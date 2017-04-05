The Ten Best Burgers in Miami

The namesake Pincho burger from the Miami-born Pincho Factory. Photo by CandaceWest.com

You love burgers. You love burgers so much you salivate when simply reading about them. Every few years, New Times publishes a list of the best ones, the most outrageous ones, and the restaurants that serve them.

This year's lineup includes some of the city's mainstays plus some newer spots that impress.

Think of it as a comprehensive guide to the best burger joints in Miami for when you're craving a juicy patty, a cold beer, a milkshake, or the ultimate cheat night.

Kush's newest burger features two Salty Donut buttermilk glazed donuts as buns. Courtesy of Masson Liang Photography

1. My Childhood Dream, Salty Donut Collab at Lokal

Matthew Kuscher's doughnut burger was around long before his eatery Lokal opened its Coconut Grove doors in December 2011. "I grew up in a Dunkin' Donuts that my dad owned in the '80s," he says. "That's when they were making doughnuts from scratch. I actually hated them, so my siblings would make burgers with doughnuts because that's the only way they'd get me to eat them." Dubbed "My Childhood Dream," Kuscher's doughnut burger has had a face-lift: The Salty Donut now supplies the "bun." Miami's first artisanal doughnut shop delivers a couple dozen doughnuts to Lokal three to four times a week. Lokal's burger, topped with cheese and an egg, is served between two Salty Donut halves ($12). It's a childhood dream that's meant for adults to enjoy.

The Blue Collar burger at Blue Collar Miami. Courtesy of Blue Collar Miami

2. Dry-aged cheeseburger at Blue Collar

Blue Collar's burger has it all, from a prime dry-aged New York strip patty to classic melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion toppings. It's served on a not-so-classic Portuguese muffin, but that somehow makes the American staple even better. The muffin is able to absorb all the juice, so there's no issue with shoving this baby full force into your mouth ($17).

The 50/50 burger from 180 Degrees at the DRB. Courtesy of Tony Espinoza

3. The 50/50 at 180 Degrees at the DRB

Whether you're in the mood for dinner or Sunday brunch, consider satisfying your appetite with chef Ryan Martin's 50/50 burger ($15) at 180 Degrees at the DRB. The gastropub, located in the heart of downtown Miami, is a mecca for comfort-food-style bites and boozy delights. If it's your first time here, this burger is worth a try: The patty, made with a mix of chorizo and Angus beef, comes topped with queso frito, maduros, a fried egg, and spicy citrus aioli. Feeling fickle? Ask for the slider version (two for $15). In 2015, it won New Times' award for Best Burger. Once you take a bite, you'll understand why.

Courtesy of Vega's Burger Bar

4. Cuban burger at Vega's Burger Bar

The burger bar formerly known as Flip's is still giving patrons something to flip over. All neighborhoods need a place for beer and burgers, and for North Miami, Vega's Burger Bar is it — although the chili and mac 'n' cheese served here are equally craveable. The burger is an eight-ounce blend of freshly ground steak served on a fluffy bun. It comes with a pickle and house-made coleslaw or hand-cut fries tossed in sea salt. You can go traditional with a regular patty and simple accessories: romaine lettuce, tomato, and onion. Or go all out with the signature Cuban, a combination of ground beef, ground pork, and ground chorizo served with sautéed onions and potato sticks ($8.50). No matter which one you choose, be sure to ask for yuca fries instead of the standard potato. Pro tip: Also order a bowl of those aforementioned specialities and mix them together for a killer chili mac that begs to be used as a dipping sauce for the fries (or even the burger).

Courtesy of DB Bistro Moderne

5. DB burger at DB Bistro Moderne

If you like it fancy, Daniel Boulud's signature DB burger is as decadent as it is bizarre. The sirloin patty is stuffed with red-wine-braised short rib and — if that's not enough — seared foie gras. Then it's placed in a poppyseed-and-Parmesan-crusted bun and topped with black-truffle-and-slow-roasted-tomato confit in place of ketchup. This is one burger so epic it clearly justifies the gourmet title and even the hefty price tag ($35). It's what burger dreams are made of.

