The French Laundry and Per Se's Thomas Keller to Open the Surf Club in Surfside

Expect crab cakes on the menu at the Surf Club Restaurant when it opens in July.

It's been nearly a year and a half since Thomas Keller, one of the country's most venerable chefs, announced plans to open an establishment in Miami. Sometime in July, the Surf Club Restaurant will finally debut inside Surfside's Four Seasons Hotel.

Unlike Keller's French Laundry in Napa Valley or Per Se in New York City, the Surf Club Restaurant will feature a warmer and slightly less formal atmosphere. It will pay homage to the hotel's storied past, outfitted with blue and coral hues, Art Deco-inspired chandeliers, a beaded ceiling, and terrazzo floors.

Nearly 90 years ago, the Surf Club first opened on New Year's Eve in 1930 and was known to draw famed clientele, from the Rat Pack and Winston Churchill to Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tennessee Williams. Stretching across more than nine-acres of oceanfront property, the iconic building was relaunched in March 2017 by developer Nadim Ashi, who owns Ford Partners. Since, Ashi and Keller have been focused on getting the doors open to the Surf Club Restaurant.