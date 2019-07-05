Eyes on Miami: Cardi B, French Montana, and the Democratic Candidates

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
June 25
Tim Hardaway Jr and Romero Britto at Girls Don't Cry Wednesdays at Rockwell: DJ Irie celebrated his birthday at his favorite club, Rockwell. Tim Hardaway Jr and Romero Brittowere also spotted partying it up on Wednesday night.
June 26
2020 Democratic Primary Debate at Adrienne Arsht Center – Night One: Night one of the Democratic Primary Debate of the 2020 race is in the books.
June 27
Swan Hosts Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee Dallas Austin, presented by Perrier-Jouet: Dallas Austin celebrated being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with Robin Thicke and David Grutman at Swan in the Miami Design District.
2020 Democratic Primary Debate at Adrienne Arsht Center – Night Two: The spotlight of the country was on Miami as the first Democratic presidential debates for the 2020 elections were broadcast live on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo from the Adrienne Arsht Center.
Cardi B and Alec Monopoly at Mentirosa Thursdays at LIV: LIV was on another level as Cardi B took center stage.
June 28
Los Altos Fridays: The not-so-secret bar Los Altos was a hot spot last weekend.
Mynt Fridays: Mynt felt electric on Friday night as clubgoers kickstarted the weekend.
June 29
House Saturdays at Wall: Wall nightclub was packed at their weekly House Saturdays.
Alec Monopoly at Komodo Saturdays: Renowned artist Alec Monopoly was spotted dining at Komodo on Saturday night with close friends.
French Montana, Gini Wijnaldum, Alec Monopoly, Ariadna Gutiérrez, and Scott Storch at Story Saturdays: French Montana had an “Unforgettable” night at Story when the rapper took center stage when he performed his new song “Slide.”
