2020 Democratic Primary Debate at Adrienne Arsht Center – Night One: Night one of the Democratic Primary Debate of the 2020 race is in the books.

Dallas Austin, Robin Thicke, and Oliver G. Gilbert III World Red Eye

June 27



Swan Hosts Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee Dallas Austin, presented by Perrier-Jouet: Dallas Austin celebrated being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with Robin Thicke and David Grutman at Swan in the Miami Design District.

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris World Red Eye

2020 Democratic Primary Debate at Adrienne Arsht Center – Night Two: The spotlight of the country was on Miami as the first Democratic presidential debates for the 2020 elections were broadcast live on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo from the Adrienne Arsht Center.

Cardi B World Red Eye

Cardi B and Alec Monopoly at Mentirosa Thursdays at LIV: LIV was on another level as Cardi B took center stage.

The party at Los Altos. World Red Eye

June 28



Los Altos Fridays: The not-so-secret bar Los Altos was a hot spot last weekend.

Mynt World Red Eye

Mynt Fridays: Mynt felt electric on Friday night as clubgoers kickstarted the weekend.

EXPAND House Saturdays at Wall. World Red Eye

June 29



House Saturdays at Wall: Wall nightclub was packed at their weekly House Saturdays.

Purple, AJ Hamm, Mo Garcia, David Einhorn, and Ali World Red Eye

Alec Monopoly at Komodo Saturdays: Renowned artist Alec Monopoly was spotted dining at Komodo on Saturday night with close friends.

French Montana World Red Eye

French Montana, Gini Wijnaldum, Alec Monopoly, Ariadna Gutiérrez, and Scott Storch at Story Saturdays: French Montana had an “Unforgettable” night at Story when the rapper took center stage when he performed his new song “Slide.”