The Eight Best Deals for National Ice Cream Day 2018

Save yourself from Miami's blistering heat by celebrating National Ice Cream Day this weekend.

Happening Sunday, July 15, a number of local ice cream shops — including Dasher & Crank in Wynwood, Azucar in Little Havana, and MadLab in the Design District — are churning out sweet deals, from buy-one-get-one-free specials, to tie-dye cones, limited-edition flavors, and free servings. Unless specified, offers are valid all day Sunday and tax and tip are not included.

Courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Dasher & Crank. Wynwood's chef-driven ice cream shop, Dasher & Crank, will churn out a limited-edition rocky road cookies and cream flavor in collaboration with Cindy Lou's. Other special weekend flavors include watermelon and goat cheese; and butter almond poundcake with Cindy Lou's cake. Prices start at $5. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com.

Photo by Laine Doss

MadLab Creamery. Soraya Kilgore's palace of sweets in the Design District will offer a buy one, get one half off special on Sunday. Try a blend of green matcha and rich chocolate soft-serve topped with hand-spun cotton candy and a whiff of glitter. Prices start at $6. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-639-8178; madlabcreamery.com.

Courtesy Azucar

Azucar Ice Cream Company. For National Ice Cream, Azucar on Calle Ocho is offering a slate of Christmas in July flavors. Highlights include candy cane and chocolate; and eggnog, churro, and chocolate. Plus, the store is decked out in Christmas decor, including a large tree. The shop's signature flavors, including the Abuela María (vanilla ice cream with ripe guava, chunks of cream cheese, and crushed Maria cookies) are available, too. Prices start at $5. 1503 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-381-0369; azucaricecream.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Serendipity

Serendipity Creamery. Swing by the Surfside ice cream shop for tie-dye white chocolate cones through the end of July ($1 extra). Ask for a scoop of Serendipity's limited-edition flavors including Cabernet cheese cake, and banana-colada. 9457 Harding Ave., Surfside; 305-865-1506; serendipityyogurtcafe.com.

Courtesy of Sweet Melody

Sweet Melody. Swing by the Wharf on the Miami River for a free scoop of Sweet Melody ice cream from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect a limited-edition Oreo cheesecake flavor, which will only be available at the Wharf this weekend. 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Taiyaki

Taiyaki. 1-800-Lucky's Taiyaki is celebrating the holiday with a buy one, get one free special on its ice cream cups all day on Sunday. Located in the garden of the Asian food hall in Wynwood, Taiyaki is best known for its unicorn fish-shaped waffle cones and Japanese-inspired flavors such as matcha green tea and black sesame. Ice cream cups will be available for $6, and come with a selection of soft-serve, a drizzle of sauce, and two toppings. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.

Courtesy of Cream

Cream. South Florida ice cream and bake shop, Cream will offer a buy one, get one free special on all ice cream cone orders on Sunday, July 15 and Monday, July 16. Participating locations include Pembroke Pines, Aventura, Weston and the newly-opened Boca Raton shop. Prices start at $3. Sunday, July 15 and Monday, July 16, at various Cream locations.

EXPAND Courtesy of Dippin' Dots

Dippin’ Dots. Customers who visit participating Miami Dippin’ Dots stores or shopping center locations during select times on Sunday will receive one free mini cup. To find your nearest location and what time the special is available, visit dippindots.com.