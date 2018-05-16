 


Expect crab cakes on the menu at the Surf Club Restaurant when it opens in July.EXPAND
Courtesy of the Surf Club Restaurant

The French Laundry and Per Se's Thomas Keller to Open the Surf Club in Surfside

Clarissa Buch | May 16, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

It's been nearly a year and a half since Thomas Keller, one of the country's most venerable chefs, announced plans to open an establishment in Miami. Sometime in July, the Surf Club Restaurant will finally debut inside Surfside's Four Seasons Hotel.

Unlike Keller's French Laundry in Napa Valley or Per Se in New York City, the Surf Club Restaurant will feature a warmer and slightly less formal atmosphere. It will pay homage to the hotel's storied past, outfitted with blue and coral hues, Art Deco-inspired chandeliers, a beaded ceiling, and terrazzo floors.

Nearly 90 years ago, the Surf Club first opened on New Year's Eve in 1930 and was known to draw famed clientele, from the Rat Pack and Winston Churchill to Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tennessee Williams. Stretching across more than nine-acres of oceanfront property, the iconic building was relaunched in March 2017 by developer Nadim Ashi, who owns Ford Partners. Since, Ashi and Keller have been focused on getting the doors open to the Surf Club Restaurant.

As for what you'll be eating, much of the menu is under wraps. But a sneak peek reveals many of the classics that most restaurants in Miami stray away from. You'll find items such as delicately plated crab cakes; herb-roasted chicken for two; a creamy lobster thermidor interpretation; and a beef Wellington. For dessert, sink your teeth into a lemon meringue tart or coconut cake (prices are not yet available).

“Continental cuisine grounded in European cooking will be presented in a carefully choreographed fashion," Keller said in a statement. "[To] transport guests to a vibrant and casual environment that still maintains relevance in today’s modern dining scene.”

The Surf Club Restaurant. At the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, 9101 Collins Ave., Surfside; thomaskeller.com/thesurfclubrestaurant. Opens July 2018.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

