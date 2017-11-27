Applications Open for Vizcaya's Holiday Gingerbread Competition

This year, get in the holiday spirit by participating in a sugar-filled baking competition at Vizcaya. To conclude the museum's year-long centennial celebration, local bakers are invited to recreate the historic estate using any and all sweet ingredients, including graham cracker crust, thick creams, gummy drops, and chocolate-covered candies.
James Deering’s former estate, first opened in 1916, covers about 180 acres of land filled with rich Florida history, architecture, gardens, and art collections. It's also one of the only remaining native forests in Miami.
For the competition, the museum is looking for bakers to focus on the Vizcaya Village, which includes 11 architecturally-significant buildings, including barns, greenhouses, and other large structures, sheltered under large banyan trees. The area is undergoing a multimillion dollar renovation and will be open to the public soon.
The competition, meant to raise awareness and excitement for the village's forthcoming debut, is a part of Vizcaya's holiday evening programming, which will take place on December 13. The estate will celebrate Deering's winter traditions of the families that lived and worked at Vizcaya more than 100 years ago. There will be multiple photo ops, caroling, a mini-tuba concert, art making, tours, and other holiday treats.
This is the estate's first-ever cooking or baking competition, according to digital communications manager, Alejandra Serna. It is also the first time that the holiday evening program will take place in the village, she says.
For interested bakers, participants must apply online by December 7. Then, each gingerbread village will be presented on December 13. Houses should be completely edible and should not include any non-consumable materials.
Each entry will be judged based on accuracy, creativity, precision, neatness, overall appearance and appeal. Buildings will also be reviewed for soundness of structure and adherence to size and construction guidelines. A select number of winners will be award membership packages, valued up to $250, along with other secret surprises.
Vizcaya Gingerbread Village Competition. Registration entries due Thursday, December 7. Gingerbread buildings will go on display from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, during Vizcaya's Holiday Evening event at 3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Click here for registration, guidelines, and photos of the Vizcaya Village.
