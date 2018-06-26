Yardbird's Fried Chicken Ranks Among Nation's Ten Most Popular Dishes, According to Yelp

Miami Beach's Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, which recently ranked among OpenTable's 100 best brunches and top restaurants for a big night out, has now earned a coveted spot on Yelp's list of the ten most popular dishes for its fried chicken.

"Yelpers love Yardbird for its Southern flair," Diandra Lamas, Yelp Miami's community manager, says. "This is especially true for the Lewellyn’s fine fried chicken, which is perfectly paired with a number of other dishes on the menu."