The Ten Best Desserts in Miami

You can have your cake and eat it too! Not just cake but soufflés, pies, cookies, loads of ice cream, and if you know where to look, a heaven-sent mashup of more than one of the above.

No longer an afterthought, desserts step into center stage thanks to Miami restaurants breathing new life to the end of a meal — or in this case — creating signature sweet treats that warrant its own visit. Dessert fiends have their favorites around the 305, but take a bite out of any of the desserts below — from iconic stunners to mouthwatering newcomers — for the ultimate cherry on top.

1. Pastelito Cheesecake Ice Cream at Cream Parlor. Aside from the salads, wraps, paninis and pastries that come in the vegetarian, vegan gluten-free, and protein-based variety, one of the many reasons to visit Ainsley and Johnny Tsokos’ vintage mom-and-pop-style charmer: the selection of house-made ice creams. Try a few scoops of the pastelito cheesecake, and if you’re calorie intakes allows, get them sandwiched between your choice of decadent brownies, cookies, doughnuts, or atop of an artistically crafted cone creation. 8224 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; http://creamparlor.com.

The famous key lime pie at Joe's Stone Crab. Courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab

2. Key Lime Pie at Joe’s Stone Crab. Come for Joe’s Stone Crab’s sweet stone claws, but stay for its equally iconic dessert to cap off the meal. Transporting you to the Keys in a single bite, Joe’s key lime pie features a rich, creamy, and zesty filling set on a classic graham cracker crust. You can choose between a slice ($8.95) or an entire 9-inch pie ($68.95). 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0365; http://www.joesstonecrab.com.

The Breakfast Club milkshake at Vicky's House. Courtesy of Kush Hospitality Group

3. Breakfast Club Milkshake at Vicky’s House. What better way to satisfy your breakfast food craving and your sweet tooth all at once than at this retro 1980s-themed milkshake shop? Vicky’s House offers a slew of over-the-top milkshake creations, but when bacon’s on the table, it needs no further explanation. Cue the Breakfast Club ($15), a vanilla shake with a peanut butter and Cap’n Crunch rim, whipped cream, Miami Smokers bacon, a glazed doughnut from Salty Donut, and a shot of espresso for that extra kick.

3190 Commodore Plaza, Miami; 305-442-3377; https://vickyshouse.com/.

Photo by Carla Torres

4. Carrot Cake at Market at Edition. It’s no easy feat perfecting the proper cake to frosting ratio, but Market at Miami Beach’s luxe Edition Hotel has mastered the art in its carrot cake ($8). Conclude your meal with a slice of this ultra-moist cake, layered with a delicious cream cheese frosting that isn’t too thick or too thin, and topped with dulce de leche Rice Krispies balls for optimal taste and texture. Everyone loves a great carrot cake — Market is the place to get it. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4500; http://www.editionhotels.com/miami-beach/restaurants-and-bars/market-at-edition.

Blueberry pie at the Dutch Noah Fecks

5. Blueberry Pie at The Dutch. After a meal of American classics, save some room for one more dish for the perfect finish: homemade pie à la mode. Find an always-changing rotation of freshly baked pies ($12 per slice), made by seasoned pastry chef Joshua Gripper. Flavors include salted lime, cherry apricot, banana cream, and his never-fail blueberry, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to seal the deal. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3111; http://www.thedutchmiami.com.

Tasty torrejas with cinnamon ice cream Courtesy of Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

6. Torrejas at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill. What do you get when you give French toast a modern twist? In Sugarcane’s case, tantalizing torrejas ($10) — dulce de leche soaked french toast, topped with maple caramelized apples, and a luscious scoop of cinnamon ice cream. It’s a seamless blend of breakfast, dessert and the ultimate sugar rush in the best possible way. 3250 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-369-0353; http://www.sugarcanerawbargrill.com.

Creme Brulee Courtesy of Sweetness Bakeshop

7. Creme Brulee at Sweetness Bakeshop & Cafe. Though the family-owned bakery is known for its cupcakes that come in flavors like PB&J, guayabera, Nutella, and cotton candy, make a conscious effort to try the vanilla bean, Mexican chocolate, passion fruit, or lavender creme brulee, each featuring a crisp top layer and a smooth, velvety filling. 9549 Sunset Dr., Miami; 305-271-7791; http://www.sweetnessbakeshop.net.

Go crazy for the coco loco Courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

8. Coco Loco at Pubbelly Sushi. Pubbelly Sushi celebrates Miami’s year-round tropical climate with the Coco Loco ($11). The brainchild of pastry chef Maria Orantes, this light and refreshing dessert is made of coconut ice cream, coconut mousse, compressed pineapple, brown butter streusel, white chocolate blondie chunks, and candied coconut chips, served inside an actual coconut.1424 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-9282; http://www.pubbellysushi.com.

Icebox's Chocolate Delight Greg Clark Photography

9. Chocolate Delight at Icebox Cafe. Pulling you into sweet sugar bliss, Icebox Cafe boasts a variety of sumptuous cake flavors. However, there’s nothing like a slice of Icebox’s chocolate delight ($9.95) to take your chocolate obsession to the next level. This Oprah-approved recipe includes two layers of rich chocolate cake that’s filled with chocolate mousse and a thick layer of cheesecake brownie, and topped off with a bittersweet dark chocolate ganache. 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-8448; http://www.iceboxcafe.com.





Photo via Wynwood Parlor

10. Bedrock Ice Cream Sandwich at Wynwood Parlor. One bite of this nostalgia-inducing confectionary — aptly named the Bedrock ($5.50) and made with homemade red velvet cookies, vanilla ice cream, and Fruity Pebbles — will instantly transport guests back to their childhood. Choose from other signature sandwich flavors, such as tiramisu, reverse oreo and triple chocolate, or make your own from scratch, mixing and matching different cookies, ice cream and roll-on toppings to sate just about any sweet tooth. Various locations across Miami; wynwoodparlor.com.

