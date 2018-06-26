Yardbird's Fried Chicken Ranks Among Nation's Ten Most Popular Dishes, According to Yelp

Miami Beach's Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, which recently ranked among OpenTable's 100 best brunches and top restaurants for a big night out, has now earned a coveted spot on Yelp's list of the ten most popular dishes for its fried chicken.
"Yelpers love Yardbird for its Southern flair," Diandra Lamas, Yelp Miami's community manager, says. "This is especially true for the Lewellyn’s fine fried chicken, which is perfectly paired with a number of other dishes on the menu."
The nod comes as Yelp debuts the "popular dishes" feature on its mobile app, which supplies a list of the most popular dishes for every restaurant, along with corresponding photos and snippets of reviews. It's made possible through machine learning, in which more than 100 million photos and reviews are used to create lists of the best items at each eatery.
To celebrate the feature launch, Yelp compiled the top ten most popular dishes from across the nation by using an algorithm that searched for the number of times a dish was mentioned and the star rating of a business. In addition to Yardbird, wood-oven-roasted pig face from Girl and the Goat in Los Angeles and pork buns at Ippudo East Village in Manhattan made the list.
At Yardbird, Lewellyn’s fine fried chicken requires a 27-hour brining process, followed by a coating of cayenne-spiced flour and a short period of frying. Order a half bird with honey hot sauce ($26) or on a sharp cheddar cheese waffle drizzled with bourbon maple syrup and a side of chilled spiced watermelon ($36)
As Yardbird's remains popular in Miami Beach, as well as in Las Vegas and Singapore, founder and CEO John Kunkel recently opened a fourth location, in Los Angeles inside Beverly Hills' Beverly Center. It has a similar feel to that of the Miami flagship and offers a nearly identical menu, with fried chicken, biscuits, and mac 'n' cheese.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com.
