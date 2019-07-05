 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
DJ Irie
DJ Irie
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Cardi B, French Montana, and the Democratic Candidates

World Red Eye | July 5, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

June 25

Tim Hardaway Jr and Romero Britto at Girls Don't Cry Wednesdays at Rockwell: DJ Irie celebrated his birthday at his favorite club, Rockwell. Tim Hardaway Jr and Romero Brittowere also spotted partying it up on Wednesday night.

Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, and John Delaney
Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, and John Delaney
World Red Eye

June 26

2020 Democratic Primary Debate at Adrienne Arsht Center – Night One: Night one of the Democratic Primary Debate of the 2020 race is in the books.

Dallas Austin, Robin Thicke, and Oliver G. Gilbert III
Dallas Austin, Robin Thicke, and Oliver G. Gilbert III
World Red Eye

June 27

Swan Hosts Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee Dallas Austin, presented by Perrier-Jouet: Dallas Austin celebrated being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with Robin Thicke and David Grutman at Swan in the Miami Design District.

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris
World Red Eye

2020 Democratic Primary Debate at Adrienne Arsht Center – Night Two: The spotlight of the country was on Miami as the first Democratic presidential debates for the 2020 elections were broadcast live on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo from the Adrienne Arsht Center.

Cardi B
Cardi B
World Red Eye

Cardi B and Alec Monopoly at Mentirosa Thursdays at LIV: LIV was on another level as Cardi B took center stage.

The party at Los Altos.
The party at Los Altos.
World Red Eye

June 28

Los Altos Fridays: The not-so-secret bar Los Altos was a hot spot last weekend.

Mynt
Mynt
World Red Eye

Mynt Fridays: Mynt felt electric on Friday night as clubgoers kickstarted the weekend.

House Saturdays at Wall.EXPAND
House Saturdays at Wall.
World Red Eye

June 29

House Saturdays at Wall: Wall nightclub was packed at their weekly House Saturdays.

Purple, AJ Hamm, Mo Garcia, David Einhorn, and Ali
Purple, AJ Hamm, Mo Garcia, David Einhorn, and Ali
World Red Eye

Alec Monopoly at Komodo Saturdays: Renowned artist Alec Monopoly was spotted dining at Komodo on Saturday night with close friends.

French Montana
French Montana
World Red Eye

French Montana, Gini Wijnaldum, Alec Monopoly, Ariadna Gutiérrez, and Scott Storch at Story Saturdays: French Montana had an “Unforgettable” night at Story when the rapper took center stage when he performed his new song “Slide.”

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >