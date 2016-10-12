The Ten Best Hot Dogs in Miami

EXPAND Be sure to bring a serious appetite when attempting to scarf down the Cartel. Courtesy of Pincho Factory

Known for its empanadas and fritas cubanas, Miami may not seem like a hot-dog hotbed, but frankly, delicious takes on the fomerly all-American classic do exist. You just have to know where to look.

There are prodigious beef and bun combinations, found at restaurants that are turning the standard ketchup-mustard-relish ménage à trois into a more gourmet affair. Unlikely places like Asian-inspired Sakaya Kitchen tops its dog with home-made kimchi and crispy tater tots, while Dogma and House of Dog — artisanal joints focused on the frankfurt — continue to celebrate the hot dog with creative interpretations.

They may vary in flavor and inspiration, size and form, but collectively Miami’s breed of dogs surprasses expectations on so many levels. Ten of the best are below.



10. Los Verdes

Stop at one of Los Verdes’ many South Florida locations for Colombian-style hot dogs. The choriperro ($6.75) features a juicy Colombian sausage on a bun with mozzarella cheese, bacon, smashed potato chips and a plethora of delectable flavorings including pink, green and special pineapple sauces. Plain Janes can order the perro ($5.50) for a regular hot dog. Eveything goes best with a side of crinkle fries ($2.75).



9. La Perrada de Edgar

Countries collide to construct one weineriffic list at La Perrada de Edgar. Here perros calientes are inspired by different nations, from France and Mexico to Brazil and Greece. Although the Colombian may be the most popular, go for the Super Edgar ($5.99), named after owner Edgar Gomez. Shrimp, crab, mozzarella cheese and a host of sauces are assembled on a sausage and bun for a combo that brings you the best of both land and sea.



8. Arbetter's Hot Dogs

Respect the longevity of this Westchester restaurant that can pull off a simple fast-food menu at cheap prices for more than 50 years. So what exactly goes into constructing flawless frankfurts? In the case of Arbetter’s late founder Bob Arbetter, and his family, who now carries on his legacy, a whole lot of deliciousness. It’s proven in the tangy relish hot dog ($2.40) and the famed sauerkraut dog with mustard ($2.25), but the chili onion dog ($2.45) is as good as it gets, especially when it’s flanked by a mountain of chili cheese fries ($3.75).



7. House of Dog

If its moniker or retro-grunge interior doesn’t give any hint to what this place is all about, House of Dog means business. At this Miami Beach dive bar, all dogs are Kosher and injected with beer, all buns are toasted, and all specialty dogs are to-die-for. Let the Ninja dog ($7) steal your heart with its surprising blend of pineapple, sautéed mushrooms, teriyaki and wasabi aioli. You can’t go wrong with anything you order, but one thing is certain: nothing pairs better with beer-infused dogs than craft beer to get the whole House of Dog experience.



6. Miami Smokers

The hot dogs at this pork product emporium are not for the faint of heart and requires a large appetite. Dubbed “sausage sandwiches” for a more sophisticated approach to the basic dog, they each come on a baguette which holds favorites like Italian sausage ($9) and Okeechobee wild boar ($9). Bite into a spicy Thai sausage ($9) for a lil heat to your meal, topped with spicy mayo, cilantro, pickle slaw, and crushed nuts. Wrap some bacon around your sausage of choice for $3.



5. La Moon

La Moon serves up several hot dogs including one with sauteed steak and another of the Colombian variety. But the one you should try on your first visit hails from a galaxy far, far away. La Moon’s reimagined hot dog, the Supermoon Perro ($7.75), features a hot dog with smoked chorizo, bacon, and a quail egg, packed into a bun, then smothered with five delectable sauces. There’s no right way to eat this super dog, so grab a napkin, tuck it into your shirt and enjoy every messy mouthful.



4. Sweet Dogs 305

Sometimes a weiner is all you need to sweeten up your day. Cue Sweet Dogs 305 — a favorite that has remained consistent with its versions of outrageous, palate-pleasing hot dogs with all the fixings. Go straight for two simple pleasures you’ve never tried together: the Mac hot dog ($5.50), featuring mac n cheese, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons on a hot dog. Sweet Dogs also has dogs inspired by home teams including the the Dolphins and the Heat, but unlike the sports world, these dogs don’t disappoint.



3. Sakaya Kitchen

It may be hard to believe Sakaya Kitchen, Midtown’s Korean fusion eatery, has a hot dog on its menu, but it does: the one and only K-Dog ($8). Imagine a Nathan’s all beef turned up to 12 featuring house-made kimchi slaw, house-made mustard and spicy, crisp tater tots served on top and on the side. If you’re expecting subtle flavor, you’ve got it all wrong. Like all things at Sakaya, this dish delivers a modern Asian-influenced kick to an American staple.



2. Dogma Grill

There’s no shortage of inventive hot dogs at this frankfurt-focused grill serving all kinds of sausages. They come in different shapes and sizes. Dogma boasts plentiful classics — from Italian sausage ($7.50) and turkey franks ($3.75) to bratwursts ($4.95) and jumbo beef dogs ($4.75). There are also specialty franks inspired by the streets of NYC, Chicago, Atlanta and Colombia, to name a few. So Dogma has found a long term home on Biscayne Boulevard for Miami locals who share and appreciate a love of frank philosophy.

1. Pincho Factory

Scrumptious award-winning burgers like the mouthwatering toston and fritanga may be the name of the game at Pincho Factory, but that doesn’t mean the team behind this popular joint can’t craft game-changing dogs. One bite into the Cartel ($5.99), a 100 percent kosher beef dog topped with chopped bacon, melted cheddar cheese, mango sauce, pink sauce and a heavy layer of potato sticks, and you'll be hooked.

