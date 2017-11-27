Applications Open for Vizcaya's Holiday Gingerbread Competition

This year, get in the holiday spirit by participating in a sugar-filled baking competition at Vizcaya. To conclude the museum's year-long centennial celebration, local bakers are invited to recreate the historic estate using any and all sweet ingredients, including graham cracker crust, thick creams, gummy drops, and chocolate-covered candies.

James Deering’s former estate, first opened in 1916, covers about 180 acres of land filled with rich Florida history, architecture, gardens, and art collections. It's also one of the only remaining native forests in Miami.

For the competition, the museum is looking for bakers to focus on the Vizcaya Village, which includes 11 architecturally-significant buildings, including barns, greenhouses, and other large structures, sheltered under large banyan trees. The area is undergoing a multimillion dollar renovation and will be open to the public soon.